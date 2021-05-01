Golf: China's Xiyu takes lead at LPGA Singapore

China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead on Saturday after three rounds of the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club.

Hannah Green shot her second consecutive 66 to move into a share of second place with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70 with a birdie on the 18th after a double-bogey 7 on the 16th cost her the lead.

Park, who appeared to be limping late in her round Saturday, led by one stroke after the first round and was tied for the lead after two.

Gaby Lopez had the low round of the day with a 65 to leave the Mexican player in fourth place, two strokes behind.

Lydia Ko, who holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the 18th to finish with a 69, was tied for fifth, four behind.

PGA: Sam Burns kept piling up birdies on Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship.

Keegan Bradley got there with one shot.