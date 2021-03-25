Golf: Curveballs aplenty at Match Play opening day

With the talent pool in golf as deep as it has ever been, it’s hard to call any match an upset.

That doesn’t mean players weren’t upset.

McIlroy was so discouraged walking off after 13 holes that he declined to talk about his match for the second straight time in this event. The previous occasion was in 2019 when he lost to Tiger Woods in the knockout stage on the weekend.

This loss was to Poulter, who did so much right — a 7-iron to a dangerous pin to 8 feet on No. 9, a 4-iron from 247 yards to 7 feet for eagle on the par-5 12th — that McIlroy couldn’t afford to do much wrong. And he did plenty.

McIlroy found the water on a hole with no water hazard at No. 5 — his driver bounced off a path, over the fence and into the swimming pool of a house. He had a 12-foot birdie to win a hole and three-putted to lose. And the match ended on No. 13 when McIlroy’s eagle chip from behind the green went all the way into the water.

It was his biggest loss in Match Play since Ben Crane beat him, 8 and 7, in the second round of 2011.

Justin Thomas (2) joined DeChambeau (5) as the top seeds who lost their opening matches. Collin Morikawa (4), Xander Schauffele (6), Patrick Reed (7) and Tyrrell Hatton (8) had to settle for ties.