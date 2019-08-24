Tour Championship

At East Lake G.C.

Atlanta, Ga.

Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)

Friday's second-round leaders

(FedEx Cup starting strokes in parentheses)

Brooks Koepka (-7);67-67;—;134;-13

Justin Thomas (-10);70-68;—;138;-12

Rory McIlroy (-5);66-67;—;133;-12

Xander Schauffele (-4);64-69;—;133;-11

Paul Casey (-2);66-67;—;133;-9

Patrick Cantlay (-8);70-71;—;141;-7

Chez Reavie (-1);71-64;—;135;-6

Patrick Reed (-6);70-70;—;140;-6

Matt Kuchar (-4);66-72;—;138;-6

Adam Scott (-3);68-70;—;138;-5

Tony Finau (-3);70-69;—;139;-4

Jon Rahm (-4);68-72;—;140;-4

Abraham Ancer (-4);72-69;—;141;-3

Sungjae Im (-1);67-71;—;138;-3

Jason Kokrak (E);71-67;—;138;-2

Tommy Fleetwood (-1);69-70;—;139;-2

Corey Conners (-1);68-71;—;139;-2

Gary Woodland (-3);68-73;—;141;-2

Hideki Matsuyama (-3);66-75;—;141;-2

Kevin Kisner (-2);71-70;—;141;-1

Bryson DeChambeau (E);68-71;—;139;-1

Webb Simpson (-4);74-70;—;144;E

Rickie Fowler (-2);71-71;—;142;E

Justin Rose (-2);68-74;—;142;E

Louis Oosthuizen (E);70-71;—;141;+1

Charles Howell III (E);68-73;—;141;+1

Dustin Johnson (-3);73-72;—;145;+2

Brandt Snedeker (-2);73-72;—;145;+3

Marc Leishman (-1);71-73;—;144;+3

Lucas Glover (E);73-75;—;148;+8

LPGA

CP Women's Open

At Magna G.C.

Aurora, Ontario

Purse $2,250,000

Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72 (36-36)

Friday's second-round leaders

Nicole Broch Larsen;66-66;—;132

Jin Young Ko;66-67;—;133

Yu Liu;68-67;—;135

Brooke M. Henderson;66-69;—;135

Pajaree Anannarukarn;66-69;—;135

Amy Olson;68-68;—;136

Mi Jung Hur;71-66;—;137

Brittany Altomare;71-66;—;137

Minjee Lee;69-68;—;137

Angel Yin;69-68;—;137

Xiyu Lin;70-68;—;138

Wei-Ling Hsu;69-69;—;138

Nasa Hataoka;69-69;—;138

Megan Khang;67-71;—;138

Ariya Jutanugarn;73-66;—;139

Jasmine Suwannapura;72-67;—;139

Jenny Shin;70-69;—;139

Aditi Ashok;70-69;—;139

Sakura Yokomine;70-69;—;139

Isi Gabsa;69-70;—;139

Jessica Korda;69-70;—;139

Nelly Korda;69-70;—;139

Su Oh;68-71;—;139

Marissa Steen;67-72;—;139

Jennifer Kupcho;74-66;—;140

Carlota Ciganda;73-67;—;140

Lizette Salas;73-67;—;140

Lydia Ko;73-67;—;140

Katherine Kirk;71-69;—;140

Caroline Masson;71-69;—;140

Champions

Boeing Classic

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 7,264. Par: 72

Friday's first-round leaders

Fred Funk;33-31;—;064

Fred Couples;33-32;—;065

Doug Garwood;31-35;—;066

Jeff Maggert;34-32;—;066

Bernhard Langer;35-31;—;066

Paul Broadhurst;33-33;—;066

Stephen Leaney;32-34;—;066

Gene Sauers;35-32;—;067

Jerry Kelly;34-33;—;067

Retief Goosen;32-35;—;067

Mark O'Meara;32-35;—;067

Kent Jones;34-34;—;068

Ken Duke;35-33;—;068

Greg Kraft;34-34;—;068

Kirk Triplett;35-33;—;068

Tom Pernice Jr.;32-36;—;068

Duffy Waldorf;34-34;—;068

David Frost;34-35;—;069

Tom Gillis;35-34;—;069

John Huston;33-36;—;069

Russ Cochran;34-35;—;069

Glen Day;36-33;—;069

Brandt Jobe;33-36;—;069

Woody Austin;35-34;—;069

Scott McCarron;34-35;—;069

Colin Montgomerie;35-34;—;069

Steve Flesch;35-34;—;069

Scott Parel;38-31;—;069

Paul Goydos;35-34;—;069

Joe Durant;36-33;—;069

