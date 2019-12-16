Golf for Dec. 17
0 comments
agate

Golf for Dec. 17

  • 0

QBE Shootout

Sunday

At Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72

Final

Sabbatini/Tway, $435,000;58-67-60;—;185

Kokrak/Poston, $272,500;57-68-62;—;187

Todd/Horschel, $147,750;59-66-63;—;188

Palmer/Varner III, $147,750;55-70-63;—;188

McDowell/Poulter, $114,500;61-65-63;—;189

Conners/Putnam, $97,500;61-66-63;—;190

Hovland/Wolff, $97,500;65-65-60;—;190

Hoffman/Kisner, $91,250;58-69-65;—;192

Howell III/Watson, $91,250;59-66-67;—;192

Chappell/Reavie, $87,500;60-67-68;—;195

Harman/Kizzire, $85,000;62-72-62;—;196

O'Hair/Thompson, $82,500;64-74-70;—;208

WGC

Presidents Cup

Sunday

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, Australia

Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71

United States 16, International 14

Singles

United States 8, International 4

Tiger Woods, United States, def. Abraham Ancer, International, 3 and 2.

Tony Finau, United States, halved with. Hideki Matsuyama, International.

Patrick Reed, United States, def. C.T. Pan, International, 4 and 2.

Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Haotong Li, International, 4 and 3.

Bryson DeChambeau, United States, halved with. Adam Hadwin, International.

Sungjae Im, International, def. Gary Woodland, United States, 4 and 3.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Joaquin Niemann, International, 3 and 2.

Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott, International, 2 and 1.

Webb Simpson, United States, def. Byeong Hun An, International, 2 and 1.

Cameron Smith, Australia, def. Justin Thomas, United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Louis Oosthuizen, International.

Rickie Fowler, United States, halved with Marc Leishman, International.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News