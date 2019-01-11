SONY OPEN
At Waialae CC
Honolulu
Purse: $6.5 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 (35-35)
Second-round scores
Matt Kuchar;63-63;—;126
Andrew Putnam;62-65;—;127
Chez Reavie;65-65;—;130
Stewart Cink;68-62;—;130
Ted Potter, Jr.;66-65;—;131
Marc Leishman;67-64;—;131
Hudson Swafford;65-67;—;132
Shugo Imahira;65-67;—;132
Keith Mitchell;68-65;—;133
Keegan Bradley;68-65;—;133
Sebastian Munoz;68-65;—;133
Ryan Blaum;68-66;—;134
Scott Brown;68-66;—;134
Cameron Smith;66-68;—;134
Julian Etulain;67-67;—;134
J.T. Poston;68-66;—;134
Abraham Ancer;68-66;—;134
Patrick Reed;68-66;—;134
Roger Sloan;69-65;—;134
Dominic Bozzelli;71-64;—;135
Brian Stuard;66-69;—;135
Michael Thompson;66-69;—;135
Davis Love III;67-68;—;135
Charles Howell III;69-66;—;135
Justin Thomas;67-68;—;135
Sungjae Im;71-64;—;135
Wes Roach;67-68;—;135
Adam Svensson;61-74;—;135
Corey Conners;68-67;—;135
Jim Knous;66-69;—;135
Brandt Snedeker;66-69;—;135
Russell Knox;68-67;—;135
Patton Kizzire;67-68;—;135
Rory Sabbatini;68-67;—;135
Brian Gay;67-69;—;136
Y.E. Yang;68-68;—;136
Hideki Matsuyama;69-67;—;136
Anirban Lahiri;68-68;—;136
Dylan Frittelli;67-69;—;136
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;66-70;—;136
Harris English;68-68;—;136
Matt Jones;67-69;—;136
Ryan Armour;72-64;—;136
Bryson DeChambeau;69-67;—;136
Danny Lee;70-66;—;136
Johnson Wagner;68-69;—;137
Sean O'Hair;69-68;—;137
Sung Kang;70-67;—;137
Cameron Champ;69-68;—;137
Brandon Harkins;71-66;—;137
Chase Wright;69-68;—;137
Yuki Inamori;69-68;—;137
Fabian Gomez;70-67;—;137
Scott Langley;70-67;—;137
Sam Saunders;68-69;—;137
Joel Dahmen;67-70;—;137
Kyle Stanley;73-64;—;137
Russell Henley;68-69;—;137
Scott Piercy;71-66;—;137
Gary Woodland;71-66;—;137
Jim Herman;69-68;—;137
Hank Lebioda;70-67;—;137
Martin Trainer;69-68;—;137
Carlos Ortiz;68-69;—;137
Tyler Duncan;72-66;—;138
Trey Mullinax;68-70;—;138
Kevin Kisner;69-69;—;138
Steve Stricker;71-67;—;138
Mackenzie Hughes;70-68;—;138
Ian Poulter;69-69;—;138
Emiliano Grillo;70-68;—;138
Alex Prugh;73-65;—;138
Eric Dugas;67-71;—;138
Stephan Jaeger;69-69;—;138
Rikuya Hoshino;66-72;—;138
Brice Garnett;70-68;—;138
Adam Hadwin;73-65;—;138
Jimmy Walker;69-69;—;138
Jason Dufner;66-72;—;138
Joey Garber;71-67;—;138
Brady Schnell;71-67;—;138;
