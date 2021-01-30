Golf: Eagle helps Casey soar into lead at Dubai

The weather is supposed to clear up for the weekend rounds on the South Course. The course will host the U.S. Open in June for just the second time.

Hovland lives in Stillwater, where he played at Oklahoma State. He said he's been practicing there recently.

"That's helped me for this week. It got really cold, obviously raining and hail, so being Norwegian I think that also helps," he said. "I just played really solid and made some putts."

He had just one bogey, on the par-4 15th.

Hovland, who won the Puerto Rico Open last year for his first tour victory, said he has confidence going into the weekend.

"I think especially playing a tough course like the South Course, you can't really fake it, especially in these conditions," he said. "Playing a hard golf course and then playing well, that I think is what gives me the ultimate kind of belief that I played really well today. You just can't really fake it. But it's another day tomorrow and we've got two more rounds left, so it's definitely not going to roll over and give anything to you."

Rahm also had just one bogey. He said it was much more difficult Friday than the opening round, which was played in nice weather.