SONY OPEN

At Waialae CC

Honolulu

Purse: $6.5 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 (35-35)

Third-round scores

Matt Kuchar;63-63-66;—;192

Andrew Putnam;62-65-67;—;194

Keith Mitchell;68-65-63;—;196

Chez Reavie;65-65-66;—;196

Bryson DeChambeau;69-67-63;—;199

Corey Conners;68-67-64;—;199

Davis Love III;67-68-64;—;199

Charles Howell III;69-66-64;—;199

Dominic Bozzelli;71-64-64;—;199

Brian Stuard;66-69-64;—;199

Hudson Swafford;65-67-67;—;199

Ted Potter, Jr.;66-65-68;—;199

Marc Leishman;67-64-68;—;199

Brandt Snedeker;66-69-65;—;200

Sungjae Im;71-64-65;—;200

Roger Sloan;69-65-66;—;200

Stewart Cink;68-62-70;—;200

Hideki Matsuyama;69-67-65;—;201

Emiliano Grillo;70-68-63;—;201

Sebastian Munoz;68-65-68;—;201

Sung Kang;70-67-65;—;202

Patton Kizzire;67-68-67;—;202

Justin Thomas;67-68-67;—;202

Abraham Ancer;68-66-68;—;202

Patrick Reed;68-66-68;—;202

Julian Etulain;67-67-68;—;202

Harris English;68-68-67;—;203

Matt Jones;67-69-67;—;203

Dylan Frittelli;67-69-67;—;203

Rory Sabbatini;68-67-68;—;203

Scott Langley;70-67-66;—;203

Joel Dahmen;67-70-66;—;203

Scott Piercy;71-66-66;—;203

J.T. Poston;68-66-69;—;203

Cameron Smith;66-68-69;—;203

Alex Prugh;73-65-65;—;203

Keegan Bradley;68-65-70;—;203

Stephan Jaeger;69-69-65;—;203

Shugo Imahira;65-67-71;—;203

Ryan Armour;72-64-68;—;204

Brian Gay;67-69-68;—;204

Chase Wright;69-68-67;—;204

Russell Knox;68-67-69;—;204

Jim Knous;66-69-69;—;204

Tyler Duncan;72-66-66;—;204

Scott Brown;68-66-70;—;204

Ian Poulter;69-69-66;—;204

Adam Svensson;61-74-70;—;205

Sam Saunders;68-69-68;—;205

Kyle Stanley;73-64-68;—;205

Wes Roach;67-68-70;—;205

Michael Thompson;66-69-70;—;205

Hank Lebioda;70-67-68;—;205

Ryan Blaum;68-66-71;—;205

Jimmy Walker;69-69-67;—;205

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;66-70-70;—;206

Danny Lee;70-66-70;—;206

Y.E. Yang;68-68-70;—;206

Fabian Gomez;70-67-69;—;206

Jim Herman;69-68-69;—;206

Kevin Kisner;69-69-68;—;206

Brice Garnett;70-68-68;—;206

Anirban Lahiri;68-68-71;—;207

Johnson Wagner;68-69-70;—;207

Brandon Harkins;71-66-70;—;207

Carlos Ortiz;68-69-70;—;207

Rikuya Hoshino;66-72-69;—;207

Yuki Inamori;69-68-71;—;208

Russell Henley;68-69-71;—;208

Trey Mullinax;68-70-70;—;208

Adam Hadwin;73-65-70;—;208;

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments