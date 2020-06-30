Golf for July 1

-
WSGA
State Amateur Qualifier
At Riverside G.C., Janesville, par-72
Top 8 qualify
1. Grant Goltz, DeKalb, Ill., 69
10. (tie) Zachary Nash, Waterford, 74
19. (tie) Tom Chambers, Union Grove, 76
34. (tie) Matt Puetz, Waterford, 79
Local
Shoop Park Women
Event: Replace Worst Holes with Par
Class A — Event-Low Gross: Phyllis Szymczak 46-52. Class B — Event-Low Gross: Sue Renquist 53-63. Class C — Event: Mary Johns 51. Low Gross: Vicky McGaughey 62.
Meadowbrook C.C. Women
Event: Fairways Minus Putts
18 HOLES
A Flight
1. Chris Oakes 30 points, 2. Sherry Mayfield 25 points.
B Flight
1. Karen Damrow 7 points, 2. Claudia Kraus 6 points.
Score under 100
Chris Oakes 96.
9 HOLES
Annette Wilson 5 points, Sandy Wolter 1 point, Jan Albright 0 points, Renee Howard -1 point, Bonnie Christensen -2 points, Julie Hagen -5 points.
