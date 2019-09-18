Union Grove 192, Burlington 223
(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)
At Ives Grove G.L. (Red), par-36
UNION GROVE: Roberts 41, A. Torhorst 44, L. Torhorst 47, Chizek 60, Bounds 60.
BURLINGTON: Heelein 52, Allen 59, Brehm 54, Plitzuweit 60, Weller 58.
Ives Grove Women
18 HOLES
Championship: Teckla Kubiak 88. Class A: Cyndi Wilkinson 103. Class B: Ellen Wagner 110.
Scores under 100
Teckla Kubiak 88, Elaine Ruzon 90, Vita Paukstelis 92, Elaine Dishaw 97, Jean Mohrbacker 98.
Washington Park Women
Event: Least putts on 4
Class A — Event: Kathy Schneider, Diane Munoz 1. Low gross: Alma Alvarez 46. Class B — Event: Linda Metz, Mary Johns 1. Low gross: Linda Metz 62. Class C — Event and low gross: Barb Coleman 1 and 69.
