DESERT CLASSIC
La Quinta, Calif.
Purse: $5.9 million
s-Stadium Course (Host Course) 7,113 yards; Par 72
q-La Quinta Counry Club 7,060 yards; Par 72
n-Nicklaus Tournament Course 7,159 yards; Par 72
Third-round leaders
a-denotes amateur
Phil Mickelson;60q-68n-66s;—;194
Adam Hadwin;65s-66q-65n;—;196
Adam Long;63n-71s-63q;—;197
Steve Marino;66s-65q-67n;—;198
Michael Thompson;68q-66n-65s;—;199
Patrick Cantlay;67n-66s-66q;—;199
Dominic Bozzelli;67n-69s-64q;—;200
Jon Rahm;66q-66n-68s;—;200
Sungjae Im;71q-65n-64s;—;200
Talor Gooch;67s-67q-66n;—;200
J.T. Poston;68s-68q-64n;—;200
Scott Langley;70n-65s-66q;—;201
Joey Garber;68s-64q-69n;—;201
Sean O'Hair;66n-67s-68q;—;201
Jason Kokrak;71n-65s-66q;—;202
Carlos Ortiz;72s-62q-68n;—;202
Sam Burns;68q-66n-68s;—;202
Alex Cejka;66n-68s-68q;—;202
Harold Varner III;68q-67n-68s;—;203
Vaughn Taylor;68n-66s-69q;—;203
Nick Taylor;70s-66q-67n;—;203
Peter Malnati;70q-65n-68s;—;203
Zach Johnson;71q-68n-64s;—;203
Daniel Berger;67q-67n-69s;—;203
Russell Knox;73s-66q-64n;—;203
Dylan Frittelli;72n-67s-64q;—;203
Trey Mullinax;65n-71s-67q;—;203
Adam Svensson;66q-68n-69s;—;203
Champions
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CHAMPIONSHIP
At Hualalai GC
Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
Final leaders
Tom Lehman, $305,000;69-65-65;—;199
David Toms, $180,000;65-65-70;—;200
Jerry Kelly, $120,000;71-64-67;—;202
Bernhard Langer, $120,000;70-65-67;—;202
Fred Couples, $85,000;72-66-66;—;204
Kevin Sutherland, $85,000;69-72-63;—;204
Colin Montgomerie, $70,000;69-66-70;—;205
Joe Durant, $57,500;65-69-72;—;206
Brandt Jobe, $57,500;69-69-68;—;206
Mark Calcavecchia, $45,000;71-67-69;—;207
Marco Dawson, $45,000;69-68-70;—;207
Tom Watson, $45,000;71-67-69;—;207
Stephen Ames, $34,000;71-65-72;—;208
Paul Goydos, $34,000;69-68-71;—;208
Scott Parel, $34,000;68-71-69;—;208
Jeff Sluman, $34,000;69-67-72;—;208
Kirk Triplett, $34,000;69-72-67;—;208
Scott McCarron, $27,000;71-68-70;—;209
Kenny Perry, $27,000;69-73-67;—;209
Paul Broadhurst, $23,000;70-70-70;—;210
Olin Browne, $23,000;70-68-72;—;210
John Daly, $23,000;73-68-69;—;210
Lee Janzen, $23,000;72-65-73;—;210
Rocco Mediate, $23,000;71-68-71;—;210
Carlos Franco, $18,500;72-71-68;—;211
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $18,500;68-74-69;—;211
Corey Pavin, $18,500;70-67-74;—;211
Ken Tanigawa, $18,500;72-68-71;—;211
LPGA
TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Third-round leaders
Lydia Ko;66-68-66;—;200
Eun-Hee Ji;65-69-66;—;200
Brooke M. Henderson;65-67-69;—;201
Nelly Korda;70-67-65;—;202
Shanshan Feng;71-67-66;—;204
Mirim Lee;67-68-69;—;204
Moriya Jutanugarn;71-67-67;—;205
Stacy Lewis;66-74-66;—;206
Gaby Lopez;69-68-69;—;206
Georgia Hall;73-66-69;—;208
Mi Hyang Lee;68-71-69;—;208
Marina Alex;69-67-72;—;208
Lexi Thompson;67-69-73;—;209
Ariya Jutanugarn;67-67-75;—;209
Cristie Kerr;72-72-67;—;211
Sei Young Kim;69-69-73;—;211
Annie Park;68-70-73;—;211
Danielle Kang;68-74-70;—;212
In Gee Chun;70-71-71;—;212
Amy Yang;75-69-69;—;213
Brittany Lincicome;71-72-70;—;213
Anna Nordqvist;71-74-69;—;214
Pernilla Lindberg;77-70-68;—;215
Nasa Hataoka;73-72-71;—;216
Katherine Kirk;73-72-71;—;216
Thidapa Suwannapura;68-69-79;—;216
