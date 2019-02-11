AT&T Pebble Beach

At Pebble Beach, Calif.

Purse: $7.6 million

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72

s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72

m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71

Final round played at Pebble Beach

Final scores

Phil Mickelson (500), $1,368,000;65m-68s-70p-65;—;268

Paul Casey (300), $820,800;69p-64m-67s-71;—;271

Scott Stallings (190), $516,800;67s-70p-69m-66;—;272

Jason Day (123), $334,400;65m-69s-72p-68;—;274

Si Woo Kim (123), $334,400;66p-71m-69s-68;—;274

Scott Langley (100), $273,600;64m-69s-73p-69;—;275

Brian Gay (85), $236,867;64m-72s-69p-71;—;276

Kevin Streelman (85), $236,867;70m-70s-71p-65;—;276

Lucas Glover (85), $236,867;68s-66p-70m-72;—;276

Max Homa (68), $182,400;73p-69m-68s-67;—;277

Scott Piercy (68), $182,400;70p-65m-69s-73;—;277

Chris Stroud (68), $182,400;69p-71m-67s-70;—;277

Michael Thompson (68), $182,400;70s-72p-69m-66;—;277

Matt Every (54), $133,000;65m-71s-69p-73;—;278

Jim Furyk (54), $133,000;72s-68p-68m-70;—;278

Sung Kang (54), $133,000;69p-69m-69s-71;—;278

Russell Knox (54), $133,000;68m-70s-68p-72;—;278

Roberto Diaz (46), $102,600;69p-69m-71s-70;—;279

Adam Hadwin (46), $102,600;72s-70p-65m-72;—;279

Graeme McDowell (46), $102,600;68p-70m-70s-71;—;279

D.J. Trahan (46), $102,600;68m-72s-72p-67;—;279

Tyler Duncan (37), $70,553;71p-68m-70s-71;—;280

Matt Kuchar (37), $70,553;67m-73s-70p-70;—;280

Jonathan Byrd (37), $70,553;69p-69m-68s-74;—;280

Rafa Cabrera Bello (37), $70,553;69s-68p-69m-74;—;280

Trey Mullinax (37), $70,553;71m-68s-73p-68;—;280

Patrick Reed (37), $70,553;68m-70s-73p-69;—;280

Cameron Champ (25), $46,360;73s-69p-70m-69;—;281

Ernie Els (25), $46,360;69m-68s-73p-71;—;281

Branden Grace (25), $46,360;67p-69m-71s-74;—;281

Brandon Harkins (25), $46,360;69p-73m-67s-72;—;281

Kevin Kisner (25), $46,360;65m-71s-74p-71;—;281

Tom Lovelady (25), $46,360;72p-70m-70s-69;—;281

Curtis Luck (25), $46,360;70m-67s-73p-71;—;281

Brady Schnell (25), $46,360;67m-72s-72p-70;—;281

Nick Taylor (25), $46,360;69p-70m-71s-71;—;281

Martin Trainer (25), $46,360;69p-73m-66s-73;—;281

Jonas Blixt (15), $31,160;67m-69s-76p-70;—;282

Julian Etulain (15), $31,160;71p-72m-69s-70;—;282

Tony Finau (15), $31,160;69p-73m-70s-70;—;282

Hank Lebioda (15), $31,160;71p-69m-71s-71;—;282

Andrew Putnam (15), $31,160;75s-70p-66m-71;—;282

Chez Reavie (15), $31,160;68m-70s-71p-73;—;282

Sam Saunders (15), $31,160;69p-70m-72s-71;—;282

Tommy Fleetwood (9), $20,919;73m-68s-71p-71;—;283

Dustin Johnson (9), $20,919;66m-73s-73p-71;—;283

Nate Lashley (9), $20,919;67p-71m-73s-72;—;283

Adam Schenk (9), $20,919;70m-72s-67p-74;—;283

Ben Silverman (9), $20,919;70p-71m-69s-73;—;283

Jordan Spieth (9), $20,919;66m-68s-74p-75;—;283

Brian Stuard (9), $20,919;69p-70m-73s-71;—;283

Josh Teater (9), $20,919;70m-70s-71p-72;—;283

Roberto Castro (6), $17,594;68p-70m-72s-74;—;284

Matt Jones (6), $17,594;71s-71p-70m-72;—;284

Alex Prugh (6), $17,594;69p-72m-68s-75;—;284

Cameron Tringale (6), $17,594;71p-68m-72s-73;—;284

Johnson Wagner (6), $17,176;67s-73p-71m-74;—;285

John Rollins (5), $17,024;73p-69m-70s-74;—;286

Cameron Davis (5), $16,796;72s-68p-72m-78;—;290

Cody Gribble (5), $16,796;66s-73p-73m-78;—;290

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments