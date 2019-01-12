SONY OPEN
At Waialae CC
Honolulu
Purse: $6.5 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 (35-35)
Third-round scores
Matt Kuchar;63-63-66;—;192
Andrew Putnam;62-65-67;—;194
Keith Mitchell;68-65-63;—;196
Chez Reavie;65-65-66;—;196
Bryson DeChambeau;69-67-63;—;199
Corey Conners;68-67-64;—;199
Davis Love III;67-68-64;—;199
Charles Howell III;69-66-64;—;199
Dominic Bozzelli;71-64-64;—;199
Brian Stuard;66-69-64;—;199
Hudson Swafford;65-67-67;—;199
Ted Potter, Jr.;66-65-68;—;199
Marc Leishman;67-64-68;—;199
Brandt Snedeker;66-69-65;—;200
Sungjae Im;71-64-65;—;200
Roger Sloan;69-65-66;—;200
Stewart Cink;68-62-70;—;200
Hideki Matsuyama;69-67-65;—;201
Emiliano Grillo;70-68-63;—;201
Sebastian Munoz;68-65-68;—;201
Sung Kang;70-67-65;—;202
Patton Kizzire;67-68-67;—;202
Justin Thomas;67-68-67;—;202
Abraham Ancer;68-66-68;—;202
Patrick Reed;68-66-68;—;202
Julian Etulain;67-67-68;—;202
Harris English;68-68-67;—;203
Matt Jones;67-69-67;—;203
Dylan Frittelli;67-69-67;—;203
Rory Sabbatini;68-67-68;—;203
Scott Langley;70-67-66;—;203
Joel Dahmen;67-70-66;—;203
Scott Piercy;71-66-66;—;203
J.T. Poston;68-66-69;—;203
Cameron Smith;66-68-69;—;203
Alex Prugh;73-65-65;—;203
Keegan Bradley;68-65-70;—;203
Stephan Jaeger;69-69-65;—;203
Shugo Imahira;65-67-71;—;203
Ryan Armour;72-64-68;—;204
Brian Gay;67-69-68;—;204
Chase Wright;69-68-67;—;204
Russell Knox;68-67-69;—;204
Jim Knous;66-69-69;—;204
Tyler Duncan;72-66-66;—;204
Scott Brown;68-66-70;—;204
Ian Poulter;69-69-66;—;204
Adam Svensson;61-74-70;—;205
Sam Saunders;68-69-68;—;205
Kyle Stanley;73-64-68;—;205
Wes Roach;67-68-70;—;205
Michael Thompson;66-69-70;—;205
Hank Lebioda;70-67-68;—;205
Ryan Blaum;68-66-71;—;205
Jimmy Walker;69-69-67;—;205
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;66-70-70;—;206
Danny Lee;70-66-70;—;206
Y.E. Yang;68-68-70;—;206
Fabian Gomez;70-67-69;—;206
Jim Herman;69-68-69;—;206
Kevin Kisner;69-69-68;—;206
Brice Garnett;70-68-68;—;206
Anirban Lahiri;68-68-71;—;207
Johnson Wagner;68-69-70;—;207
Brandon Harkins;71-66-70;—;207
Carlos Ortiz;68-69-70;—;207
Rikuya Hoshino;66-72-69;—;207
Yuki Inamori;69-68-71;—;208
Russell Henley;68-69-71;—;208
Trey Mullinax;68-70-70;—;208
Adam Hadwin;73-65-70;—;208;
