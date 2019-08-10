The Northern Trust

At Liberty National Golf Club

Jersey City, N.J.

Yardage: 7,370; Par 71

Purse: $9.25 million

Friday's second-round leaders

Dustin Johnson;63-67;—;130

Jordan Spieth;67-64;—;131

Abraham Ancer;67-65;—;132

Troy Merritt;62-70;—;132

Patrick Reed;66-66;—;132

Jon Rahm;64-68;—;132

Andrew Putnam;69-64;—;133

Justin Rose;65-68;—;133

Louis Oosthuizen;68-65;—;133

Rory McIlroy;65-68;—;133

Wyndham Clark;67-66;—;133

Ian Poulter;68-66;—;134

Kevin Kisner;64-70;—;134

Harold Varner III;67-67;—;134

Brian Stuard;66-69;—;135

C.T. Pan;68-67;—;135

Justin Thomas;67-68;—;135

Sungjae Im;67-68;—;135

Andrew Landry;68-67;—;135

Joel Dahmen;67-69;—;136

Dylan Frittelli;69-67;—;136

Bryson DeChambeau;68-68;—;136

Hideki Matsuyama;68-68;—;136

Shane Lowry;69-67;—;136

Kevin Na;69-67;—;136

Danny Willett;66-70;—;136

Corey Conners;66-71;—;137

Ryan Palmer;70-67;—;137

Patrick Cantlay;70-67;—;137

Vaughn Taylor;69-68;—;137

Failed to make the cut

Jason Day;72-70;—;142

Rickie Fowler;69-73;—;142

Xander Schauffele;70-72;—;142

Nick Taylor;68-74;—;142

Patton Kizzire;66-76;—;142

Pat Perez;70-72;—;142

Michael Thompson;70-72;—;142

Emiliano Grillo;73-69;—;142

Cameron Tringale;71-71;—;142

Kevin Streelman;75-68;—;143

Graeme McDowell;71-72;—;143

Nate Lashley;70-73;—;143

Sung Kang;67-76;—;143

Matt Every;72-71;—;143

Charles Howell III;69-74;—;143

Matt Kuchar;70-73;—;143

Marc Leishman;73-71;—;144

Denny McCarthy;73-71;—;144

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;73-71;—;144

Patrick Rodgers;76-68;—;144

Peter Malnati;68-76;—;144

Brice Garnett;74-71;—;145

Sam Ryder;71-74;—;145

Bubba Watson;73-72;—;145

Sepp Straka;73-72;—;145

Jonas Blixt;73-72;—;145

Sergio Garcia;73-73;—;146

Russell Knox;66-80;—;146

Adam Long;72-75;—;147

J.J. Spaun;74-73;—;147

LPGA

Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open

At The Renaissance Club

North Berwick, Scotland

Yardage: 6,427; Par: 71

Purse: $1.5 million

Saturday's third-round leaders

Moriya Jutanugarn;64-66-67;—;197

Jeongeun Lee6;67-65-66;—;198

Mi Jung Hur;66-62-70;—;198

Mi Hyang Lee;63-70-68;—;201

Carly Booth;70-67-66;—;203

Ariya Jutanugarn;68-67-68;—;203

Chella Choi;65-70-68;—;203

Jane Park;63-71-69;—;203

Anne van Dam;63-69-71;—;203

Su Oh;65-73-66;—;204

Yu Liu;70-67-67;—;204

Xiyu Lin;68-68-68;—;204

Elizabeth Szokol;67-69-68;—;204

Gaby Lopez;69-68-68;—;205

Wichanee Meechai;69-67-69;—;205

Anna Nordqvist;67-69-69;—;205

Muni He;68-64-73;—;205

Minjee Lee;69-73-64;—;206

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;69-70-67;—;206

Linnea Strom;69-69-68;—;206

Karolin Lampert;68-70-68;—;206

Luna Sobron Galmes;69-68-69;—;206

Hyo Joo Kim;66-72-69;—;207

Katherine Kirk;68-69-70;—;207

Na Yeon Choi;72-64-71;—;207

Hee Young Park;70-71-67;—;208

Kelly Tan;69-72-67;—;208

Laura Fuenfstueck;70-69-69;—;208

Ursula Wikstrom;69-69-70;—;208

Georgia Hall;69-68-71;—;208

Local

Ives Grove G.L.

HONOR SCORE: Roy Troglin 76 (Blue and Red).

Meadowbrook C.C. Men

Event: Senior Club Championship

Overall champion

Jim Nord 74.

50-59

Gross: 1. (tie) Mike Gabbey, Paul Lehmann 77. Net: 1. Dan Long 67.

60-69

Gross: 1. Jim Nord 74. 2. (tie) Dave Kinzer, Brian Brugger 78. Net: 1. Al Wallat 68.

70-plus

Gross: 1. (tie) Paul Mikaelian, Bruce Hansen 82. Net: 1. Bill Johnson 75.

