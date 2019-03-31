GOLF

PGA

WGC-DELL MATCH PLAY

At Austin Country Club

Austin, Texas

Purse: $10.25 million

Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71

(Seedings in parentheses)

Semifinals

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, 1 up.

Matt Kuchar (23), def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark 1 up.

Championship

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Matt Kuchar (23), United States, 3 and 2

Consolation

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, 4 and 2.

CORALES PUNTACANA RESORT & CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday

At Corales Golf Club

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72

Final

Graeme McDowell (300) $540,000 73-64-64-69 — 270

Mackenzie Hughes (135) $264,000 69-70-66-66 — 271

Chris Stroud (135) $264,000 70-68-64-69 — 271

Jonathan Byrd (80) $144,000 68-67-71-66 — 272

Kelly Kraft (63) $114,000 70-67-68-68 — 273

Chip McDaniel $114,000 72-67-71-63 — 273

Aaron Baddeley (50) $93,500 68-67-68-71 — 274

Sungjae Im (50) $93,500 67-67-69-71 — 274

George McNeill (50) $93,500 70-65-71-68 — 274

Kramer Hickok (39) $78,000 71-68-69-67 — 275

D.J. Trahan (39) $78,000 69-72-68-66 — 275

Sam Burns (31) $57,000 68-74-68-66 — 276

Joel Dahmen (31) $57,000 66-71-72-67 — 276

Paul Dunne $57,000 66-69-70-71 — 276

Grayson Murray (31) $57,000 69-69-70-68 — 276

Brady Schnell (31) $57,000 68-70-69-69 — 276

Ben Silverman (31) $57,000 70-68-69-69 — 276

Dylan Frittelli (28) $40,500 71-67-72-67 — 277

David Hearn (28) $40,500 72-70-66-69 — 277

Matt Jones (28) $40,500 66-71-73-67 — 277

RAPISCAN SYSTEMS CLASSIC

The playoff between Parel and Sutherland was suspended due to darkness after five holes. The playoff will continue Monday morning.

At Fallen Oak

Biloxi, Miss.

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72

Fourth-round scores

Scott Parel 68-72-69 — 209

Kevin Sutherland 65-69-75 — 209

Billy Andrade 71-68-71 — 210

Marco Dawson 65-72-74 — 211

Bernhard Langer 71-72-69 — 212

Wes Short, Jr. 70-73-69 — 212

Steve Stricker 73-70-69 — 212

Brandt Jobe 71-71-71 — 213

John Daly 71-71-71 — 213

Kent Jones 69-72-72 — 213

Billy Mayfair 71-71-72 — 214

Vijay Singh 69-72-73 — 214

Jeff Sluman 68-73-73 — 214

Colin Montgomerie 70-71-73 — 214

Kenny Perry 71-73-71 — 215

Tom Byrum 68-72-75 — 215

Tim Petrovic 70-75-71 — 216

Olin Browne 71-73-72 — 216

Gene Sauers 72-70-74 — 216

Fred Couples 69-70-77 — 216

LPGA

KIA CLASSIC

At Aviara Golf Club

Carlsbad, Calif.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 6,609; Par: 72

Final leaders

Nasa Hataoka $270,000 69-70-64-67 — 270

Danielle Kang $102,114 72-70-66-65 — 273

Jin Young Ko $102,114 68-73-67-65 — 273

Azahara Munoz $102,114 70-68-68-67 — 273

Sung Hyun Park $102,114 68-66-71-68 — 273

Inbee Park $102,114 68-67-67-71 — 273

Hyo Joo Kim $41,105 70-72-70-62 — 274

Chella Choi $41,105 65-70-72-67 — 274

Gaby Lopez $41,105 68-70-68-68 — 274

Mi Jung Hur $41,105 74-69-62-69 — 274

Thidapa Suwannapura $41,105 68-66-70-70 — 274

Stacy Lewis $31,480 71-68-69-67 — 275

Katherine Kirk $27,762 72-69-70-65 — 276

Jing Yan $27,762 68-73-66-69 — 276

Lydia Ko $27,762 71-69-67-69 — 276

Jeongeun Lee6 $24,015 73-67-69-68 — 277

Mariajo Uribe $24,015 68-69-69-71 — 277

Jenny Shin $22,306 71-71-68-68 — 278

Moriya Jutanugarn $20,327 71-71-71-67 — 280

Shanshan Feng $20,327 70-72-69-69 — 280

Xiyu Lin $20,327 71-68-72-69 — 280

In-Kyung Kim $20,327 70-70-70-70 — 280

Eun-Hee Ji $17,198 69-70-74-68 — 281

Kristen Gillman $17,198 71-70-71-69 — 281

Pernilla Lindberg $17,198 73-70-68-70 — 281

Jodi Ewart Shadoff $17,198 72-70-69-70 — 281

Haru Nomura $17,198 68-74-68-71 — 281

