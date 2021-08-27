Golf: American Crocker looking to master Europe

American Sean Crocker shot a 6-under 64 to move up and share the lead after the third round of the European Masters on Saturday in Switzerland.
Crocker had six birdies and an eagle-3 at the 14th to finish on 10 under alongside Renato Paratore. The Italian's round of 69 included retrieving his ball when it landed on a spectator's backpack.
They led by one stroke from two Englishmen, Matthew Jordan and Ross McGowan, and Jorge Campillo of Spain who all carded 1-under 69 at Crans-sur-Sierre club.
Twelve players are within three shots of the co-leaders, including Andy Sullivan who is at 7 under after making double bogey on the par-4 18th.
Sullivan, who played on Europe's 2016 Ryder Cup team, put his approach shot into the green-side water.
Swirling winds made scoring trickier on the high-altitude Swiss Alps course with rain falling on the leading groups.
Crocker had been 11 shots off the lead after shooting a 71 on Thursday, then carded rounds of 65 and 64.
"I bogeyed the first hole and then kind of got a little aggressive," the Zimbabwe-born University of Southern California graduate said of his Saturday round.
Crocker, who turns 25 on Tuesday, is a three-time runner-up on the European Tour, including a tie for second last weekend in the Czech Republic.
"I'm just going to go play my game," he said of his strategy for Sunday. "If I win, if I don't, it doesn't matter to me, I just want to go and play some golf."
First-round leader James Morrison, who followed a course-record 60 with 74, shot level-par 70 Saturday to be 6 under.
CURTIS CUP: Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang capped off an unbeaten week as the Americans won six of the eight singles matches Saturday to beat Great Britain & Ireland in the Curtis Cup in Wales.
Zhang went 4-0-1 for the week at Conwy Golf Club, finishing with a 1-up victory over Emily Toy in the anchor match. By then, the United States had won so many matches that the Curtis Cup had already been clinched.
That added to a 12½-7½ victory for the United States, which extended its dominance in the premier team event for women's amateur golf. Since the Curtis Cup began in 1932, the Americans now lead the series 30-8-3.
GB&I got its lone singles victory from Caley McGinty, 4 and 3 over Gina Kim. Hannah Darling halved the opening match against U.S. Women's Amateur champion Castle Jensen.
It was the first time the Americans won away from home since a 13-7 victory in 2008 at St. Andrews.
The Curtis Cup, held every other year, was postponed one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be played next year at Merion outside Philadelphia.
PGA: The opportunity was there, and the putts didn't fall. This wasn't Bryson DeChambeau trying to break 60, but Jon Rahm trying to take the lead Saturday morning at the BMW Championship.
Rahm completed the storm-delayed second round at Caves Valley by narrowly missing birdie chances from 15 feet and 10 feet, and then he three-putted from long range on the 18th hole for a 66 that left him two shots behind.
DeChambeau had a shot at tying the PGA Tour record at best — and having the 13th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour at worst — until missing putts from 15 feet and 6 feet over his final two holes Friday. He had to settle for a 60 and a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay.
Sungjae Im birdied two of his last three holes for a 65 and was four shots behind, along with Sergio Garcia, who finished his round Friday with a 67.
Caves Valley wasn't terribly friendly to a pair of major champions. PGA winner Phil Mickelson twice hit into the water on the par 3s on the back nine for double bogeys. He had a double bogey and two bogeys to finish his round of 77.
British Open champion Collin Morikawa had a 75 and was in last place. Morikawa at least is assured of playing next week, when the top 30 in the FedEx Cup advance to the Tour Championship. Mickelson is 70th in the standings and has two rounds left in his season.
PGA CHAMPIONS: Bernhard Langer shot his age on his 64th birthday Friday for a share of the lead with Marco Dawson in the suspended first round of the The Ally Challenge at Grand rapdis, Mich.
Langer had nine birdies and a bogey at Warwick Hills, playing the back nine in 6-under 30 in the round that started about five hours late because of the rain.
Dawson eagled the par-5 16th with a 60-yard shot and had six birdies for his 8-under 64.
Defending champion Jim Furyk was a stroke back with Joe Durant and K.J. Choi, with Choi still on the course with a hole left when the round was suspended for day because of darkness.
Furyk won last year in his Champions debut and took the PURE Insurance Championship a month and half later in his second senior start. Also the winner of the PGA Tour's 2003 Buick Open at Warwick Hills, he won the U.S. Senior Open last month in Nebraska and tied for second last week in the Boeing Classic.
Furyk holed a 97-yard shot on the par-5 first for an eagle.
Darren Clarke, playing alongside Furyk and Ernie Els, was at 66 with Woody Austin. Doug Barron also was 6 under with a hole left.
Davis Love III, grouped with Langer and Boeing Classic winner Rod Pampling, opened with a 67.