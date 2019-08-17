BMW Championship
At Medinah Country Club (No. 3)
Medinah, Ill.
Yardage: 7,613: Par 72
Purse: $9.25 million
Friday's second-round leaders
Hideki Matsuyama;69-63;—;132
Patrick Cantlay;66-67;—;133
Tony Finau;67-66;—;133
Justin Thomas;65-69;—;134
Adam Hadwin;67-68;—;135
Lucas Glover;66-69;—;135
Chez Reavie;67-68;—;135
Rory Sabbatini;67-68;—;135
Corey Conners;69-66;—;135
Xander Schauffele;67-68;—;135
Kevin Tway;69-67;—;136
Tommy Fleetwood;70-66;—;136
Kevin Kisner;68-68;—;136
Rory McIlroy;69-67;—;136
Brandt Snedeker;66-71;—;137
Rickie Fowler;67-70;—;137
Jon Rahm;68-69;—;137
Si Woo Kim;70-67;—;137
Max Homa;70-67;—;137
Joel Dahmen;66-71;—;137
C.T. Pan;71-67;—;138
Jason Kokrak;65-73;—;138
Jim Furyk;66-72;—;138
Adam Scott;67-71;—;138
Louis Oosthuizen;70-69;—;139
Charles Howell III;70-69;—;139
Brooks Koepka;68-71;—;139
Patrick Reed;68-71;—;139
Cameron Champ;71-68;—;139
Joaquin Niemann;74-65;—;139
Champions
Dick's Sporting Goods Open
At En Joie G.C.
Endicott, N.Y.
Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)
Purse: $2.05 million
Friday's first-round leaders
Doug Barron;33-32;—;65
Miguel Angel Jimenez;34-31;—;65
Marco Dawson;34-32;—;66
Scott Parel;35-31;—;66
David McKenzie;34-33;—;67
Billy Andrade;32-35;—;67
Kevin Sutherland;35-32;—;67
Tommy Tolles;35-33;—;68
Kent Jones;34-34;—;68
Woody Austin;34-34;—;68
Duffy Waldorf;34-34;—;68
Chris DiMarco;34-34;—;68
Ken Duke;34-34;—;68
Steve Flesch;35-33;—;68
Tom Lehman;35-33;—;68
Paul Goydos;35-33;—;68
Kenny Perry;34-34;—;68
Davis Love III;36-32;—;68
Jay Haas;36-32;—;68
Bernhard Langer;34-34;—;68
Stephen Leaney;36-33;—;69
Gary Nicklaus;35-34;—;69
Tim Petrovic;34-35;—;69
Scott McCarron;33-36;—;69
Brian Cooper;36-34;—;70
Gibby Gilbert III;35-35;—;70
Tom Gillis;35-35;—;70
Mike Goodes;35-35;—;70
Esteban Toledo;37-33;—;70
Ken Tanigawa;36-34;—;70
Local
MEADOWBROOK C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: John Ujcich, No. 4, par-3, 148 yards, using 7-iron. Witnesses: Jim Filipek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.