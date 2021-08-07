Golf: DeChambeau lets his clubs do the talking

Forrest began the day seven shots behind overnight leader Lucas Bjerregaard and his chances of challenging at the top of the leaderboard looked remote following an opening bogey.

But he responded with a brilliant birdie burst around the turn, which he continued on the back nine, to match the course record of 62 — which was set by Denmark’s Bjerregaard in the second round — to set the clubhouse lead.

Hill, who was born less than 25 miles from the course, regained his composure with birdies at the 15th and 18th to join his compatriot at the summit, with fellow Scot David Law in close proximity at 16 under.

Spaniard Santiago Tarrio is the Scottish duo’s closest rival at 17 under, with Law and two-time European Tour winner Bjerregaard one shot further back.

PGA: Emiliano Grillo had an early eagle in a 17-point round in smoky conditions on Friday at Truckee, Calif,, to take the second-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.

Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse.

Adam Schenk was two points back after a 19-point day. First-round lead Joel Dahmen was three points back at 26 after a 10-point round. Andrew Putnam, Scott Piercy and Scott Harrington had 25 points, with Piercy 144th and Harrington 176th in the race for FedEx Cup playoff spots and PGA Tour cards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0