The Northern Trust

At Liberty National Golf Club

Jersey City, N.J.

Purse: $9.25 million

Yardage: 7,370; Par 71 (36-35)

Thursday's first-round leaders

Troy Merritt;32-30;—;62

Dustin Johnson;32-31;—;63

Kevin Kisner;31-33;—;64

Jon Rahm;33-31;—;64

Tony Finau;32-33;—;65

Webb Simpson;34-31;—;65

Rory McIlroy;33-32;—;65

Justin Rose;34-31;—;65

Patrick Reed;32-34;—;66

Max Homa;34-32;—;66

Chez Reavie;33-33;—;66

Danny Willett;34-32;—;66

Brian Stuard;34-32;—;66

Chesson Hadley;33-33;—;66

Corey Conners;34-32;—;66

Russell Knox;34-32;—;66

Patton Kizzire;34-32;—;66

Adam Schenk;34-33;—;67

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;34-33;—;67

Adam Hadwin;35-32;—;67

J.T. Poston;34-33;—;67

Wyndham Clark;36-31;—;67

Harold Varner III;35-32;—;67

Carlos Ortiz;34-33;—;67

Cameron Smith;34-33;—;67

Jordan Spieth;34-33;—;67

Abraham Ancer;32-35;—;67

Joel Dahmen;33-34;—;67

Justin Thomas;33-34;—;67

Sung Kang;34-33;—;67

