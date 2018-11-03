Bryson DeChambeau holed an eagle putt from just inside 60 feet on the 16th hole on Sunday that carried him to a 5-under 66 and a one-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay in the Shriners Hospital for Children Open at Las Vegas.
DeChambeau won for the fourth time in his last 12 starts on the PGA Tour and moved to No. 5 in the world ranking.
He had to survive a wild back nine at the TPC Summerlin in which four players had a share of the lead at some point. Cantlay, trying to become the first player to win back-to-back in Las Vegas in nearly 20 years, made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole to take a one-shot lead. But from a bunker right of the green on the par-3 17th, Cantlay was fooled by the amount of sand under his ball and flubbed the shot.
One hole behind him, DeChambeau rolled in his long eagle putt from just off the green and celebrated with a big uppercut. Cantlay missed his long par putt, giving DeChambeau control of the tournament.
“I was able to play some great golf,” DeChambeau said. “I’m happy to get it done.”
Not since Jim Furyk in 1998-99 had anyone successfully defended his title in Las Vegas, and Cantlay looked as if he might get it done when he drove the green on the par-4 15th for a two-putt birdie, and then rolled in another good birdie after having to lay up on the 16th.
His tee shot into the 17th was a fraction away from catching a slope and feeding toward the hole. Instead, it tumbled into the bunker to set up what appeared to be a relatively simple shot.
“When I dug my left foot in, it didn’t have a bunch of sand,” Cantlay said. “I hit the shot and there was more sand under the ball. I didn’t anticipate it.”
Former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover finished with a triple bogey for a 71 and tied for seventh. Peter Uihlein, who shared the 54-hole lead with DeChambeau, didn’t make a birdie until the 11th hole, finished bogey-bogey for a 75 and tied for 23rd.
LPGA: Local favorite Nasa Hataoka shot a 5-under 67 to win the Japan Classic for her second LPGA title of the season.
Hataoka offset a pair of bogeys with seven birdies at the Seta Golf Club to finish at 14-under 202, two strokes ahead of compatriots Momoka Ueda, Saki Nagamine and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, who all shot 68.
Hataoka, who also won the Arkansas Championship in June, started the final round four strokes behind second-round leader Minjee Lee. Lee quickly faded, playing the opening nine at 7-over 43 and opening the door for Hataoka, who played the same stretch at 4-under 36.
Hataoka had a setback after the turn, carding consecutive bogeys at the 11th and 12th and allowing Ciganda to briefly pull into a tie for the lead. But Hataoka regained her confidence with a clutch par save at No. 13, and her birdie at No. 14 reclaimed the lead.
“I realize something has to come to me and I had to get through it, and I knew it was at the 13th hole,” said Hataoka of the putt that saved her round. “I was not totally comfortable with the shot, but I was calm enough to play well on that hole.”
South Korean golfers Jin Young Ko (66) and Ji-Hee Lee (68) were tied for fifth at 11-under 205.
EUROPEAN: Justin Rose is No. 1 in the world again, and this time it feels even more special. More than having the top ranking, he goes home with a trophy.
Rose rallied from a three-shot deficit with a 3-under 68, and then defeated Li Haotong of China on the first playoff hole with a par to win the Turkish Airlines Open for the second straight year.
The first time Rose reached No. 1 in the world was two months ago, a bittersweet moment because he lost the BMW Championship outside Philadelphia in a playoff against Keegan Bradley.
“Not having that winning feeling in a tournament but still coming away with accolades,” Rose said. “I was keenly aware that I wanted to get back in the winner’s circle, and it was good to get it done today.”
He needed help from Li, who closed with a 71 and lost the playoff with a three-putt bogey from just inside 10 feet.
Rose said it was the best golf of his career “as a collective body of work.”
“Just the consistency of it,” he said. “I think I averaged 68.9 on the PGA Tour this year, and that’s way lower than I’ve ever averaged before. The fun thing is I still feel like there’s improvement to be had and that’s what I’m looking for. I’m really looking forward to the offseason to still work at a few things and still get better. I think that’s the exciting part — at 38, I still feel like there is improvement to be achieved.”
