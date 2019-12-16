Golf for Dec. 17

QBE Shootout
Sunday
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Final
Sabbatini/Tway, $435,000;58-67-60;—;185
Kokrak/Poston, $272,500;57-68-62;—;187
Todd/Horschel, $147,750;59-66-63;—;188
Palmer/Varner III, $147,750;55-70-63;—;188
McDowell/Poulter, $114,500;61-65-63;—;189
Conners/Putnam, $97,500;61-66-63;—;190
Hovland/Wolff, $97,500;65-65-60;—;190
Hoffman/Kisner, $91,250;58-69-65;—;192
Howell III/Watson, $91,250;59-66-67;—;192
Chappell/Reavie, $87,500;60-67-68;—;195
Harman/Kizzire, $85,000;62-72-62;—;196
O'Hair/Thompson, $82,500;64-74-70;—;208
WGC
Presidents Cup
Sunday
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
United States 16, International 14
Singles
United States 8, International 4
Tiger Woods, United States, def. Abraham Ancer, International, 3 and 2.
Tony Finau, United States, halved with. Hideki Matsuyama, International.
Patrick Reed, United States, def. C.T. Pan, International, 4 and 2.
Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Haotong Li, International, 4 and 3.
Bryson DeChambeau, United States, halved with. Adam Hadwin, International.
Sungjae Im, International, def. Gary Woodland, United States, 4 and 3.
Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Joaquin Niemann, International, 3 and 2.
Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott, International, 2 and 1.
Webb Simpson, United States, def. Byeong Hun An, International, 2 and 1.
Cameron Smith, Australia, def. Justin Thomas, United States, 2 and 1.
Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Louis Oosthuizen, International.
Rickie Fowler, United States, halved with Marc Leishman, International.