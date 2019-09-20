Byeong Hun An kept his 36-hole lead when the second round of the storm-delayed Sanderson Farm Championship was finished Saturday morning in Jackson, Miss.
An had to play 25 holes on Friday and posted two rounds of 6-under 66. He was at 12-under 132, making this the second time in two months he has had a 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour. An finished third at the Wyndham Championship the last time he was in this position.
He was two ahead of Scottie Scheffler (66), George McNeill (67), Tom Hoge (70) and J.T. Poston (70).
Cameron Percy had a chance to join the group at 10-under 134 until he made bogey on the 18th hole Saturday morning.
The third round was played in threesomes off both tees to get the tournament back on schedule.
EUROPEAN TOUR: Jon Rahm endured a wild end to his third round at the BMW PGA Championship to drop back into a share of the lead with Danny Willett at the flagship European Tour event on Saturday at Virginia Water, England.
Holding a two-stroke lead after playing the first 16 holes in 5 under, Rahm hit a spectator with his second shot at No. 17 — though this did stop his ball going out of bounds. The world No. 6 pitched to 10 feet and three-putted for bogey.
Rahm was also close to driving out of bounds at the 18th hole, too, and needed to take a drop. He holed from 20 feet for an unlikely par while Willett got up and down from a greenside bunker for a birdie to match his playing partner’s 4-under 68.
Rahm and Willett, who also shared the second-round lead, were on 15 under overall and had a three-shot lead over Justin Rose (69), Shubhankar Sharma (66) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (69). Richie Ramsay and Rafa Cabrera Bello (both 67) were two shots further back.
Willett recovered from a bogey on the first, making six birdies to remain on track for a seventh European Tour title — and a first on home soil.
Rory McIlroy, who made the cut on the number, shot 65 to equal his lowest score at Wentworth. It left him nine shots off the lead.
