Golf for Dec. 14

Presidents Cup

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, Australia

Friday

Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71

International 6½, United States 3½

Foursomes

Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International, def. Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson, United States, 3 and 2.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin, International, 1 up.

Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International, def. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, 3 and 2.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An, International, 1 up.

Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland, United States, halved with Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, International.

