(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
Janesville Parker Invitational
At Riverside G.C., par-36
TEAM SCORES: 1. Middleton 313, 2. Kettle Moraine 321, 3. Madison Edgewood 327, 4. Waunakee 332, 5. Union Grove 341, 6. Lake Geneva Badger 347, 7. Milton 375, 8. Stoughton 381, 9. Madison Memorial 383, 10. Janesville Craig 384, 11. Prairie 398.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
MEDALIST: Murphy, Lake Geneva Badger, 71.
UNION GROVE: Parco 76, Roberts 83, A. Torhorst 88, L. Torhorst 94, Chizek 106.
PRAIRIE: Lawler 92, Eitel 97, Maraccini 103, Fosbinder 106.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.