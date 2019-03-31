GOLF
PGA
WGC-DELL MATCH PLAY
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
(Seedings in parentheses)
Semifinals
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, 1 up.
Matt Kuchar (23), def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark 1 up.
Championship
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Matt Kuchar (23), United States, 3 and 2
Consolation
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, 4 and 2.
CORALES PUNTACANA RESORT & CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday
At Corales Golf Club
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
Final
Graeme McDowell (300) $540,000 73-64-64-69 — 270
Mackenzie Hughes (135) $264,000 69-70-66-66 — 271
Chris Stroud (135) $264,000 70-68-64-69 — 271
Jonathan Byrd (80) $144,000 68-67-71-66 — 272
Kelly Kraft (63) $114,000 70-67-68-68 — 273
Chip McDaniel $114,000 72-67-71-63 — 273
Aaron Baddeley (50) $93,500 68-67-68-71 — 274
Sungjae Im (50) $93,500 67-67-69-71 — 274
George McNeill (50) $93,500 70-65-71-68 — 274
Kramer Hickok (39) $78,000 71-68-69-67 — 275
D.J. Trahan (39) $78,000 69-72-68-66 — 275
Sam Burns (31) $57,000 68-74-68-66 — 276
Joel Dahmen (31) $57,000 66-71-72-67 — 276
Paul Dunne $57,000 66-69-70-71 — 276
Grayson Murray (31) $57,000 69-69-70-68 — 276
Brady Schnell (31) $57,000 68-70-69-69 — 276
Ben Silverman (31) $57,000 70-68-69-69 — 276
Dylan Frittelli (28) $40,500 71-67-72-67 — 277
David Hearn (28) $40,500 72-70-66-69 — 277
Matt Jones (28) $40,500 66-71-73-67 — 277
RAPISCAN SYSTEMS CLASSIC
The playoff between Parel and Sutherland was suspended due to darkness after five holes. The playoff will continue Monday morning.
At Fallen Oak
Biloxi, Miss.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
Fourth-round scores
Scott Parel 68-72-69 — 209
Kevin Sutherland 65-69-75 — 209
Billy Andrade 71-68-71 — 210
Marco Dawson 65-72-74 — 211
Bernhard Langer 71-72-69 — 212
Wes Short, Jr. 70-73-69 — 212
Steve Stricker 73-70-69 — 212
Brandt Jobe 71-71-71 — 213
John Daly 71-71-71 — 213
Kent Jones 69-72-72 — 213
Billy Mayfair 71-71-72 — 214
Vijay Singh 69-72-73 — 214
Jeff Sluman 68-73-73 — 214
Colin Montgomerie 70-71-73 — 214
Kenny Perry 71-73-71 — 215
Tom Byrum 68-72-75 — 215
Tim Petrovic 70-75-71 — 216
Olin Browne 71-73-72 — 216
Gene Sauers 72-70-74 — 216
Fred Couples 69-70-77 — 216
LPGA
KIA CLASSIC
At Aviara Golf Club
Carlsbad, Calif.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,609; Par: 72
Final leaders
Nasa Hataoka $270,000 69-70-64-67 — 270
Danielle Kang $102,114 72-70-66-65 — 273
Jin Young Ko $102,114 68-73-67-65 — 273
Azahara Munoz $102,114 70-68-68-67 — 273
Sung Hyun Park $102,114 68-66-71-68 — 273
Inbee Park $102,114 68-67-67-71 — 273
Hyo Joo Kim $41,105 70-72-70-62 — 274
Chella Choi $41,105 65-70-72-67 — 274
Gaby Lopez $41,105 68-70-68-68 — 274
Mi Jung Hur $41,105 74-69-62-69 — 274
Thidapa Suwannapura $41,105 68-66-70-70 — 274
Stacy Lewis $31,480 71-68-69-67 — 275
Katherine Kirk $27,762 72-69-70-65 — 276
Jing Yan $27,762 68-73-66-69 — 276
Lydia Ko $27,762 71-69-67-69 — 276
Jeongeun Lee6 $24,015 73-67-69-68 — 277
Mariajo Uribe $24,015 68-69-69-71 — 277
Jenny Shin $22,306 71-71-68-68 — 278
Moriya Jutanugarn $20,327 71-71-71-67 — 280
Shanshan Feng $20,327 70-72-69-69 — 280
Xiyu Lin $20,327 71-68-72-69 — 280
In-Kyung Kim $20,327 70-70-70-70 — 280
Eun-Hee Ji $17,198 69-70-74-68 — 281
Kristen Gillman $17,198 71-70-71-69 — 281
Pernilla Lindberg $17,198 73-70-68-70 — 281
Jodi Ewart Shadoff $17,198 72-70-69-70 — 281
Haru Nomura $17,198 68-74-68-71 — 281
