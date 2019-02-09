PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

At Pebble Beach, Calif.

Purse: $7.6 million

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72

s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72

m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71

Third-round leaders

Paul Casey;69p-64m-67s;—;200

Phil Mickelson;65m-68s-70p;—;203

Scott Piercy;70p-65m-69s;—;204

Lucas Glover;68s-66p-70m;—;204

Brian Gay;64m-72s-69p;—;205

Matt Every;65m-71s-69p;—;205

Russell Knox;68m-70s-68p;—;206

Jonathan Byrd;69p-69m-68s;—;206

Si Woo Kim;66p-71m-69s;—;206

Scott Langley;64m-69s-73p;—;206

Rafa Cabrera Bello;69s-68p-69m;—;206

Jason Day;65m-69s-72p;—;206

Scott Stallings;67s-70p-69m;—;206

Adam Hadwin;72s-70p-65m;—;207

Sung Kang;69p-69m-69s;—;207

Chris Stroud;69p-71m-67s;—;207

Branden Grace;67p-69m-71s;—;207

Graeme McDowell;68p-70m-70s;—;208

Jim Furyk;72s-68p-68m;—;208

Jordan Spieth;66m-68s-74p;—;208

Martin Trainer;69p-73m-66s;—;208

Alex Prugh;69p-72m-68s;—;209

Adam Schenk;70m-72s-67p;—;209

Chez Reavie;68m-70s-71p;—;209

Tyler Duncan;71p-68m-70s;—;209

Brandon Harkins;69p-73m-67s;—;209

Roberto Diaz;69p-69m-71s;—;209

Ernie Els;69m-68s-73p;—;210

Nick Taylor;69p-70m-71s;—;210

Kevin Kisner;65m-71s-74p;—;210

Ben Silverman;70p-71m-69s;—;210

Roberto Castro;68p-70m-72s;—;210

Max Homa;73p-69m-68s;—;210

Matt Kuchar;67m-73s-70p;—;210

Curtis Luck;70m-67s-73p;—;210

Kevin Streelman;70m-70s-71p;—;211

Hank Lebioda;71p-69m-71s;—;211

Andrew Putnam;75s-70p-66m;—;211

Michael Thompson;70s-72p-69m;—;211

Cameron Tringale;71p-68m-72s;—;211

Josh Teater;70m-70s-71p;—;211

Brady Schnell;67m-72s-72p;—;211

Sam Saunders;69p-70m-72s;—;211

Patrick Reed;68m-70s-73p;—;211

Johnson Wagner;67s-73p-71m;—;211

Nate Lashley;67p-71m-73s;—;211

Matt Jones;71s-71p-70m;—;212

Trey Mullinax;71m-68s-73p;—;212

Julian Etulain;71p-72m-69s;—;212

Dustin Johnson;66m-73s-73p;—;212

Tommy Fleetwood;73m-68s-71p;—;212

Tony Finau;69p-73m-70s;—;212

Cameron Champ;73s-69p-70m;—;212

Cody Gribble;66s-73p-73m;—;212

Tom Lovelady;72p-70m-70s;—;212

John Rollins;73p-69m-70s;—;212

Brian Stuard;69p-70m-73s;—;212

Jonas Blixt;67m-69s-76p;—;212

D.J. Trahan;68m-72s-72p;—;212

Cameron Davis;72s-68p-72m;—;212

Steve Stricker;68m-75s-70p;—;213

Other

Jerry Kelly;71m-74s-81p;—;226

Champions

OASIS CHAMPIONSHIP

At The Old Course at Broken Sound

Boca Raton, Fla.

Purse: $1.7 million

Yardage: 6,807; Par 72

Second-round leaders

Bernhard Langer;64-68;—;132

Marco Dawson;66-67;—;133

Brandt Jobe;69-65;—;134

David Toms;67-67;—;134

Bob Estes;67-68;—;135

Tom Byrum;66-69;—;135

Woody Austin;65-70;—;135

Jesper Parnevik;63-72;—;135

Stephen Ames;70-66;—;136

Fred Couples;67-69;—;136

Kevin Sutherland;66-70;—;136

Tom Lehman;66-70;—;136

Gene Sauers;65-71;—;136

Ken Tanigawa;65-71;—;136

Glen Day;70-67;—;137

Jeff Maggert;68-69;—;137

Billy Andrade;68-69;—;137

David Frost;70-68;—;138

Billy Mayfair;71-67;—;138

Paul Goydos;71-67;—;138

Kent Jones;69-69;—;138

Retief Goosen;69-69;—;138

Scott McCarron;68-70;—;138

Olin Browne;68-70;—;138

Rocco Mediate;68-70;—;138

Tim Petrovic;65-74;—;139

Miguel Angel Jimenez;70-70;—;140

Scott Parel;70-70;—;140

John Riegger;71-69;—;140

Lee Janzen;68-72;—;140

Chris DiMarco;70-71;—;141

Sandy Lyle;69-72;—;141

Paul Broadhurst;69-72;—;141

Colin Montgomerie;71-70;—;141

Michael Allen;68-73;—;141

Wes Short, Jr.;72-69;—;141

Corey Pavin;73-68;—;141

Brad Faxon;70-72;—;142

Jeff Sluman;71-71;—;142

Tom Pernice Jr.;71-71;—;142

Esteban Toledo;71-71;—;142

Darren Clarke;67-75;—;142

Fran Quinn;74-68;—;142

Sonny Skinner;74-68;—;142

Bart Bryant;70-73;—;143

Joe Durant;70-73;—;143

Gibby Gilbert III;71-72;—;143

David McKenzie;72-71;—;143

Ken Duke;70-74;—;144

Greg Kraft;71-73;—;144

Scott Verplank;70-74;—;144

Gary Hallberg;69-75;—;144

Mark O'Meara;72-72;—;144

Joey Sindelar;73-71;—;144

Gary Nicklaus;67-77;—;144

Steve Flesch;73-71;—;144

Don Bell;69-76;—;145

Duffy Waldorf;71-74;—;145

Kirk Triplett;72-73;—;145

Jerry Smith;69-77;—;146

Cliff Kresge;71-75;—;146

Jay Haas;72-74;—;146

Hal Sutton;73-74;—;147

Loren Roberts;73-74;—;147

Ian Woosnam;73-74;—;147

Skip Kendall;76-71;—;147

Doug Garwood;73-75;—;148

Tom Kite;77-71;—;148

Scott Hoch;71-78;—;149

John Daly;71-79;—;150

Mark Calcavecchia;72-78;—;150

Jose Maria Olazabal;78-75;—;153

Wayne Levi;75-79;—;154

Larry Nelson;77-78;—;155

John Harris;78-77;—;155

John Huston;77-80;—;157

Bob Tway;77-85;—;162

LPGA

VIC OPEN

At 13th Beach Golf Links

Barwon Heads, Australia

b-Beach Course: 6,479 yards, par-72

c-Creek Course: 6,573 yards, par-73

Final two rounds played on Beach Course

Third-round leaders

Kim Kaufman;66b-66c-75;—;207

Celine Boutier;69c-71b-69;—;209

Su Oh;67c-68b-74;—;209

Haru Nomura;67b-67c-76;—;210

Mirim Lee;70c-74b-69;—;213

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;71c-70b-72;—;213

Katherine Kirk;72c-68b-73;—;213

Felicity Johnson;65c-74b-74;—;213

Kylie Henry;73c-72b-69;—;214

Xiyu Lin;70c-74b-70;—;214

Jane Park;68b-76c-70;—;214

Olivia Cowan;68c-70b-76;—;214

Marissa Steen;68b-70c-76;—;214

Charlotte Thomas;68b-68c-78;—;214

Yu Liu;74b-71c-70;—;215

Ayako Uehara;71b-72c-72;—;215

Isi Gabsa;70b-73c-72;—;215

Marianne Skarpnord;71c-69b-75;—;215

Anne-Catherine Tanguay;66b-74c-75;—;215

Alena Sharp;69c-69b-77;—;215

Wichanee Meechai;72c-72b-72;—;216

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;71b-73c-72;—;216

Thidapa Suwannapura;74b-69c-73;—;216

Peiyun Chien;69c-74b-73;—;216

Christine Wolf;74c-68b-74;—;216

Haeji Kang;71c-69b-76;—;216

