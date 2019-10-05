Jaye Marie Green opened with eight birdies in 10 holes and made two big putts late for a 7-under 64 that gave her a one-shot lead Saturday going into the final round at the Volunteers of America Classic at Colony, Texas.
The final full field of the LPGA Tour season presents a big chance for Green and the three women right behind her, all looking for their first LPGA victory.
Green made a long par putt from just off the 16th green, followed with an 18-foot birdie on the 17th hole and reached 14-under 199. Cheyenne Knight, a rookie who grew up in Texas, birdied the last hole at Old American Golf Club for a 67 to get into the last group.
Katherine Perry (66) and Brittany Altomare (68) were two shots behind.
EUROPEAN TOUR: Jon Rahm shot an 8-under 63 on Saturday to match the course record and take a five-shot lead entering the final round of the Spanish Open in Madrid.
The defending champion had a back-nine 28 to charge to the front at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The crowd favorite hit eight birdies, two bogeys and an eagle in an eventful third round, putting him at 17 under for the tournament.
Fellow Spaniards Rafa Cabrera Bello (70) and Samuel del Val (69) were tied for second place at 12 under.
Jens Dantorp of Sweden (65) is fourth, six shots off the lead.
“I’ve never teed up with such a lead,” said the 24-year-old Rahm. “Every time I’ve teed off it’s been a one-shot lead or tied for the lead so it’s going to be a little bit of a different story.”
Rahm, seeking his fifth European Tour win, had consecutive bogeys after starting with three birdies in his first seven holes. He had birdies on Nos. 12-15 and then eagled the par-4 16th.
“It’s just one of those days where everything was going good for me on that back nine,” Rahm said.
Sergio Garcia had five birdies and three bogeys in a 69 that left him at 6 under for the tournament, tied for 18th and 11 shots off the lead.
PGA: Las Vegas resident Kevin Na had two back-nine eagles and shot a 9-under 62 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at Las Vegas.
Playing alongside Phil Mickelson at TPC Summerlin, Na eagled the par-5 13th and 16th holes and added birdies on the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to match Lucas Glover, 2017 winner Patrick Cantlay and Brian Stuard at 12-under 130.
“My putter was hot,” Na said. “I started with a 60-footer on the first hole, and I just kept making putts today. I hit a lot of good shots, too, but the putter was working.”
Glover shot 63, also making an eagle on the 15th. Cantlay eagled the par-4 15th, driving the green and holing a 45-footer, in a 64.
Stuard shot 65. Matt Jones was a stroke back after a 63, while first-round leader Nick Taylor followed his opening 63 with a 69 to top the group at 10 under.
Mickelson was 8 under, following an opening 65 with a 69. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau also was 8 under, shooting 68.
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka missed the cut in his season debut with rounds of 70 and 71. The first No. 1 player in Las Vegas since Greg Norman in 1988, Koepka had stem cell treatment on his left knee Aug. 25 after the FedEx Cup ended.
Koepka’s younger brother, Chase, advanced to the weekend, shooting 66-69 in his fourth PGA Tour start.
