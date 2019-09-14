(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)

Janesville Parker Invitational

At Riverside G.C., par-36

TEAM SCORES: 1. Middleton 313, 2. Kettle Moraine 321, 3. Madison Edgewood 327, 4. Waunakee 332, 5. Union Grove 341, 6. Lake Geneva Badger 347, 7. Milton 375, 8. Stoughton 381, 9. Madison Memorial 383, 10. Janesville Craig 384, 11. Prairie 398.

MEDALIST: Murphy, Lake Geneva Badger, 71.

UNION GROVE: Parco 76, Roberts 83, A. Torhorst 88, L. Torhorst 94, Chizek 106.

PRAIRIE: Lawler 92, Eitel 97, Maraccini 103, Fosbinder 106.

 

