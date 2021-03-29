Golf: Billy Horschel wins Match Play when he least expects it

AUSTIN, Texas — Billy Horschel is back among the top 20 in the world for the first time since the summer of 2015, and all it took was low expectations and the longest week of his career.

Horschel demands a lot from himself, and that starts with preparation. That's why it was so unusual for him to spend a week on the water at the Florida beaches of Melbourne with his family, not touching a club for seven days before arriving at the Dell Technologies Match Play.

All he wanted was to see what kind of shape his game was in so he could figure out what needed work going into the Masters. Five days, seven matches and 122 holes later, he had his first World Golf Championship.

"You just never know when you're going to win," he said. "You just never know when it's going to be your time."

And in this case, he couldn't have imagined how he would win Sunday at Austin Country Club.

Horschel made only one birdie in the championship match against Scottie Scheffler, and that was on the fifth hole when he chipped in from below the green. Even with nothing but pars and one bogey the rest of the way, he never lost a hole.