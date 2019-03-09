Matt Fitzpatrick managed to avoid bogeys on a Bay Hill course so firm he could barely find any pitch marks on the greens on Saturday. It led to a 5-under 67 and a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Fla.
McIlroy, who has never successfully defended any of his 22 victories worldwide, birdied three of his last four holes for a 66. This will be the third time in five events this year that he plays in the last group.
Fitzpatrick was at 9-under 207, which spoke to the difficulty of a fast, fiery course that would have made Arnie proud. It was the highest 54-hole score to lead at Bay Hill since Ben Crenshaw was at 210 in 1993.
That would have surprised no one who had to play it, especially late in the warm afternoon.
Fitzpatrick wasn't aware that Keegan Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood, the co-leaders after 36 holes, had quickly gone in reverse. But it didn't take him long to figure it out. He hit a sand wedge from 115 yards to just inside 10 feet, and he couldn't even find where the ball landed.
"So when you see that, you know it's going to be in for tough, fiery greens," Fitzpatrick said. "But the condition of the greens is fantastic and they have been all week, so I think that that's what make it's so great. You can still hit to 30 feet, 40 feet and just have a perfectly great putt, just because they're so good."
McIlroy started quickly and was just hanging around until his big finish. He hit pitching wedge that settled a foot away for a tap-in on the 15th, hit a pitch over the bunker from right of the green on the par-5 16th for a 4-foot birdie, and then finished with another pitching wedge to 10 feet for one last birdie.
Aaron Baddeley and Matt Wallace each had a 69, while Kevin Kisner had a 70. They were at 7-under 209, still very much in the game, along with about 15 others.
CHAMPIONS: Fran Quinn birdied three of the final holes in breezy conditions at Newport Beach, Calif., for a 4-under 67 and a three-stroke lead in the Hoag Classic.
Tied for the first-round lead with Scott McCarron after a 64 in strong wind Friday, Quinn rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 14th with birdies on the par-5 15th, par-3 17th and par-5 18th at Newport Beach Country Club.
The 53-year-old Massachusetts player had an 11-under 131 total. David Toms and Australia's David McKenzie were tied for second. Toms had his second straight 67, and McKenzie shot 66.
Kirk Triplett (65), Esteban Toledo (65) and Woody Austin (67) were 7 under. McCarron was another stroke back after a 72. Newport Beach resident Fred Couples was 4 under after a 70.
