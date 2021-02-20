Golf: Burns staying hot at Genesis Invitational

Burns is a 24-year-old from LSU has what it takes win when it falls into place. He tied for sixth at the Barbasol Championship when he was still an amateur, and it took him only one year on the Korn Ferry Tour before he was in the big leagues. Not its' a matter of breaking through, and he's off to a strong start at Riviera.

"I'd like to think that I have all the tools to win out here," Burns said. "There's a lot of good players — really, really good players. I try not to get caught up in that and just trying to get better each week."

Riviera is playing fast and difficult this year with such beautiful weather and occasional gusts of wind. Aside from Burns and his great play over 36 holes, no one else was better than 7-under par.

Ten players in the 120-man field had two rounds in the 60s while playing in ideal weather.

"It's one of those rare weeks where you can't get away with firing at flagsticks," Spieth said. "There's not much rough, but when you get in the rough it takes the spin off enough to where you can't get into pins. A lot of times when you miss the greens, it's harder to get it closer than where you could have hit your approach.

"It's such a different experience from what we normally have on tour."