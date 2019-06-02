Staehler, Schaap eliminated from WSGA Bestball
John Staehler of Caledonia and Todd Schaap of Kenosha, from Meadowbrook Country Club, had their run end Saturday at the Wisconsin State Golf Association Bestball (Four-Ball) Championship at Lake Arrowhead Country Club in Nekoosa.
Staehler and Schaap, the No. 12 seed in match play, lost their second-round match to No. 5 seeds Nicholas Brett of Schofield and Trevor Thomas of Junction City in 19 holes. Staehler and Schaap led most of the match, but Brett and Thomas tied the match after 18 holes.
