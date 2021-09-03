Golf: Europe looking right at home in Solheim Cup

The loss was the first for Nelly Korda in foursomes and just the second in five foursome matches for Jessica. The Americans managed three birdies — two of which were matched by the Europeans — during the round even with former Masters champion Bubba Watson walking along with their group while serving as a volunteer assistant for U.S. captain Pat Hurst.

Americans Ally Ewing and Megan Khang were 2-up with three to go but let it slip away when Ewing missed 3-footer on 18 that would have won it, forcing the U.S. to settle for a half-point. Brittany Altomare and Lexi Thompson were 2-up with four holes to go only to lose when Altomare's tee shot on the 18th went into a bunker, opening the door for Pedersen and Hull to slip through.

Europe is searching for just its second victory on U.S. soil in the Solheim Cup's 31-year history.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Nicolai Hojgaard shot a 65 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday entering the final round of the Italian Open — a week after identical twin brother Rasmus won on the European Tour in Switzerland.

Of the two 20-year-olds from Denmark, Rasmus has so far been the more successful with three European Tour victories, including his European Masters title in Crans-Montana last weekend.