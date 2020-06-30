Golf for July 1
0 comments
agate

Golf for July 1

  • 0

-

-

WSGA

State Amateur Qualifier

At Riverside G.C., Janesville, par-72

Top 8 qualify

1. Grant Goltz, DeKalb, Ill., 69

10. (tie) Zachary Nash, Waterford, 74

19. (tie) Tom Chambers, Union Grove, 76

34. (tie) Matt Puetz, Waterford, 79

Local

Shoop Park Women

Event: Replace Worst Holes with Par

Class A — Event-Low Gross: Phyllis Szymczak 46-52. Class B — Event-Low Gross: Sue Renquist 53-63. Class C — Event: Mary Johns 51. Low Gross: Vicky McGaughey 62.

Meadowbrook C.C. Women

Event: Fairways Minus Putts

18 HOLES

A Flight

1. Chris Oakes 30 points, 2. Sherry Mayfield 25 points.

B Flight

1. Karen Damrow 7 points, 2. Claudia Kraus 6 points.

Score under 100

Chris Oakes 96.

9 HOLES

Annette Wilson 5 points, Sandy Wolter 1 point, Jan Albright 0 points, Renee Howard -1 point, Bonnie Christensen -2 points, Julie Hagen -5 points.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News