Golf: Broberg masters course, leads Dutch Open

Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden smashed the course record he set a day earlier with an 11-under 61 on Saturday to open an eight-shot lead after three rounds of the Dutch Open.
The 772nd-ranked Broberg opened with four birdies and an eagle in his first six holes in benign conditions at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt and had six more birdies in a bogey-free back nine.
The 35-year-old Swede moved to 23 under overall. He set the course record for the first time Friday with a 64.
The tournament marks a return to form for Broberg after recent years blighted by injuries. He played only 11 events between 2018 and 2020 due to a combination of hip and knee injuries.
Broberg needed an eagle three on the final hole for a round of 59, but he hit his drive well left and made a par five.
Broberg’s only European Tour win was six years ago at the BMW Masters in China, when he beat Patrick Reed in a playoff.
Denmark’s Marcus Helligkilde (68) remained in second place on 15 under.
PGA: Maverick McNealy overcame three consecutive bogeys and holed out from 74 yards for eagle on the last for an 8-under 64 and the second-round lead Friday in the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California.
Winless in 66 career starts on the PGA Tour, McNealy had nine birdies — one from a greenside bunker to offset his stumbles and get to 12 under at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Beau Hossler matched McNealy’s 64 to get to 6 under with Mito Pereira (67). Three others, including tour rookie of the year Will Zalatoris (67), were 9 under.
First-round leader Chez Reavie barely made the cut after a round of 75 that included five bogeys and a double bogey left him eight strokes behind. Phil Mickelson (69) was seven back at 5 under.
McNealy, who missed the cut here a year ago, began the day three shots off the pace after an opening 68, but made that up quickly with birdies on three of his first four holes.
Hossler played bogey-free and moved into contention with eight birdies to get to 10 under. That helped him overcome an uneven first round that included a double bogey – the only blemish on his scorecard so far.
The 51-year-old Mickelson overcame a pair of bogeys and a cracked head on his fairway wood to stay in contention.
PGA CHAMPIONS: K.J. Choi closed eagle-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 63 and share of the first-round lead with Darren Clarke in the Stanford International in Sious Falls, South Dakota.
Choi had a bogey-free round at Minnehaha Country Club. The 51-year-old South Korean player won eight times on the PGA Tour.
Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, also finished with a birdie on the par-4 18th. He has two victories this season, the TimberTech Championship in November and Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January.
Robert Karlsson, Matt Gogel, Rod Pampling and Brandt Jobe were a stroke back. Mario Tiziani, U.S. Ryder Cup captain and Madison resident Steve Stricker’s brother-in-law, was at 65 with Retief Goosen, Steven Alker and Mark Hensby.
Stricker, set to lead the United States against Europe next week at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, birdied the last two holes for a 67. He won the inaugural event in 2018.
South Dakota player Tom Byrum topped the group at 66 with Jim Furyk, Ernie Els, Jerry Kelly and 2020 winner Miguel Angel Jimenez. Fred Couples matched Stricker at 67, and Davis Love III had a 69.
LPGA: Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon.
The second-ranked South Korean star needed only 23 putts in her morning round, making six birdies and a bogey to reach 8-under 136 at hilly, windy and tricky Oregon Golf Club.
Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was a stroke back after a 69. Carlota Ciganda, the only member of the winning European Solheim Cup team in the field, had a 71 to get to 5 under.
Jeongeun Lee (67), Jeongeun Lee6 (70), Andrea Lee (68), Alana Uriell (66), Su Oh (71), Jenny Shin (71) and Pajaree Anannarukarn (72) were 4 under.
Laura Davies, at 57 the oldest player in the field, followed her opening 70 with a 75 to fall to 1 over. Brooke Henderson, the 2015 and 2016 winner, was 2 over after a 76.