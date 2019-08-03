Wyndham Championship
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Yardage: 7,127; Par: 70
Purse: $6.2 million
Friday's second-round leaders
Byeong Hun An;62-65;—;127
Brice Garnett;64-64;—;128
Sungjae Im;62-67;—;129
Patton Kizzire;65-64;—;129
Adam Svensson;68-61;—;129
Josh Teater;64-65;—;129
Webb Simpson;64-65;—;129
Mackenzie Hughes;63-66;—;129
Ryan Armour;64-66;—;130
Paul Casey;65-65;—;130
J.T. Poston;65-65;—;130
Charles Howell III;66-65;—;131
Jordan Spieth;64-67;—;131
Bud Cauley;65-66;—;131
Si Woo Kim;66-65;—;131
Rory Sabbatini;63-68;—;131
Fabian Gomez;67-64;—;131
Sepp Straka;65-66;—;131
Shawn Stefani;66-66;—;132
Brian Stuard;66-66;—;132
Matthew Wolff;65-67;—;132
Johnson Wagner;63-69;—;132
Brian Harman;67-65;—;132
Harold Varner III;66-66;—;132
Brandon Harkins;68-64;—;132
Viktor Hovland;66-66;—;132
Chesson Hadley;69-64;—;133
Andrew Landry;65-68;—;133
Collin Morikawa;66-67;—;133
Scott Stallings;69-64;—;133
State player
Charlie Danielson;71-67;—;138
LPGA/R&A
Women's British Open
Saturday's third-round leaders
At Woburn Golf Club
Milton Keynes, England
Purse: $4.5 million
Yardage: 6,756; Par: 72
a-amateur
Hinako Shibuno;66-69-67;—;202
Ashleigh Buhai;65-67-72;—;204
Sung Hyun Park;67-70-68;—;205
Morgan Pressel;69-71-66;—;206
Jin Young Ko;68-70-68;—;206
Lizette Salas;69-67-70;—;206
Carlota Ciganda;69-69-69;—;207
Bronte Law;70-67-70;—;207
Charley Hull;67-70-70;—;207
Jing Yan;71-70-67;—;208
Jeongeun Lee6;68-71-69;—;208
Anna Nordqvist;71-70-68;—;209
Caroline Masson;69-68-72;—;209
Sakura Yokomine;70-73-67;—;210
Pavarisa Yoktuan;73-67-70;—;210
Ariya Jutanugarn;68-70-72;—;210
Celine Boutier;71-66-73;—;210
Kristen Gillman;71-74-66;—;211
Brittany Altomare;73-71-67;—;211
Sei Young Kim;70-73-68;—;211
a-Atthaya Thitikul;73-68-70;—;211
Jeong Eun Lee;70-71-70;—;211
Moriya Jutanugarn;67-74-70;—;211
Minjee Lee;71-68-72;—;211
Nelly Korda;70-69-72;—;211
Marina Alex;69-70-72;—;211
Hannah Green;73-71-68;—;212
Teresa Lu;73-70-69;—;212
Jenny Shin;69-73-70;—;212
Hyo Joo Kim;71-70-71;—;212
