Golf: Crowded lead at LPGA's Walmart

Lewis lurks four shots back after an opening 67.

Lim is playing the event for the first time. She had no problem with the near-perfect weather and scoring conditions.

"Tight grass and clear greens, I love it," Lim said.

Burnham came in at No. 132 on the CME points list and needs strong finishes over the final four weeks to keep her LPGA card.

"I just wanted to get off to a good start today," Burnham said. "I just told myself to swing easy and play it smart and we'll see what happens. Things worked out, and I made a lot of putts. This is one of my favorite weeks on tour. The course is so beautiful with the little creeks throughout the course and just super nice greens."

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, a two-time major winner and twice a winner this year, is among six players three shots off the lead after an opening 66.

Some of the tournament's biggest names are in a group of 13 golfers at 4-under par, including Lewis, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee. Amateur Brooke Matthews, a senior at Arkansas, was also at 4 under.

PGA CHAMPIONS: Stuart Appleby and Alex Cejka posted matching 66s on Friday to share the lead at the Pure Insurance Championship in California.