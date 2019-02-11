AT&T Pebble Beach
At Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $7.6 million
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72
s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72
m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71
Final round played at Pebble Beach
Final scores
Phil Mickelson (500), $1,368,000;65m-68s-70p-65;—;268
Paul Casey (300), $820,800;69p-64m-67s-71;—;271
Scott Stallings (190), $516,800;67s-70p-69m-66;—;272
Jason Day (123), $334,400;65m-69s-72p-68;—;274
Si Woo Kim (123), $334,400;66p-71m-69s-68;—;274
Scott Langley (100), $273,600;64m-69s-73p-69;—;275
Brian Gay (85), $236,867;64m-72s-69p-71;—;276
Kevin Streelman (85), $236,867;70m-70s-71p-65;—;276
Lucas Glover (85), $236,867;68s-66p-70m-72;—;276
Max Homa (68), $182,400;73p-69m-68s-67;—;277
Scott Piercy (68), $182,400;70p-65m-69s-73;—;277
Chris Stroud (68), $182,400;69p-71m-67s-70;—;277
Michael Thompson (68), $182,400;70s-72p-69m-66;—;277
Matt Every (54), $133,000;65m-71s-69p-73;—;278
Jim Furyk (54), $133,000;72s-68p-68m-70;—;278
Sung Kang (54), $133,000;69p-69m-69s-71;—;278
Russell Knox (54), $133,000;68m-70s-68p-72;—;278
Roberto Diaz (46), $102,600;69p-69m-71s-70;—;279
Adam Hadwin (46), $102,600;72s-70p-65m-72;—;279
Graeme McDowell (46), $102,600;68p-70m-70s-71;—;279
D.J. Trahan (46), $102,600;68m-72s-72p-67;—;279
Tyler Duncan (37), $70,553;71p-68m-70s-71;—;280
Matt Kuchar (37), $70,553;67m-73s-70p-70;—;280
Jonathan Byrd (37), $70,553;69p-69m-68s-74;—;280
Rafa Cabrera Bello (37), $70,553;69s-68p-69m-74;—;280
Trey Mullinax (37), $70,553;71m-68s-73p-68;—;280
Patrick Reed (37), $70,553;68m-70s-73p-69;—;280
Cameron Champ (25), $46,360;73s-69p-70m-69;—;281
Ernie Els (25), $46,360;69m-68s-73p-71;—;281
Branden Grace (25), $46,360;67p-69m-71s-74;—;281
Brandon Harkins (25), $46,360;69p-73m-67s-72;—;281
Kevin Kisner (25), $46,360;65m-71s-74p-71;—;281
Tom Lovelady (25), $46,360;72p-70m-70s-69;—;281
Curtis Luck (25), $46,360;70m-67s-73p-71;—;281
Brady Schnell (25), $46,360;67m-72s-72p-70;—;281
Nick Taylor (25), $46,360;69p-70m-71s-71;—;281
Martin Trainer (25), $46,360;69p-73m-66s-73;—;281
Jonas Blixt (15), $31,160;67m-69s-76p-70;—;282
Julian Etulain (15), $31,160;71p-72m-69s-70;—;282
Tony Finau (15), $31,160;69p-73m-70s-70;—;282
Hank Lebioda (15), $31,160;71p-69m-71s-71;—;282
Andrew Putnam (15), $31,160;75s-70p-66m-71;—;282
Chez Reavie (15), $31,160;68m-70s-71p-73;—;282
Sam Saunders (15), $31,160;69p-70m-72s-71;—;282
Tommy Fleetwood (9), $20,919;73m-68s-71p-71;—;283
Dustin Johnson (9), $20,919;66m-73s-73p-71;—;283
Nate Lashley (9), $20,919;67p-71m-73s-72;—;283
Adam Schenk (9), $20,919;70m-72s-67p-74;—;283
Ben Silverman (9), $20,919;70p-71m-69s-73;—;283
Jordan Spieth (9), $20,919;66m-68s-74p-75;—;283
Brian Stuard (9), $20,919;69p-70m-73s-71;—;283
Josh Teater (9), $20,919;70m-70s-71p-72;—;283
Roberto Castro (6), $17,594;68p-70m-72s-74;—;284
Matt Jones (6), $17,594;71s-71p-70m-72;—;284
Alex Prugh (6), $17,594;69p-72m-68s-75;—;284
Cameron Tringale (6), $17,594;71p-68m-72s-73;—;284
Johnson Wagner (6), $17,176;67s-73p-71m-74;—;285
John Rollins (5), $17,024;73p-69m-70s-74;—;286
Cameron Davis (5), $16,796;72s-68p-72m-78;—;290
Cody Gribble (5), $16,796;66s-73p-73m-78;—;290
