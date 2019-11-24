Golf: Duncan wins RSM Classic in playoff

Tyler Duncan made a 12-foot putt on the second hole of a playoff with Webb Simpson on Sunday in the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Ga., for his first PGA Tour title.
Playing two groups ahead of Simpson on Sea Island's Seaside Course, Duncan birdied three of the last four holes in regulation for a 5-under 65. He two-putted the par-5 15h for a birdie, made a 6-footer on the par-3 17th and a 25-footer on the par-4 18th.
Simpson birdied 15 and 16 and closed with two pars, making a 5-footer on 18 to match Duncan at 19-under 263. They played the 18th twice in the playoff, matching pars on the first extra hole.
Sebastian Munoz was a stroke back after a 68. Brendon Todd, seeking his third straight PGA Tour victory, was fourth at 16 under after a 72. He took a two-stroke lead into the final round.
LPGA: Sei Young Kim hit the putt of her life, a 25-foot birdie on the final hole of the CME Group Tour Championship to win $1.5 million, the richest prize in the history of women's golf.
Kim closed with a 2-under 70 to beat an unlikely foe Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club.
Charley Hull of England birdied her last three holes for a 66, the last one a 12-footer that gave her tie for the lead. Kim, who looked shaky in missing three straight birdie chances from 12 feet, tugged her approach to the top of a crown at the bag of the green. The winning putt — the money putt — was hit with perfect pace and broke sharply to the right as Kim pumped her fists in disbelief.
EUROPE: Jon Rahm won the Race to Dubai title with a one-stroke win at the World Tour Championship, landing a jackpot of $5 million.
Rahm, the world No. 5, got up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie at the 18th hole to secure the biggest payday of his career — $3 million, the richest first prize in golf, for winning the World Tour Championship and a bonus of $2 million for finishing first in the Race to Dubai.