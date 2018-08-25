Bryson DeChambeau described himself as a "man on a mission," and he sure played like one Saturday in The Northern Trust at Paramus, N.J.
Now it's a matter of which mission he's on.
DeChambeau made four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn to pull away from a fading collection of stars, closed with two more birdies and had an 8-under 63 to build a four-shot lead over Keegan Bradley going into the final round of the opening FedEx Cup playoff event.
A victory would assure DeChambeau one of the top seeds at East Lake to have a clear shot at the $10 million bonus for winning the FedEx Cup.
"That would be something pretty special," he said.
And the timing would be ideal for his Ryder Cup hopes. DeChambeau narrowly missed qualifying for the U.S. team when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, but a victory against one of the strongest fields of the year might be tough for Jim Furyk to ignore when he makes three of his captain's picks a week from Tuesday.
"I've just got to keep focusing on this tournament," the 24-year-old Californian said. "If I can play well in the first leg of the FedEx Cup, I'll hopefully show captain that I'm worthy."
He played the part on a day when everyone else around him went the other direction.
DeChambeau and Adam Scott were the only players from the last 10 players to tee off who managed to break par, and Scott had to birdie three of his last four holes for a 70. He was six shots behind.
Dustin Johnson, trailing by two shots after 36 holes despite two triple bogeys, added a double bogey to his week and shot 72 to fall nine shots behind. Brooks Koepka, the U.S. Open and PGA champion who shared the 36-hole lead, began his slide with a three-putt bogey from 12 feet on No. 5 and by missing a 4-foot birdie putt on the next hole. He went 13 holes in the middle of his round with three bogeys and 10 pars and had to settle for a 72. He was seven behind.
Bradley finished his round about an hour after the leaders teed off, making five birdies over his last seven holes for a 62. He was leading at the time and figured he would be at least a few shots behind when the third round ended.
Tony Finau (66) and Cameron Smith of Australian (65) were five shots behind, with Billy Horschel (65) and Scott another shot back. Jordan Spieth finally got his putter going and shot a 64, leaving him seven shots behind but in a tie for seventh, boosting his bid to return to the Tour Championship.
Spieth, who hasn't won this year, started the playoffs at No. 43. The top 30 after three playoff events go to East Lake for a shot at the $10 million prize. For players like Bradley and Horschel, making it to East Lake means getting into three of the majors and two World Golf Championships.
Tiger Woods had his first bogey-free round of the year, but managed only three birdies for a 68. He was 13 shots behind. In scoring conditions, Woods has seven birdies in 54 holes. DeChambeau made that many in 12 holes Saturday.
"That's not going to get it done," Woods said. "As soft as it is, these guys are making a boat load of birdies. And I just haven't made any."
LPGA: At Regina, Saskatchewan, Brooke Henderson took the lead into the final round of the CP Women's Open, fighting through gusting wind at Wascana Country Club in pursuit of a breakthrough home victory.
The 20-year-old Canadian star shot a 2-under 70 in clear and cool conditions to reach 14-under 202 and take a one-stroke lead.
"Very exciting," Henderson said. "These crowds this week have been totally amazing, and I've been playing well for them, so I'm happy about that."
Jocelyne Bourassa is the only Canadian to win the national championship, accomplishing the feat in 1973 at Montreal Municipal in the inaugural La Canadienne.
"I don't know a ton, but she was an amazing golfer," Henderson said. "To win the national championship at home, it's truly amazing, especially in front of these crowds. I definitely will hope to be somewhat like her tomorrow and be able to finish the job."
Henderson birdied the 12th, 13th and 14th — with her eagle chip on the par-5 14th hitting the back of the cup and staying out — to get to 15 under. She saved par with a 20-foot putt on the par-4 16th, then dropped a stroke when she missed a short putt on par-5 17th.
Nasa Hataoka of Japan and American Angel Yin were a stroke back. Hataoka had a 69, and the long-hitting Yin shot 71, settling for par on par-5 18th after running an eagle putt long.
"Greens, obviously, got really fast," Yin said. "I felt like I hit it pretty good at 17, but it flew past the hole. Then, wasn't able to make the putt coming back. But overall my game was good. It was really cold. It was windy. The greens were extremely fast. I mean, I think I grinded it out pretty well today."
Top-ranked Sung Hyun Parkwas 12 under after a 70. The South Korean star won last week in Indianapolis to match U.S. Women's Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn for the tour victory lead with three.
Su Oh (69) and Austin Ernst (70) were 11 under, and three-time champion Lydia Ko (68) topped the group at 10 under. Second-round leader Yang also was 10 under after a 75.
CHAMPIONS: At Snoqualmie, Wash., Kevin Sutherland shot a 12-under 60in the Boeing Classic, birdieing the final four holes to finish a stroke off his own PGA Tour Champions record.
Needing an eagle on the par-5 18th for another 59, Sutherland made a birdie after missing the green with a 3-iron approach. He was tied for the lead with Ken Tanigawa at 14-under 130.
"I birdied 16, I go, 'You birdie 17 and you eagle 18, you're there,'" Sutherland said. "But it's easier said than done, eagles just don't happen all the time. But I gave myself a chance, hit a really good drive. ... I didn't hit a great 3-iron. It would have been nice to hit one up there and give yourself at least a putt at it and that didn't happen."
On Saturday at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Sutherland played the back nine in 7-under 29, also birdieing Nos. 10, 12 and 13. He opened with three pars in cold conditions, then birdied No. 4 and Nos. 6-9.
Sutherland won the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship last year in Phoenix for his lone PGA Tour Champions title. He won the 2002 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship for his only PGA Tour title, beating childhood rival Scott McCarron in the final at Las Costa.
Tanigawa shot 64, closing with a birdie in a back-nine 30. Scott McCarron was third at 11 under after a 67. Scott Dunlap (66) was 10 under, a stroke ahead of Scott Parel (70), Tom Pernice Jr. (70) and Kent Jones (70).
Bernard Langer shot his second straight 68 for his 11th under-par round in a row at Snoqualmie Ridge. The German star won the event in 2010 and 2016.
Madison resident Jerry Kelley, the tournament's defending champion, shot a 69 and is tied for 11th at 137.
