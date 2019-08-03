Wyndham Championship

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Yardage: 7,127; Par: 70

Purse: $6.2 million

Friday's second-round leaders

Byeong Hun An;62-65;—;127

Brice Garnett;64-64;—;128

Sungjae Im;62-67;—;129

Patton Kizzire;65-64;—;129

Adam Svensson;68-61;—;129

Josh Teater;64-65;—;129

Webb Simpson;64-65;—;129

Mackenzie Hughes;63-66;—;129

Ryan Armour;64-66;—;130

Paul Casey;65-65;—;130

J.T. Poston;65-65;—;130

Charles Howell III;66-65;—;131

Jordan Spieth;64-67;—;131

Bud Cauley;65-66;—;131

Si Woo Kim;66-65;—;131

Rory Sabbatini;63-68;—;131

Fabian Gomez;67-64;—;131

Sepp Straka;65-66;—;131

Shawn Stefani;66-66;—;132

Brian Stuard;66-66;—;132

Matthew Wolff;65-67;—;132

Johnson Wagner;63-69;—;132

Brian Harman;67-65;—;132

Harold Varner III;66-66;—;132

Brandon Harkins;68-64;—;132

Viktor Hovland;66-66;—;132

Chesson Hadley;69-64;—;133

Andrew Landry;65-68;—;133

Collin Morikawa;66-67;—;133

Scott Stallings;69-64;—;133

State player

Charlie Danielson;71-67;—;138

LPGA/R&A

Women's British Open

Saturday's third-round leaders

At Woburn Golf Club

Milton Keynes, England

Purse: $4.5 million

Yardage: 6,756; Par: 72

a-amateur

Hinako Shibuno;66-69-67;—;202

Ashleigh Buhai;65-67-72;—;204

Sung Hyun Park;67-70-68;—;205

Morgan Pressel;69-71-66;—;206

Jin Young Ko;68-70-68;—;206

Lizette Salas;69-67-70;—;206

Carlota Ciganda;69-69-69;—;207

Bronte Law;70-67-70;—;207

Charley Hull;67-70-70;—;207

Jing Yan;71-70-67;—;208

Jeongeun Lee6;68-71-69;—;208

Anna Nordqvist;71-70-68;—;209

Caroline Masson;69-68-72;—;209

Sakura Yokomine;70-73-67;—;210

Pavarisa Yoktuan;73-67-70;—;210

Ariya Jutanugarn;68-70-72;—;210

Celine Boutier;71-66-73;—;210

Kristen Gillman;71-74-66;—;211

Brittany Altomare;73-71-67;—;211

Sei Young Kim;70-73-68;—;211

a-Atthaya Thitikul;73-68-70;—;211

Jeong Eun Lee;70-71-70;—;211

Moriya Jutanugarn;67-74-70;—;211

Minjee Lee;71-68-72;—;211

Nelly Korda;70-69-72;—;211

Marina Alex;69-70-72;—;211

Hannah Green;73-71-68;—;212

Teresa Lu;73-70-69;—;212

Jenny Shin;69-73-70;—;212

Hyo Joo Kim;71-70-71;—;212

