Bridgestone Invitational

Friday

At Firestone CC (South)

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $10 million

Yardage: 7,400; Par 70

Second Round

Ian Poulter;62-67;—;129

Tommy Fleetwood;66-63;—;129

Justin Thomas;65-64;—;129

Kyle Stanley;63-68;—;131

Jason Day;65-66;—;131

Si Woo Kim;64-68;—;132

Rory McIlroy;65-67;—;132

HaoTong Li;66-67;—;133

Luke List;65-68;—;133

Jon Rahm;64-70;—;134

Louis Oosthuizen;68-66;—;134

Tony Finau;68-66;—;134

Marc Leishman;65-69;—;134

Tiger Woods;66-68;—;134

Webb Simpson;69-65;—;134

Tyrrell Hatton;68-67;—;135

Patton Kizzire;68-67;—;135

Ross Fisher;67-68;—;135

Phil Mickelson;66-69;—;135

Anirban Lahiri;65-70;—;135

Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-67;—;135

Patrick Reed;66-70;—;136

Brooks Koepka;66-70;—;136

Ted Potter, Jr.;70-66;—;136

Matthew Fitzpatrick;66-70;—;136

Patrick Cantlay;64-72;—;136

Rickie Fowler;63-74;—;137

Kevin Na;65-72;—;137

Andrew Landry;70-67;—;137

Russell Knox;67-70;—;137

Champions

3M Championship

Friday

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $1.75 million

Yardage: 7,114; Par 72

First Round

Jerry Smith;31-33;—;64

Peter Lonard;32-34;—;66

Glen Day;35-31;—;66

Lee Janzen;32-34;—;66

Kenny Perry;35-31;—;66

Scott Parel;33-34;—;67

Larry Mize;34-33;—;67

Wes Short, Jr.;33-34;—;67

Kevin Sutherland;32-35;—;67

Jay Haas;33-34;—;67

Tom Gillis;34-33;—;67

Joey Sindelar;34-34;—;68

Mike Reid;33-35;—;68

Bart Bryant;35-33;—;68

Rocco Mediate;37-31;—;68

LPGA / LET

Women's British Open

Friday

At Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Lytham St. Annes, England

Purse: $3.25 million

Yardage: 6,585; Par: 72

Second Round

Pornanong Phatlum;67-67;—;134

Georgia Hall;67-68;—;135

Mamiko Higa;66-69;—;135

Minjee Lee;65-70;—;135

Teresa Lu;67-69;—;136

Sung Hyun Park;67-70;—;137

So Yeon Ryu;69-69;—;138

Pernilla Lindberg;71-68;—;139

Brooke M. Henderson;69-70;—;139

Madelene Sagstrom;69-70;—;139

Florentyna Parker;69-70;—;139

Mina Harigae;68-71;—;139

Lydia Ko;68-71;—;139

Brittany Altomare;70-70;—;140

Hyo Joo Kim;72-69;—;141

Jessica Korda;71-70;—;141

Catriona Matthew;71-70;—;141

Ariya Jutanugarn;71-70;—;141

Celine Herbin;70-71;—;141

In-Kyung Kim;70-71;—;141

Yu Liu;69-72;—;141

Lydia Hall;69-72;—;141

Mi Hyang Lee;67-74;—;141

Wei-Ling Hsu;73-69;—;142

Amy Olson;72-70;—;142

Sei Young Kim;71-71;—;142

