Golf: American Crocker looking to master Europe

PGA: The opportunity was there, and the putts didn't fall. This wasn't Bryson DeChambeau trying to break 60, but Jon Rahm trying to take the lead Saturday morning at the BMW Championship.

Rahm completed the storm-delayed second round at Caves Valley by narrowly missing birdie chances from 15 feet and 10 feet, and then he three-putted from long range on the 18th hole for a 66 that left him two shots behind.

DeChambeau had a shot at tying the PGA Tour record at best — and having the 13th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour at worst — until missing putts from 15 feet and 6 feet over his final two holes Friday. He had to settle for a 60 and a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay.

Sungjae Im birdied two of his last three holes for a 65 and was four shots behind, along with Sergio Garcia, who finished his round Friday with a 67.

Caves Valley wasn't terribly friendly to a pair of major champions. PGA winner Phil Mickelson twice hit into the water on the par 3s on the back nine for double bogeys. He had a double bogey and two bogeys to finish his round of 77.