Golf: Bland, Henley surprise leaders at Torrey

“I’ve never been in this position before in a major,” Henley said. “Just feel like I’m going to learn something no matter what happens.”

What the rest of us learned — or at least, were reminded of again — is that the U.S. Open deserves its reputation as the toughest test in golf. Unlike the double-digit birdie-fests the PGA Tour stages to favor the big-hitting stars every week, there’s never any question where the United States Golf Association set-ups fall on the risk-reward scale.

It isn’t just the narrowed fairways and speeded-up greens. The only time a PGA Tour player encounters anything as tall and gnarly as the rough pinching those fairways and ringing every green is after returning from a month on the road to find out the gardener retired.

That’s not to say, of course, that the game’s stars can’t play tough courses, too. Among others, Matthew Wolff is at 4 under, Jon Rahm at 3 under, and Brooks Koepka, Colin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are all at even-par. Even 51-year-old Phil Mickelson, at 2 over, is still within shouting distance of the lead.