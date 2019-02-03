PHOENIX OPEN

At TPC Scottsdale

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $7.1 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Final scores

Rickie Fowler (500), $1,278,000;64-65-64-74;—;267

Branden Grace (300), $766,800;67-64-69-69;—;269

Justin Thomas (190), $482,800;64-66-68-72;—;270

Chez Reavie (115), $293,467;71-69-64-68;—;272

Bubba Watson (115), $293,467;66-67-68-71;—;272

Matt Kuchar (115), $293,467;67-65-65-75;—;272

Chris Stroud (85), $221,283;71-66-67-69;—;273

Sungjae Im (85), $221,283;69-68-67-69;—;273

Gary Woodland (85), $221,283;68-67-66-72;—;273

Russell Knox (65), $163,300;71-66-69-68;—;274

Jon Rahm (65), $163,300;67-68-70-69;—;274

Xander Schauffele (65), $163,300;67-72-67-68;—;274

Harold Varner III (65), $163,300;64-71-68-71;—;274

Jhonattan Vegas (65), $163,300;70-69-66-69;—;274

Tyrrell Hatton (51), $113,600;66-71-70-68;—;275

Russell Henley (51), $113,600;68-68-69-70;—;275

Hideki Matsuyama (51), $113,600;68-69-69-69;—;275

Trey Mullinax (51), $113,600;67-64-72-72;—;275

Cameron Smith (51), $113,600;67-65-71-72;—;275

Chesson Hadley (40), $76,917;71-65-70-70;—;276

Charley Hoffman (40), $76,917;66-68-70-72;—;276

Scott Piercy (40), $76,917;66-71-71-68;—;276

Webb Simpson (40), $76,917;67-69-70-70;—;276

Byeong Hun An (40), $76,917;66-68-66-76;—;276

Jason Kokrak (40), $76,917;73-66-65-72;—;276

Bud Cauley (30), $50,410;68-72-66-71;—;277

Brandon Harkins (30), $50,410;70-66-69-72;—;277

J.B. Holmes (30), $50,410;69-68-68-72;—;277

Max Homa (30), $50,410;70-68-71-68;—;277

Kevin Kisner (30), $50,410;70-69-70-68;—;277

Martin Laird (30), $50,410;65-68-70-74;—;277

J.T. Poston (30), $50,410;65-74-68-70;—;277

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (21), $37,512;69-70-71-68;—;278

Emiliano Grillo (21), $37,512;67-73-67-71;—;278

David Hearn (21), $37,512;67-68-71-72;—;278

Hunter Mahan (21), $37,512;70-68-69-71;—;278

Denny McCarthy (21), $37,512;69-65-71-73;—;278

Ollie Schniederjans (21), $37,512;67-69-69-73;—;278

Brian Harman (15), $29,110;69-72-69-69;—;279

Billy Horschel (15), $29,110;71-68-73-67;—;279

Beau Hossler (15), $29,110;70-71-66-72;—;279

Zach Johnson (15), $29,110;71-67-69-72;—;279

Nick Watney (15), $29,110;67-69-69-74;—;279

John Catlin, $21,466;70-71-68-71;—;280

Adam Hadwin (10), $21,466;72-67-69-72;—;280

Danny Lee (10), $21,466;72-68-67-73;—;280

Jimmy Walker (10), $21,466;72-69-66-73;—;280

Tom Hoge (10), $21,466;67-68-69-76;—;280

Alex Noren (10), $21,466;69-72-69-70;—;280

Stewart Cink (8), $17,289;69-70-70-72;—;281

Chris Kirk (8), $17,289;71-70-69-71;—;281

J.J. Spaun (8), $17,289;69-69-72-71;—;281

Kevin Streelman (8), $17,289;71-67-70-73;—;281

Matthew Wolff, $0;67-70-72-72;—;281

Brian Gay (6), $16,259;67-73-72-70;—;282

Adam Schenk (6), $16,259;70-71-71-70;—;282

Brandt Snedeker (6), $16,259;69-70-72-71;—;282

Brian Stuard (6), $16,259;71-69-71-71;—;282

Grayson Murray (5), $15,904;68-72-70-73;—;283

Andrew Landry (4), $15,336;67-68-74-75;—;284

Kevin Na (4), $15,336;68-72-74-70;—;284

Carlos Ortiz (4), $15,336;70-68-70-76;—;284

Ryan Palmer (4), $15,336;68-71-71-74;—;284

C.T. Pan (4), $15,336;73-68-72-71;—;284

Sam Ryder (4), $15,336;72-67-71-74;—;284

Richy Werenski (4), $15,336;69-69-73-73;—;284

Keegan Bradley (3), $14,626;68-69-75-73;—;285

Cameron Champ (3), $14,626;70-69-71-75;—;285

James Hahn (3), $14,626;68-72-70-75;—;285

John Huh (3), $14,271;67-73-69-77;—;286

Freddie Jacobson (3), $14,271;68-72-72-74;—;286

Satoshi Kodaira (3), $14,058;71-70-72-75;—;288

Keith Mitchell (3), $13,916;74-67-74-74;—;289

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments