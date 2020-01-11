Golf: Big winds blow big names out of Sony Open

Thomas had not finished out of the top 20 in the last seven months, and his confidence was high after winning last week. The last time he won at Kapalua, he came over to Waialae and shot 59 on his way to a PGA Tour record of 253 for 72 holes.

That won't be the case this time. Thomas couldn't get anything to fall, and it didn't help when he put his tee shot in the water on No. 2, his 11th hole of the round.

"I think honestly, playing the course as often as I have in the past hurt me this year because it's just so weird, the greens being as soft as they are," Thomas said. "You have to get adjusted to that. But everybody has to — it's not just me."

HONG KONG OPEN: Wade Ormsby continued his impressive run at the Hong Kong Open with a 4-under 66 to take a two-shot lead on Saturday.

Ormsby, who has led throughout, remained top with an eagle, three birdies and a bogey in the third round for 13-under 197 overall.

Thailand’s Gunn Charoenkul (65) is behind 2017 champion Ormsby on 11-under 199.

Rashid Khan had a 7-under 63 and shares third place - another two shots back - with Australia's Terry Pilkadaris (64), South Korea's Taewoo Kim (66) and Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond (67).

The tournament began on Thursday after a six-week delay because of anti-government protests. It was originally scheduled for November in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory which has seen more than six months of anti-government demonstrations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0