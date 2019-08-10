The Northern Trust
At Liberty National Golf Club
Jersey City, N.J.
Yardage: 7,370; Par 71
Purse: $9.25 million
Friday's second-round leaders
Dustin Johnson;63-67;—;130
Jordan Spieth;67-64;—;131
Abraham Ancer;67-65;—;132
Troy Merritt;62-70;—;132
Patrick Reed;66-66;—;132
Jon Rahm;64-68;—;132
Andrew Putnam;69-64;—;133
Justin Rose;65-68;—;133
Louis Oosthuizen;68-65;—;133
Rory McIlroy;65-68;—;133
Wyndham Clark;67-66;—;133
Ian Poulter;68-66;—;134
Kevin Kisner;64-70;—;134
Harold Varner III;67-67;—;134
Brian Stuard;66-69;—;135
C.T. Pan;68-67;—;135
Justin Thomas;67-68;—;135
Sungjae Im;67-68;—;135
Andrew Landry;68-67;—;135
Joel Dahmen;67-69;—;136
Dylan Frittelli;69-67;—;136
Bryson DeChambeau;68-68;—;136
Hideki Matsuyama;68-68;—;136
Shane Lowry;69-67;—;136
Kevin Na;69-67;—;136
Danny Willett;66-70;—;136
Corey Conners;66-71;—;137
Ryan Palmer;70-67;—;137
Patrick Cantlay;70-67;—;137
Vaughn Taylor;69-68;—;137
Failed to make the cut
Jason Day;72-70;—;142
Rickie Fowler;69-73;—;142
Xander Schauffele;70-72;—;142
Nick Taylor;68-74;—;142
Patton Kizzire;66-76;—;142
Pat Perez;70-72;—;142
Michael Thompson;70-72;—;142
Emiliano Grillo;73-69;—;142
Cameron Tringale;71-71;—;142
Kevin Streelman;75-68;—;143
Graeme McDowell;71-72;—;143
Nate Lashley;70-73;—;143
Sung Kang;67-76;—;143
Matt Every;72-71;—;143
Charles Howell III;69-74;—;143
Matt Kuchar;70-73;—;143
Marc Leishman;73-71;—;144
Denny McCarthy;73-71;—;144
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;73-71;—;144
Patrick Rodgers;76-68;—;144
Peter Malnati;68-76;—;144
Brice Garnett;74-71;—;145
Sam Ryder;71-74;—;145
Bubba Watson;73-72;—;145
Sepp Straka;73-72;—;145
Jonas Blixt;73-72;—;145
Sergio Garcia;73-73;—;146
Russell Knox;66-80;—;146
Adam Long;72-75;—;147
J.J. Spaun;74-73;—;147
LPGA
Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open
At The Renaissance Club
North Berwick, Scotland
Yardage: 6,427; Par: 71
Purse: $1.5 million
Saturday's third-round leaders
Moriya Jutanugarn;64-66-67;—;197
Jeongeun Lee6;67-65-66;—;198
Mi Jung Hur;66-62-70;—;198
Mi Hyang Lee;63-70-68;—;201
Carly Booth;70-67-66;—;203
Ariya Jutanugarn;68-67-68;—;203
Chella Choi;65-70-68;—;203
Jane Park;63-71-69;—;203
Anne van Dam;63-69-71;—;203
Su Oh;65-73-66;—;204
Yu Liu;70-67-67;—;204
Xiyu Lin;68-68-68;—;204
Elizabeth Szokol;67-69-68;—;204
Gaby Lopez;69-68-68;—;205
Wichanee Meechai;69-67-69;—;205
Anna Nordqvist;67-69-69;—;205
Muni He;68-64-73;—;205
Minjee Lee;69-73-64;—;206
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;69-70-67;—;206
Linnea Strom;69-69-68;—;206
Karolin Lampert;68-70-68;—;206
Luna Sobron Galmes;69-68-69;—;206
Hyo Joo Kim;66-72-69;—;207
Katherine Kirk;68-69-70;—;207
Na Yeon Choi;72-64-71;—;207
Hee Young Park;70-71-67;—;208
Kelly Tan;69-72-67;—;208
Laura Fuenfstueck;70-69-69;—;208
Ursula Wikstrom;69-69-70;—;208
Georgia Hall;69-68-71;—;208
Local
Ives Grove G.L.
HONOR SCORE: Roy Troglin 76 (Blue and Red).
Meadowbrook C.C. Men
Event: Senior Club Championship
Overall champion
Jim Nord 74.
50-59
Gross: 1. (tie) Mike Gabbey, Paul Lehmann 77. Net: 1. Dan Long 67.
60-69
Gross: 1. Jim Nord 74. 2. (tie) Dave Kinzer, Brian Brugger 78. Net: 1. Al Wallat 68.
70-plus
Gross: 1. (tie) Paul Mikaelian, Bruce Hansen 82. Net: 1. Bill Johnson 75.
