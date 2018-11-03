Bryson DeChambeau birdied four of the last six holes Saturday for a share of the lead with Peter Uihlein in the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at Las Vegas.
DeChambeau shot a 6-under 66 to match Uihlein at 16-under 197 at TPC Summerlin.
"Definitely nice to be able to ball strike it as well as I have the past three days," DeChambeau said. "Nice to be able to take two weeks — or three, four weeks off. I don't know how many weeks I was off. It's nice to not know essentially coming into an event and still be able to perform. That's something I'll take with me moving forward."
The leader after each of the first two rounds, Uihlein had a 68. He's winless on the PGA Tour.
DeChambeau has four PGA Tour victories, winning three times last season.
"Still not seeing the line as well as I would like to," DeChambeau said. "It's all visual. If I start seeing it really well, watch out. But if I don't see it well it's a struggle. I'm going to go work on that and try and make that better for tomorrow."
Lucas Glover was a stroke back after a 61 that he capped with his second eagle of the day. He eagled the par-5 13th on his opening nine, and closed with another eagle on the par-5 ninth.
"Made some putts," Glover said. "I started out with a bogey on 10, actually. Hit a good putt, just misread a 4-foot slider. Made everything else, that's for sure. Couple eagles on the par-5s. Holed it like a bucket. One of those days."
Glover matched his career best and was a stroke off the course record set by J.J. Henry in 2014 and matched by Rod Pampling in 2017. Chip Beck shot a tournament-record 59 in 1991 at Sunrise.
Defending champion Patrick Cantlay had a 63 to join Robert Streb (68) at 14 under. Jordan Spieth remained 8 under in his season debut, shooting even-par 71.
LPGA: Minjee Lee shot an 8-under 64 to take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Japan Classic.
Lee, seeking her second LPGA title this year, had eight birdies in a bogey-free round at the Seta Golf Club to improve to 13-under 131. She is three strokes ahead of local favorite Sakura Koiwai, who had seven birdies and a lone bogey for a 66.
The 22-year-old Lee from Perth, Australia, started with a birdie at the par-5 first hole and took advantage of the day's prime scoring conditions with three straight birdies on Nos. 13-15.
Nasa Hataoka, also of Japan, shot a 69 and was tied for third with Jiyai Shin (69) of South Korea.
Overnight leader So Yeon Ryu struggled with her game and shot a 73 that included three bogeys and a pair of birdies. Nelly Korda, who won last week's Taiwan Championship, had a 69 and was tied for 18th place.
