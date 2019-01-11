SONY OPEN

At Waialae CC

Honolulu

Purse: $6.5 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 (35-35)

Second-round scores

Matt Kuchar;63-63;—;126

Andrew Putnam;62-65;—;127

Chez Reavie;65-65;—;130

Stewart Cink;68-62;—;130

Ted Potter, Jr.;66-65;—;131

Marc Leishman;67-64;—;131

Hudson Swafford;65-67;—;132

Shugo Imahira;65-67;—;132

Keith Mitchell;68-65;—;133

Keegan Bradley;68-65;—;133

Sebastian Munoz;68-65;—;133

Ryan Blaum;68-66;—;134

Scott Brown;68-66;—;134

Cameron Smith;66-68;—;134

Julian Etulain;67-67;—;134

J.T. Poston;68-66;—;134

Abraham Ancer;68-66;—;134

Patrick Reed;68-66;—;134

Roger Sloan;69-65;—;134

Dominic Bozzelli;71-64;—;135

Brian Stuard;66-69;—;135

Michael Thompson;66-69;—;135

Davis Love III;67-68;—;135

Charles Howell III;69-66;—;135

Justin Thomas;67-68;—;135

Sungjae Im;71-64;—;135

Wes Roach;67-68;—;135

Adam Svensson;61-74;—;135

Corey Conners;68-67;—;135

Jim Knous;66-69;—;135

Brandt Snedeker;66-69;—;135

Russell Knox;68-67;—;135

Patton Kizzire;67-68;—;135

Rory Sabbatini;68-67;—;135

Brian Gay;67-69;—;136

Y.E. Yang;68-68;—;136

Hideki Matsuyama;69-67;—;136

Anirban Lahiri;68-68;—;136

Dylan Frittelli;67-69;—;136

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;66-70;—;136

Harris English;68-68;—;136

Matt Jones;67-69;—;136

Ryan Armour;72-64;—;136

Bryson DeChambeau;69-67;—;136

Danny Lee;70-66;—;136

Johnson Wagner;68-69;—;137

Sean O'Hair;69-68;—;137

Sung Kang;70-67;—;137

Cameron Champ;69-68;—;137

Brandon Harkins;71-66;—;137

Chase Wright;69-68;—;137

Yuki Inamori;69-68;—;137

Fabian Gomez;70-67;—;137

Scott Langley;70-67;—;137

Sam Saunders;68-69;—;137

Joel Dahmen;67-70;—;137

Kyle Stanley;73-64;—;137

Russell Henley;68-69;—;137

Scott Piercy;71-66;—;137

Gary Woodland;71-66;—;137

Jim Herman;69-68;—;137

Hank Lebioda;70-67;—;137

Martin Trainer;69-68;—;137

Carlos Ortiz;68-69;—;137

Tyler Duncan;72-66;—;138

Trey Mullinax;68-70;—;138

Kevin Kisner;69-69;—;138

Steve Stricker;71-67;—;138

Mackenzie Hughes;70-68;—;138

Ian Poulter;69-69;—;138

Emiliano Grillo;70-68;—;138

Alex Prugh;73-65;—;138

Eric Dugas;67-71;—;138

Stephan Jaeger;69-69;—;138

Rikuya Hoshino;66-72;—;138

Brice Garnett;70-68;—;138

Adam Hadwin;73-65;—;138

Jimmy Walker;69-69;—;138

Jason Dufner;66-72;—;138

Joey Garber;71-67;—;138

Brady Schnell;71-67;—;138;

