DESERT CLASSIC

La Quinta, Calif.

Purse: $5.9 million

s-Stadium Course (Host Course) 7,113 yards; Par 72

q-La Quinta Counry Club 7,060 yards; Par 72

n-Nicklaus Tournament Course 7,159 yards; Par 72

Final leaders

Adam Long (500), $1,062,000;63n-71s-63q-65;—;262

Adam Hadwin (245), $519,200;65s-66q-65n-67;—;263

Phil Mickelson (245), $519,200;60q-68n-66s-69;—;263

Talor Gooch (135), $283,200;67s-67q-66n-64;—;264

Dominic Bozzelli (110), $236,000;67n-69s-64q-66;—;266

Jon Rahm (100), $212,400;66q-66n-68s-67;—;267

J.T. Poston (88), $190,275;68s-68q-64n-69;—;269

Vaughn Taylor (88), $190,275;68n-66s-69q-66;—;269

Patrick Cantlay (75), $159,300;67n-66s-66q-71;—;270

Sean O'Hair (75), $159,300;66n-67s-68q-69;—;270

Michael Thompson (75), $159,300;68q-66n-65s-71;—;270

Daniel Berger (57), $112,100;67q-67n-69s-68;—;271

Lucas Glover (57), $112,100;68q-68n-68s-67;—;271

Sungjae Im (57), $112,100;71q-65n-64s-71;—;271

Scott Langley (57), $112,100;70n-65s-66q-70;—;271

Nate Lashley (57), $112,100;72s-68q-66n-65;—;271

Roger Sloan (57), $112,100;70s-68q-68n-65;—;271

Abraham Ancer (40), $64,723;66q-67n-73s-66;—;272

Aaron Baddeley (40), $64,723;71n-68s-68q-65;—;272

Sam Burns (40), $64,723;68q-66n-68s-70;—;272

Wyndham Clark (40), $64,723;65q-67n-72s-68;—;272

Russell Knox (40), $64,723;73s-66q-64n-69;—;272

Jason Kokrak (40), $64,723;71n-65s-66q-70;—;272

Peter Malnati (40), $64,723;70q-65n-68s-69;—;272

Steve Marino (40), $64,723;66s-65q-67n-74;—;272

Adam Svensson (40), $64,723;66q-68n-69s-69;—;272

Harold Varner III (40), $64,723;68q-67n-68s-69;—;272

Cameron Davis (27), $39,235;67q-70n-67s-69;—;273

Dylan Frittelli (27), $39,235;72n-67s-64q-70;—;273

Zach Johnson (27), $39,235;71q-68n-64s-70;—;273

Andrew Landry (27), $39,235;68n-67s-69q-69;—;273

Chez Reavie (27), $39,235;67q-68n-69s-69;—;273

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (27), $39,235;67s-70q-69n-67;—;273

LPGA

TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club

Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Purse: $1.2 million

Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71

Final scores

Eun-Hee Ji, $180,000;65-69-66-70;—;270

Mirim Lee, $147,962;67-68-69-68;—;272

Nelly Korda, $107,336;70-67-65-71;—;273

Moriya Jutanugarn, $74,933;71-67-67-69;—;274

Shanshan Feng, $74,933;71-67-66-70;—;274

Stacy Lewis, $50,225;66-74-66-70;—;276

Brooke M. Henderson, $50,225;65-67-69-75;—;276

Lydia Ko, $40,100;66-68-66-77;—;277

Georgia Hall, $36,049;73-66-69-70;—;278

Lexi Thompson, $31,593;67-69-73-70;—;279

Gaby Lopez, $31,593;69-68-69-73;—;279

In Gee Chun, $27,461;70-71-71-69;—;281

Annie Park, $27,461;68-70-73-70;—;281

Amy Yang, $24,221;75-69-69-69;—;282

Cristie Kerr, $24,221;72-72-67-71;—;282

Nasa Hataoka, $21,629;73-72-71-67;—;283

Marina Alex, $21,629;69-67-72-75;—;283

Danielle Kang, $19,334;68-74-70-72;—;284

Ariya Jutanugarn , $19,334;67-67-75-75;—;284

Mi Hyang Lee, $19,334;68-71-69-76;—;284

Anna Nordqvist, $17,984;71-74-69-71;—;285

Katherine Kirk, $17,012;73-72-71-70;—;286

Brittany Lincicome, $17,012;71-72-70-73;—;286

Pernilla Lindberg, $16,040;77-70-68-72;—;287

Sei Young Kim, $15,473;69-69-73-77;—;288

Thidapa Suwannapura, $14,906;68-69-79-76;—;292

