Tour Championship
At East Lake G.C.
Atlanta, Ga.
Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)
Friday's second-round leaders
(FedEx Cup starting strokes in parentheses)
Brooks Koepka (-7);67-67;—;134;-13
Justin Thomas (-10);70-68;—;138;-12
Rory McIlroy (-5);66-67;—;133;-12
Xander Schauffele (-4);64-69;—;133;-11
Paul Casey (-2);66-67;—;133;-9
Patrick Cantlay (-8);70-71;—;141;-7
Chez Reavie (-1);71-64;—;135;-6
Patrick Reed (-6);70-70;—;140;-6
Matt Kuchar (-4);66-72;—;138;-6
Adam Scott (-3);68-70;—;138;-5
Tony Finau (-3);70-69;—;139;-4
Jon Rahm (-4);68-72;—;140;-4
Abraham Ancer (-4);72-69;—;141;-3
Sungjae Im (-1);67-71;—;138;-3
Jason Kokrak (E);71-67;—;138;-2
Tommy Fleetwood (-1);69-70;—;139;-2
Corey Conners (-1);68-71;—;139;-2
Gary Woodland (-3);68-73;—;141;-2
Hideki Matsuyama (-3);66-75;—;141;-2
Kevin Kisner (-2);71-70;—;141;-1
Bryson DeChambeau (E);68-71;—;139;-1
Webb Simpson (-4);74-70;—;144;E
Rickie Fowler (-2);71-71;—;142;E
Justin Rose (-2);68-74;—;142;E
Louis Oosthuizen (E);70-71;—;141;+1
Charles Howell III (E);68-73;—;141;+1
Dustin Johnson (-3);73-72;—;145;+2
Brandt Snedeker (-2);73-72;—;145;+3
Marc Leishman (-1);71-73;—;144;+3
Lucas Glover (E);73-75;—;148;+8
LPGA
CP Women's Open
At Magna G.C.
Aurora, Ontario
Purse $2,250,000
Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72 (36-36)
Friday's second-round leaders
Nicole Broch Larsen;66-66;—;132
Jin Young Ko;66-67;—;133
Yu Liu;68-67;—;135
Brooke M. Henderson;66-69;—;135
Pajaree Anannarukarn;66-69;—;135
Amy Olson;68-68;—;136
Mi Jung Hur;71-66;—;137
Brittany Altomare;71-66;—;137
Minjee Lee;69-68;—;137
Angel Yin;69-68;—;137
Xiyu Lin;70-68;—;138
Wei-Ling Hsu;69-69;—;138
Nasa Hataoka;69-69;—;138
Megan Khang;67-71;—;138
Ariya Jutanugarn;73-66;—;139
Jasmine Suwannapura;72-67;—;139
Jenny Shin;70-69;—;139
Aditi Ashok;70-69;—;139
Sakura Yokomine;70-69;—;139
Isi Gabsa;69-70;—;139
Jessica Korda;69-70;—;139
Nelly Korda;69-70;—;139
Su Oh;68-71;—;139
Marissa Steen;67-72;—;139
Jennifer Kupcho;74-66;—;140
Carlota Ciganda;73-67;—;140
Lizette Salas;73-67;—;140
Lydia Ko;73-67;—;140
Katherine Kirk;71-69;—;140
Caroline Masson;71-69;—;140
Champions
Boeing Classic
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Wash.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 7,264. Par: 72
Friday's first-round leaders
Fred Funk;33-31;—;064
Fred Couples;33-32;—;065
Doug Garwood;31-35;—;066
Jeff Maggert;34-32;—;066
Bernhard Langer;35-31;—;066
Paul Broadhurst;33-33;—;066
Stephen Leaney;32-34;—;066
Gene Sauers;35-32;—;067
Jerry Kelly;34-33;—;067
Retief Goosen;32-35;—;067
Mark O'Meara;32-35;—;067
Kent Jones;34-34;—;068
Ken Duke;35-33;—;068
Greg Kraft;34-34;—;068
Kirk Triplett;35-33;—;068
Tom Pernice Jr.;32-36;—;068
Duffy Waldorf;34-34;—;068
David Frost;34-35;—;069
Tom Gillis;35-34;—;069
John Huston;33-36;—;069
Russ Cochran;34-35;—;069
Glen Day;36-33;—;069
Brandt Jobe;33-36;—;069
Woody Austin;35-34;—;069
Scott McCarron;34-35;—;069
Colin Montgomerie;35-34;—;069
Steve Flesch;35-34;—;069
Scott Parel;38-31;—;069
Paul Goydos;35-34;—;069
Joe Durant;36-33;—;069
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.