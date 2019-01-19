DESERT CLASSIC

La Quinta, Calif.

Purse: $5.9 million

s-Stadium Course (Host Course) 7,113 yards; Par 72

q-La Quinta Counry Club 7,060 yards; Par 72

n-Nicklaus Tournament Course 7,159 yards; Par 72

Third-round leaders

a-denotes amateur

Phil Mickelson;60q-68n-66s;—;194

Adam Hadwin;65s-66q-65n;—;196

Adam Long;63n-71s-63q;—;197

Steve Marino;66s-65q-67n;—;198

Michael Thompson;68q-66n-65s;—;199

Patrick Cantlay;67n-66s-66q;—;199

Dominic Bozzelli;67n-69s-64q;—;200

Jon Rahm;66q-66n-68s;—;200

Sungjae Im;71q-65n-64s;—;200

Talor Gooch;67s-67q-66n;—;200

J.T. Poston;68s-68q-64n;—;200

Scott Langley;70n-65s-66q;—;201

Joey Garber;68s-64q-69n;—;201

Sean O'Hair;66n-67s-68q;—;201

Jason Kokrak;71n-65s-66q;—;202

Carlos Ortiz;72s-62q-68n;—;202

Sam Burns;68q-66n-68s;—;202

Alex Cejka;66n-68s-68q;—;202

Harold Varner III;68q-67n-68s;—;203

Vaughn Taylor;68n-66s-69q;—;203

Nick Taylor;70s-66q-67n;—;203

Peter Malnati;70q-65n-68s;—;203

Zach Johnson;71q-68n-64s;—;203

Daniel Berger;67q-67n-69s;—;203

Russell Knox;73s-66q-64n;—;203

Dylan Frittelli;72n-67s-64q;—;203

Trey Mullinax;65n-71s-67q;—;203

Adam Svensson;66q-68n-69s;—;203

Champions

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CHAMPIONSHIP

At Hualalai GC

Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72

Final leaders

Tom Lehman, $305,000;69-65-65;—;199

David Toms, $180,000;65-65-70;—;200

Jerry Kelly, $120,000;71-64-67;—;202

Bernhard Langer, $120,000;70-65-67;—;202

Fred Couples, $85,000;72-66-66;—;204

Kevin Sutherland, $85,000;69-72-63;—;204

Colin Montgomerie, $70,000;69-66-70;—;205

Joe Durant, $57,500;65-69-72;—;206

Brandt Jobe, $57,500;69-69-68;—;206

Mark Calcavecchia, $45,000;71-67-69;—;207

Marco Dawson, $45,000;69-68-70;—;207

Tom Watson, $45,000;71-67-69;—;207

Stephen Ames, $34,000;71-65-72;—;208

Paul Goydos, $34,000;69-68-71;—;208

Scott Parel, $34,000;68-71-69;—;208

Jeff Sluman, $34,000;69-67-72;—;208

Kirk Triplett, $34,000;69-72-67;—;208

Scott McCarron, $27,000;71-68-70;—;209

Kenny Perry, $27,000;69-73-67;—;209

Paul Broadhurst, $23,000;70-70-70;—;210

Olin Browne, $23,000;70-68-72;—;210

John Daly, $23,000;73-68-69;—;210

Lee Janzen, $23,000;72-65-73;—;210

Rocco Mediate, $23,000;71-68-71;—;210

Carlos Franco, $18,500;72-71-68;—;211

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $18,500;68-74-69;—;211

Corey Pavin, $18,500;70-67-74;—;211

Ken Tanigawa, $18,500;72-68-71;—;211

LPGA

TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club

Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Purse: $1.2 million

Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71

Third-round leaders

Lydia Ko;66-68-66;—;200

Eun-Hee Ji;65-69-66;—;200

Brooke M. Henderson;65-67-69;—;201

Nelly Korda;70-67-65;—;202

Shanshan Feng;71-67-66;—;204

Mirim Lee;67-68-69;—;204

Moriya Jutanugarn;71-67-67;—;205

Stacy Lewis;66-74-66;—;206

Gaby Lopez;69-68-69;—;206

Georgia Hall;73-66-69;—;208

Mi Hyang Lee;68-71-69;—;208

Marina Alex;69-67-72;—;208

Lexi Thompson;67-69-73;—;209

Ariya Jutanugarn;67-67-75;—;209

Cristie Kerr;72-72-67;—;211

Sei Young Kim;69-69-73;—;211

Annie Park;68-70-73;—;211

Danielle Kang;68-74-70;—;212

In Gee Chun;70-71-71;—;212

Amy Yang;75-69-69;—;213

Brittany Lincicome;71-72-70;—;213

Anna Nordqvist;71-74-69;—;214

Pernilla Lindberg;77-70-68;—;215

Nasa Hataoka;73-72-71;—;216

Katherine Kirk;73-72-71;—;216

Thidapa Suwannapura;68-69-79;—;216

