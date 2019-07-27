Englishman Paul Broadhurst birdied two of the last three holes Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Senior British Open, which will be Tom Watson's final appearance at the tournament.
Broadhurst had four birdies and a bogey in his third-round 3-under 67 in wet conditions at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in Lytham St. Annes, England, for a 5-under 205 total.
"It was one of my better rounds in these conditions," the 2016 champion said. "I'm not a great lover of the rain. I don't mind playing in wind but when there's a bit of a combination, the rain as well, I've not had too many great rounds in the rain, so that's right up there today."
American Woody Austin (68) is second, one shot off the lead.
Three-time champion Watson shot 2-over 72 and is tied for 55th at 6 over.
After the round, the 69-year-old American announced he wouldn't be playing at the event again. In his 18 appearances, he has never missed the cut.
"I've thought quite long and hard about the decision I've made," Watson said. "It has to do with really a pretty sensible assessment of how I play the game now. I don't have the tools in the toolbox. I've mentioned that before, that sometimes you lose the tools in the toolbox. I just don't have enough tools in the toolbox to really compete successfully."
Watson is one of only three golfers to have won both the Senior British Open and the British Open, where he triumphed five times. Watson also said he won't play the U.S. Senior Open again though he was not planning to retire completely.
"I'm basically declaring now that this is my last Open Championship, Senior Open Championship," Watson said. "And I'm also going to hang up the spikes in the U.S. Senior Open."
In June, Watson finished his 17th U.S. Senior Open at 2-under 278 by closing with a 68. It was the third time in that edition Watson had shot his age or better.
Overnight leader Wes Short Jr. finished with a 3-over 73 Saturday and is tied for third with another American Ken Duke (70), one stroke behind Austin.
Germany's Bernhard Langer (70) was a further stroke back.
Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez had a round to forget with a triple-bogey on the par-5 seventh and a double-bogey to post 74. The Spaniard is tied for 27th at 3 over.
LPGA: Cresting a wave of South Koreans atop the Evian Championship leaderboard Saturday, Hyo Joo Kim fired a third-round 65 at Evian-Les-Bains, France, to move one shot clear on 15-under 198.
Kim's latest impressive round of majors golf did not quite match her very first — a record 61 here as a teenager five years ago when she took the title in her elite debut.
Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park closed the gap in second by making a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 66 on the hillside course overlooking Lake Geneva.
Four shots back in a tie for third place were seven-time major winner Inbee Park (69) and Jin Young Ko (66), the world No. 2 who won the season's first major, the ANA Inspiration, in April.
"I really think this golf course suits Korean players because all the golf courses in Korea are built in the mountain," Inbee Park said. "We are really used to the undulations and the lies that we get."
Play started early in cooler conditions and finished at 2:15 p.m. local time just as a stormy downpour dumped rain on Evian Resort Golf Club.
Sunday's forecast calls for persistent rain and a temperature drop of about 30 degrees from the opening round heatwave on Thursday.
Four South Koreans were tied for the lead at 10 under after the leading group played the 8th, where Lee's 3-foot par putt roll around the lip and came back toward her.
After Sung Hyun Park moved clear at 12 under by holing her bunker shot for eagle at the par-5 ninth, Kim made a birdie to close within one shot and then picked up shots at Nos. 13 and 14 to lead outright.
Park drew level with a birdie at the par-5 15th, then fell back when only Kim made a four-footer for birdie that both had at the par-3 16th.
Four players are at 8 under included former top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn, whose 64 tied the lowest round of the week.
Also in that group were the best-placed Americans, Megan Khang (67) and tour rookie Jennifer Kupcho.
Kupcho, the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur winner in April, made eagle-3 at the 7th reaching the turn in 32 strokes, but needed a birdie on No. 18 to card 69.
The Jutanugarn sisters from Thailand both made big moves up the leaderboard.
Ariya Jutanugarn cited the softer greens, after heavy overnight rain, for helping her on a course where her best finish is tied for ninth.
"I feel like it never fits my game because it is so narrow, and so tight," said Jutanugarn, who has been world No. 1 in parts of each season starting in 2017.
Moriya Jutanugarn's 66 lifted her to 7 under, one behind her younger sister.
PGA: Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a 6-under 64 on Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn., to take a two-stroke lead at the World Golf Championships event.
He birdied the first four holes and finished with seven birdies and a bogey. He took the lead with his fifth birdie and added two more on the back nine to finish at 9-under 131.
Billy Horschel (66) had a chance to catch Fitzpatrick after a birdie on his 17th hole. The 2014 FedExCup champ hit his tee shot on the par-3 eighth to 4 feet only to pull his tee shot left on No. 9 and finish with a bogey. He was tied for second with Patrick Cantlay (68), Cameron Smith (68) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (71). Shugo Imahira (69) was another stroke back.
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka had a 67 to match 2018 FedEx Cup champ Justin Rose (68), Bubba Watson (70), Ian Poulter (69), Webb Simpson (66), and Alex Noren (69) at 5 under.
• Tom Hoge topped the Barracuda Championship leaderboard with 21 points Friday when second-round play at Montreaux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nev., was suspended for the day after a long delay because of lightning and heavy rain.
Hoge scored eight points in the second round, finishing with five birdies and two bogeys in the modified Stableford event that awards eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double bogey or worse.
Beau Hossler, John Chin and Collin Morikawa were a point back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.