The Northern Trust
At Liberty National Golf Club
Jersey City, N.J.
Purse: $9.25 million
Yardage: 7,370; Par 71 (36-35)
Thursday's first-round leaders
Troy Merritt;32-30;—;62
Dustin Johnson;32-31;—;63
Kevin Kisner;31-33;—;64
Jon Rahm;33-31;—;64
Tony Finau;32-33;—;65
Webb Simpson;34-31;—;65
Rory McIlroy;33-32;—;65
Justin Rose;34-31;—;65
Patrick Reed;32-34;—;66
Max Homa;34-32;—;66
Chez Reavie;33-33;—;66
Danny Willett;34-32;—;66
Brian Stuard;34-32;—;66
Chesson Hadley;33-33;—;66
Corey Conners;34-32;—;66
Russell Knox;34-32;—;66
Patton Kizzire;34-32;—;66
Adam Schenk;34-33;—;67
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;34-33;—;67
Adam Hadwin;35-32;—;67
J.T. Poston;34-33;—;67
Wyndham Clark;36-31;—;67
Harold Varner III;35-32;—;67
Carlos Ortiz;34-33;—;67
Cameron Smith;34-33;—;67
Jordan Spieth;34-33;—;67
Abraham Ancer;32-35;—;67
Joel Dahmen;33-34;—;67
Justin Thomas;33-34;—;67
Sung Kang;34-33;—;67
