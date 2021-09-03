Golf: Europe looking right at home in Solheim Cup

Defending champion Europe took the early lead at the 2021 Solheim Cup, winning three of the opening four alternate-shot matches on Saturday morning to take a 3½ - ½ lead over the U.S.
The teams of Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, Mel Reid and Leona Maguire and Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen all earned 1-up victories. Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall rallied on the 18th to earn the other half point in a format the Europeans have frequently dominated at the biennial event.
The four four-ball matches were set to be played on Saturday afternoon.
The morning matches were tight, with no team leading by more than two holes at any point in idyllic conditions at Inverness.
Europe has long thrived in foursomes. The last time the Americans won the morning session alternate-shot format on the event's first day was in 2009.
Travel limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic left the Europeans with few supporters in a decidedly pro U.S. crowd.
Reid and Maguire, a Solheim Cup rookie, more than held their own against world No. 1 Nelly Korda and older sister Jessica. The Europeans took the lead when the Kordas made a mess of the par-4 fourth. They pushed the advantage to 2-up after the Americans posted a double bogey on the par-4 sixth and closed it out when Maguire calmly rolled in a 3-foot par putt on the 18th.
The loss was the first for Nelly Korda in foursomes and just the second in five foursome matches for Jessica. The Americans managed three birdies — two of which were matched by the Europeans — during the round even with former Masters champion Bubba Watson walking along with their group while serving as a volunteer assistant for U.S. captain Pat Hurst.
Americans Ally Ewing and Megan Khang were 2-up with three to go but let it slip away when Ewing missed 3-footer on 18 that would have won it, forcing the U.S. to settle for a half-point. Brittany Altomare and Lexi Thompson were 2-up with four holes to go only to lose when Altomare's tee shot on the 18th went into a bunker, opening the door for Pedersen and Hull to slip through.
Europe is searching for just its second victory on U.S. soil in the Solheim Cup's 31-year history.
EUROPEAN TOUR: Nicolai Hojgaard shot a 65 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday entering the final round of the Italian Open — a week after identical twin brother Rasmus won on the European Tour in Switzerland.
Of the two 20-year-olds from Denmark, Rasmus has so far been the more successful with three European Tour victories, including his European Masters title in Crans-Montana last weekend.
But Nicolai, who began the day three strokes off the lead and is still chasing his first Tour triumph, had a mistake-free round that featured four birdies and an eagle after he drove the green at the par-4 16th.
Nicolai is attempting to make the Hojgaards the first brothers to win back-to-back events on the European Tour.
Nicolai's top career result was a second-place finish behind Sergio Garcia at the 2019 KLM Open.
Ryder Cup standout Tommy Fleetwood and Daniel van Tonder, who won in Kenya in March, were in a tie for second one stroke behind, while Mikko Korhonen stood two strokes back.
The leaders got off to an early start to avoid a thunderstorm forecast for the afternoon at the redesigned Marco Simone club outside Rome, which will host the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Fleetwood compiled five birdies before a bogey on the par-3 17th, marking the third consecutive day that he has struggled at the penultimate hole.
PGA: Jon Rahm birdied his last three holes Friday for a 5-under 65 at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, while Patrick Cantlay birdied his last two holes for a bogey-free 66 to keep one shot ahead.
It's not quite a two-man race for the FedEx Cup with 36 holes still to play at East Lake, though it was shaping up as a possibility. Bryson DeChambeau was the next closest player, and his 67 lost ground Friday. He was six shots behind.
Cantlay looked as though he was protecting a lead, often playing to the fat of the green. That was more a product of showing respect to an East Lake course that punishes even slight misses on the wrong side of the hole. He hit 16 of 18 greens, and only twice did he have par putts from about the 5-foot range.
Cantlay started the Tour Championship at 10-under par because he was the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. Rahm began four shots back.
The reason for Cantlay's pre-tournament advantage was because of last week at Caves Valley.
Cantlay and Rahm played in the final threesome, along with DeChambeau, going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Cantlay finished 66-66 and won in a playoff. Rahm closed with 70-70 and tied for ninth, dropping to the No. 4 seed.
DeChambeau had more work to do, as did Justin Thomas, who made two bogeys and failed to birdie the par-5 18th in his round of 67. He was seven behind.
Harris English made his share of mistakes with five bogeys in his round of 69, leaving him in the large group at 9 under.
So did Jordan Spieth. He was going for his fourth straight birdie to get right in the mix, facing a 10-foot putt on the 13th hole. He three-putted, lost momentum and shot a 67. Spieth, Rory McIlroy (66) and Louis Oosthuizen (67) were at 8 under.
Gone are the low scores from the opening FedEx Cup playoff events, at rain-soaked Liberty Natitonal and Caves Valley, where players at each course had a putt at 59. The best anyone has managed at East Lake, still slightly soft from rain and a light breeze, had been a 65.