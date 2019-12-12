Golf for Dec. 13
0 comments
agate

Golf for Dec. 13

  • 0

Presidents Cup

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, Australia

Thursday

Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71

International 4, United States 1

Fourballs

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods, United States, def. Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann, International, 4 and 3.

Adam Hadwin and Sungjae Im, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 2 up.

Adam Scott and Byeong Hun An, International, def. Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.

Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan, International, Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed, United States, 1 up.

Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen, International, def. Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland, United States, 4 and 3.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News