PHOENIX OPEN
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7.1 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Final scores
Rickie Fowler (500), $1,278,000;64-65-64-74;—;267
Branden Grace (300), $766,800;67-64-69-69;—;269
Justin Thomas (190), $482,800;64-66-68-72;—;270
Chez Reavie (115), $293,467;71-69-64-68;—;272
Bubba Watson (115), $293,467;66-67-68-71;—;272
Matt Kuchar (115), $293,467;67-65-65-75;—;272
Chris Stroud (85), $221,283;71-66-67-69;—;273
Sungjae Im (85), $221,283;69-68-67-69;—;273
Gary Woodland (85), $221,283;68-67-66-72;—;273
Russell Knox (65), $163,300;71-66-69-68;—;274
Jon Rahm (65), $163,300;67-68-70-69;—;274
Xander Schauffele (65), $163,300;67-72-67-68;—;274
Harold Varner III (65), $163,300;64-71-68-71;—;274
Jhonattan Vegas (65), $163,300;70-69-66-69;—;274
Tyrrell Hatton (51), $113,600;66-71-70-68;—;275
Russell Henley (51), $113,600;68-68-69-70;—;275
Hideki Matsuyama (51), $113,600;68-69-69-69;—;275
Trey Mullinax (51), $113,600;67-64-72-72;—;275
Cameron Smith (51), $113,600;67-65-71-72;—;275
Chesson Hadley (40), $76,917;71-65-70-70;—;276
Charley Hoffman (40), $76,917;66-68-70-72;—;276
Scott Piercy (40), $76,917;66-71-71-68;—;276
Webb Simpson (40), $76,917;67-69-70-70;—;276
Byeong Hun An (40), $76,917;66-68-66-76;—;276
Jason Kokrak (40), $76,917;73-66-65-72;—;276
Bud Cauley (30), $50,410;68-72-66-71;—;277
Brandon Harkins (30), $50,410;70-66-69-72;—;277
J.B. Holmes (30), $50,410;69-68-68-72;—;277
Max Homa (30), $50,410;70-68-71-68;—;277
Kevin Kisner (30), $50,410;70-69-70-68;—;277
Martin Laird (30), $50,410;65-68-70-74;—;277
J.T. Poston (30), $50,410;65-74-68-70;—;277
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (21), $37,512;69-70-71-68;—;278
Emiliano Grillo (21), $37,512;67-73-67-71;—;278
David Hearn (21), $37,512;67-68-71-72;—;278
Hunter Mahan (21), $37,512;70-68-69-71;—;278
Denny McCarthy (21), $37,512;69-65-71-73;—;278
Ollie Schniederjans (21), $37,512;67-69-69-73;—;278
Brian Harman (15), $29,110;69-72-69-69;—;279
Billy Horschel (15), $29,110;71-68-73-67;—;279
Beau Hossler (15), $29,110;70-71-66-72;—;279
Zach Johnson (15), $29,110;71-67-69-72;—;279
Nick Watney (15), $29,110;67-69-69-74;—;279
John Catlin, $21,466;70-71-68-71;—;280
Adam Hadwin (10), $21,466;72-67-69-72;—;280
Danny Lee (10), $21,466;72-68-67-73;—;280
Jimmy Walker (10), $21,466;72-69-66-73;—;280
Tom Hoge (10), $21,466;67-68-69-76;—;280
Alex Noren (10), $21,466;69-72-69-70;—;280
Stewart Cink (8), $17,289;69-70-70-72;—;281
Chris Kirk (8), $17,289;71-70-69-71;—;281
J.J. Spaun (8), $17,289;69-69-72-71;—;281
Kevin Streelman (8), $17,289;71-67-70-73;—;281
Matthew Wolff, $0;67-70-72-72;—;281
Brian Gay (6), $16,259;67-73-72-70;—;282
Adam Schenk (6), $16,259;70-71-71-70;—;282
Brandt Snedeker (6), $16,259;69-70-72-71;—;282
Brian Stuard (6), $16,259;71-69-71-71;—;282
Grayson Murray (5), $15,904;68-72-70-73;—;283
Andrew Landry (4), $15,336;67-68-74-75;—;284
Kevin Na (4), $15,336;68-72-74-70;—;284
Carlos Ortiz (4), $15,336;70-68-70-76;—;284
Ryan Palmer (4), $15,336;68-71-71-74;—;284
C.T. Pan (4), $15,336;73-68-72-71;—;284
Sam Ryder (4), $15,336;72-67-71-74;—;284
Richy Werenski (4), $15,336;69-69-73-73;—;284
Keegan Bradley (3), $14,626;68-69-75-73;—;285
Cameron Champ (3), $14,626;70-69-71-75;—;285
James Hahn (3), $14,626;68-72-70-75;—;285
John Huh (3), $14,271;67-73-69-77;—;286
Freddie Jacobson (3), $14,271;68-72-72-74;—;286
Satoshi Kodaira (3), $14,058;71-70-72-75;—;288
Keith Mitchell (3), $13,916;74-67-74-74;—;289
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.