DESERT CLASSIC
La Quinta, Calif.
Purse: $5.9 million
s-Stadium Course (Host Course) 7,113 yards; Par 72
q-La Quinta Counry Club 7,060 yards; Par 72
n-Nicklaus Tournament Course 7,159 yards; Par 72
Final leaders
Adam Long (500), $1,062,000;63n-71s-63q-65;—;262
Adam Hadwin (245), $519,200;65s-66q-65n-67;—;263
Phil Mickelson (245), $519,200;60q-68n-66s-69;—;263
Talor Gooch (135), $283,200;67s-67q-66n-64;—;264
Dominic Bozzelli (110), $236,000;67n-69s-64q-66;—;266
Jon Rahm (100), $212,400;66q-66n-68s-67;—;267
J.T. Poston (88), $190,275;68s-68q-64n-69;—;269
Vaughn Taylor (88), $190,275;68n-66s-69q-66;—;269
Patrick Cantlay (75), $159,300;67n-66s-66q-71;—;270
Sean O'Hair (75), $159,300;66n-67s-68q-69;—;270
Michael Thompson (75), $159,300;68q-66n-65s-71;—;270
Daniel Berger (57), $112,100;67q-67n-69s-68;—;271
Lucas Glover (57), $112,100;68q-68n-68s-67;—;271
Sungjae Im (57), $112,100;71q-65n-64s-71;—;271
Scott Langley (57), $112,100;70n-65s-66q-70;—;271
Nate Lashley (57), $112,100;72s-68q-66n-65;—;271
Roger Sloan (57), $112,100;70s-68q-68n-65;—;271
Abraham Ancer (40), $64,723;66q-67n-73s-66;—;272
Aaron Baddeley (40), $64,723;71n-68s-68q-65;—;272
Sam Burns (40), $64,723;68q-66n-68s-70;—;272
Wyndham Clark (40), $64,723;65q-67n-72s-68;—;272
Russell Knox (40), $64,723;73s-66q-64n-69;—;272
Jason Kokrak (40), $64,723;71n-65s-66q-70;—;272
Peter Malnati (40), $64,723;70q-65n-68s-69;—;272
Steve Marino (40), $64,723;66s-65q-67n-74;—;272
Adam Svensson (40), $64,723;66q-68n-69s-69;—;272
Harold Varner III (40), $64,723;68q-67n-68s-69;—;272
Cameron Davis (27), $39,235;67q-70n-67s-69;—;273
Dylan Frittelli (27), $39,235;72n-67s-64q-70;—;273
Zach Johnson (27), $39,235;71q-68n-64s-70;—;273
Andrew Landry (27), $39,235;68n-67s-69q-69;—;273
Chez Reavie (27), $39,235;67q-68n-69s-69;—;273
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (27), $39,235;67s-70q-69n-67;—;273
LPGA
TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Final scores
Eun-Hee Ji, $180,000;65-69-66-70;—;270
Mirim Lee, $147,962;67-68-69-68;—;272
Nelly Korda, $107,336;70-67-65-71;—;273
Moriya Jutanugarn, $74,933;71-67-67-69;—;274
Shanshan Feng, $74,933;71-67-66-70;—;274
Stacy Lewis, $50,225;66-74-66-70;—;276
Brooke M. Henderson, $50,225;65-67-69-75;—;276
Lydia Ko, $40,100;66-68-66-77;—;277
Georgia Hall, $36,049;73-66-69-70;—;278
Lexi Thompson, $31,593;67-69-73-70;—;279
Gaby Lopez, $31,593;69-68-69-73;—;279
In Gee Chun, $27,461;70-71-71-69;—;281
Annie Park, $27,461;68-70-73-70;—;281
Amy Yang, $24,221;75-69-69-69;—;282
Cristie Kerr, $24,221;72-72-67-71;—;282
Nasa Hataoka, $21,629;73-72-71-67;—;283
Marina Alex, $21,629;69-67-72-75;—;283
Danielle Kang, $19,334;68-74-70-72;—;284
Ariya Jutanugarn , $19,334;67-67-75-75;—;284
Mi Hyang Lee, $19,334;68-71-69-76;—;284
Anna Nordqvist, $17,984;71-74-69-71;—;285
Katherine Kirk, $17,012;73-72-71-70;—;286
Brittany Lincicome, $17,012;71-72-70-73;—;286
Pernilla Lindberg, $16,040;77-70-68-72;—;287
Sei Young Kim, $15,473;69-69-73-77;—;288
Thidapa Suwannapura, $14,906;68-69-79-76;—;292
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.