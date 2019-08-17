BMW Championship

At Medinah Country Club (No. 3)

Medinah, Ill.

Yardage: 7,613: Par 72

Purse: $9.25 million

Friday's second-round leaders

Hideki Matsuyama;69-63;—;132

Patrick Cantlay;66-67;—;133

Tony Finau;67-66;—;133

Justin Thomas;65-69;—;134

Adam Hadwin;67-68;—;135

Lucas Glover;66-69;—;135

Chez Reavie;67-68;—;135

Rory Sabbatini;67-68;—;135

Corey Conners;69-66;—;135

Xander Schauffele;67-68;—;135

Kevin Tway;69-67;—;136

Tommy Fleetwood;70-66;—;136

Kevin Kisner;68-68;—;136

Rory McIlroy;69-67;—;136

Brandt Snedeker;66-71;—;137

Rickie Fowler;67-70;—;137

Jon Rahm;68-69;—;137

Si Woo Kim;70-67;—;137

Max Homa;70-67;—;137

Joel Dahmen;66-71;—;137

C.T. Pan;71-67;—;138

Jason Kokrak;65-73;—;138

Jim Furyk;66-72;—;138

Adam Scott;67-71;—;138

Louis Oosthuizen;70-69;—;139

Charles Howell III;70-69;—;139

Brooks Koepka;68-71;—;139

Patrick Reed;68-71;—;139

Cameron Champ;71-68;—;139

Joaquin Niemann;74-65;—;139

Champions

Dick's Sporting Goods Open

At En Joie G.C.

Endicott, N.Y.

Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)

Purse: $2.05 million

Friday's first-round leaders

Doug Barron;33-32;—;65

Miguel Angel Jimenez;34-31;—;65

Marco Dawson;34-32;—;66

Scott Parel;35-31;—;66

David McKenzie;34-33;—;67

Billy Andrade;32-35;—;67

Kevin Sutherland;35-32;—;67

Tommy Tolles;35-33;—;68

Kent Jones;34-34;—;68

Woody Austin;34-34;—;68

Duffy Waldorf;34-34;—;68

Chris DiMarco;34-34;—;68

Ken Duke;34-34;—;68

Steve Flesch;35-33;—;68

Tom Lehman;35-33;—;68

Paul Goydos;35-33;—;68

Kenny Perry;34-34;—;68

Davis Love III;36-32;—;68

Jay Haas;36-32;—;68

Bernhard Langer;34-34;—;68

Stephen Leaney;36-33;—;69

Gary Nicklaus;35-34;—;69

Tim Petrovic;34-35;—;69

Scott McCarron;33-36;—;69

Brian Cooper;36-34;—;70

Gibby Gilbert III;35-35;—;70

Tom Gillis;35-35;—;70

Mike Goodes;35-35;—;70

Esteban Toledo;37-33;—;70

Ken Tanigawa;36-34;—;70

Local

MEADOWBROOK C.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: John Ujcich, No. 4, par-3, 148 yards, using 7-iron. Witnesses: Jim Filipek.

