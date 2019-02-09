PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM
At Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $7.6 million
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72
s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72
m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71
Third-round leaders
Paul Casey;69p-64m-67s;—;200
Phil Mickelson;65m-68s-70p;—;203
Scott Piercy;70p-65m-69s;—;204
Lucas Glover;68s-66p-70m;—;204
Brian Gay;64m-72s-69p;—;205
Matt Every;65m-71s-69p;—;205
Russell Knox;68m-70s-68p;—;206
Jonathan Byrd;69p-69m-68s;—;206
Si Woo Kim;66p-71m-69s;—;206
Scott Langley;64m-69s-73p;—;206
Rafa Cabrera Bello;69s-68p-69m;—;206
Jason Day;65m-69s-72p;—;206
Scott Stallings;67s-70p-69m;—;206
Adam Hadwin;72s-70p-65m;—;207
Sung Kang;69p-69m-69s;—;207
Chris Stroud;69p-71m-67s;—;207
Branden Grace;67p-69m-71s;—;207
Graeme McDowell;68p-70m-70s;—;208
Jim Furyk;72s-68p-68m;—;208
Jordan Spieth;66m-68s-74p;—;208
Martin Trainer;69p-73m-66s;—;208
Alex Prugh;69p-72m-68s;—;209
Adam Schenk;70m-72s-67p;—;209
Chez Reavie;68m-70s-71p;—;209
Tyler Duncan;71p-68m-70s;—;209
Brandon Harkins;69p-73m-67s;—;209
Roberto Diaz;69p-69m-71s;—;209
Ernie Els;69m-68s-73p;—;210
Nick Taylor;69p-70m-71s;—;210
Kevin Kisner;65m-71s-74p;—;210
Ben Silverman;70p-71m-69s;—;210
Roberto Castro;68p-70m-72s;—;210
Max Homa;73p-69m-68s;—;210
Matt Kuchar;67m-73s-70p;—;210
Curtis Luck;70m-67s-73p;—;210
Kevin Streelman;70m-70s-71p;—;211
Hank Lebioda;71p-69m-71s;—;211
Andrew Putnam;75s-70p-66m;—;211
Michael Thompson;70s-72p-69m;—;211
Cameron Tringale;71p-68m-72s;—;211
Josh Teater;70m-70s-71p;—;211
Brady Schnell;67m-72s-72p;—;211
Sam Saunders;69p-70m-72s;—;211
Patrick Reed;68m-70s-73p;—;211
Johnson Wagner;67s-73p-71m;—;211
Nate Lashley;67p-71m-73s;—;211
Matt Jones;71s-71p-70m;—;212
Trey Mullinax;71m-68s-73p;—;212
Julian Etulain;71p-72m-69s;—;212
Dustin Johnson;66m-73s-73p;—;212
Tommy Fleetwood;73m-68s-71p;—;212
Tony Finau;69p-73m-70s;—;212
Cameron Champ;73s-69p-70m;—;212
Cody Gribble;66s-73p-73m;—;212
Tom Lovelady;72p-70m-70s;—;212
John Rollins;73p-69m-70s;—;212
Brian Stuard;69p-70m-73s;—;212
Jonas Blixt;67m-69s-76p;—;212
D.J. Trahan;68m-72s-72p;—;212
Cameron Davis;72s-68p-72m;—;212
Steve Stricker;68m-75s-70p;—;213
Other
Jerry Kelly;71m-74s-81p;—;226
Champions
OASIS CHAMPIONSHIP
At The Old Course at Broken Sound
Boca Raton, Fla.
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 6,807; Par 72
Second-round leaders
Bernhard Langer;64-68;—;132
Marco Dawson;66-67;—;133
Brandt Jobe;69-65;—;134
David Toms;67-67;—;134
Bob Estes;67-68;—;135
Tom Byrum;66-69;—;135
Woody Austin;65-70;—;135
Jesper Parnevik;63-72;—;135
Stephen Ames;70-66;—;136
Fred Couples;67-69;—;136
Kevin Sutherland;66-70;—;136
Tom Lehman;66-70;—;136
Gene Sauers;65-71;—;136
Ken Tanigawa;65-71;—;136
Glen Day;70-67;—;137
Jeff Maggert;68-69;—;137
Billy Andrade;68-69;—;137
David Frost;70-68;—;138
Billy Mayfair;71-67;—;138
Paul Goydos;71-67;—;138
Kent Jones;69-69;—;138
Retief Goosen;69-69;—;138
Scott McCarron;68-70;—;138
Olin Browne;68-70;—;138
Rocco Mediate;68-70;—;138
Tim Petrovic;65-74;—;139
Miguel Angel Jimenez;70-70;—;140
Scott Parel;70-70;—;140
John Riegger;71-69;—;140
Lee Janzen;68-72;—;140
Chris DiMarco;70-71;—;141
Sandy Lyle;69-72;—;141
Paul Broadhurst;69-72;—;141
Colin Montgomerie;71-70;—;141
Michael Allen;68-73;—;141
Wes Short, Jr.;72-69;—;141
Corey Pavin;73-68;—;141
Brad Faxon;70-72;—;142
Jeff Sluman;71-71;—;142
Tom Pernice Jr.;71-71;—;142
Esteban Toledo;71-71;—;142
Darren Clarke;67-75;—;142
Fran Quinn;74-68;—;142
Sonny Skinner;74-68;—;142
Bart Bryant;70-73;—;143
Joe Durant;70-73;—;143
Gibby Gilbert III;71-72;—;143
David McKenzie;72-71;—;143
Ken Duke;70-74;—;144
Greg Kraft;71-73;—;144
Scott Verplank;70-74;—;144
Gary Hallberg;69-75;—;144
Mark O'Meara;72-72;—;144
Joey Sindelar;73-71;—;144
Gary Nicklaus;67-77;—;144
Steve Flesch;73-71;—;144
Don Bell;69-76;—;145
Duffy Waldorf;71-74;—;145
Kirk Triplett;72-73;—;145
Jerry Smith;69-77;—;146
Cliff Kresge;71-75;—;146
Jay Haas;72-74;—;146
Hal Sutton;73-74;—;147
Loren Roberts;73-74;—;147
Ian Woosnam;73-74;—;147
Skip Kendall;76-71;—;147
Doug Garwood;73-75;—;148
Tom Kite;77-71;—;148
Scott Hoch;71-78;—;149
John Daly;71-79;—;150
Mark Calcavecchia;72-78;—;150
Jose Maria Olazabal;78-75;—;153
Wayne Levi;75-79;—;154
Larry Nelson;77-78;—;155
John Harris;78-77;—;155
John Huston;77-80;—;157
Bob Tway;77-85;—;162
LPGA
VIC OPEN
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Barwon Heads, Australia
b-Beach Course: 6,479 yards, par-72
c-Creek Course: 6,573 yards, par-73
Final two rounds played on Beach Course
Third-round leaders
Kim Kaufman;66b-66c-75;—;207
Celine Boutier;69c-71b-69;—;209
Su Oh;67c-68b-74;—;209
Haru Nomura;67b-67c-76;—;210
Mirim Lee;70c-74b-69;—;213
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;71c-70b-72;—;213
Katherine Kirk;72c-68b-73;—;213
Felicity Johnson;65c-74b-74;—;213
Kylie Henry;73c-72b-69;—;214
Xiyu Lin;70c-74b-70;—;214
Jane Park;68b-76c-70;—;214
Olivia Cowan;68c-70b-76;—;214
Marissa Steen;68b-70c-76;—;214
Charlotte Thomas;68b-68c-78;—;214
Yu Liu;74b-71c-70;—;215
Ayako Uehara;71b-72c-72;—;215
Isi Gabsa;70b-73c-72;—;215
Marianne Skarpnord;71c-69b-75;—;215
Anne-Catherine Tanguay;66b-74c-75;—;215
Alena Sharp;69c-69b-77;—;215
Wichanee Meechai;72c-72b-72;—;216
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;71b-73c-72;—;216
Thidapa Suwannapura;74b-69c-73;—;216
Peiyun Chien;69c-74b-73;—;216
Christine Wolf;74c-68b-74;—;216
Haeji Kang;71c-69b-76;—;216
