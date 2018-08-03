Bridgestone Invitational
Friday
At Firestone CC (South)
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $10 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par 70
Second Round
Ian Poulter;62-67;—;129
Tommy Fleetwood;66-63;—;129
Justin Thomas;65-64;—;129
Kyle Stanley;63-68;—;131
Jason Day;65-66;—;131
Si Woo Kim;64-68;—;132
Rory McIlroy;65-67;—;132
HaoTong Li;66-67;—;133
Luke List;65-68;—;133
Jon Rahm;64-70;—;134
Louis Oosthuizen;68-66;—;134
Tony Finau;68-66;—;134
Marc Leishman;65-69;—;134
Tiger Woods;66-68;—;134
Webb Simpson;69-65;—;134
Tyrrell Hatton;68-67;—;135
Patton Kizzire;68-67;—;135
Ross Fisher;67-68;—;135
Phil Mickelson;66-69;—;135
Anirban Lahiri;65-70;—;135
Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-67;—;135
Patrick Reed;66-70;—;136
Brooks Koepka;66-70;—;136
Ted Potter, Jr.;70-66;—;136
Matthew Fitzpatrick;66-70;—;136
Patrick Cantlay;64-72;—;136
Rickie Fowler;63-74;—;137
Kevin Na;65-72;—;137
Andrew Landry;70-67;—;137
Russell Knox;67-70;—;137
Champions
3M Championship
Friday
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 7,114; Par 72
First Round
Jerry Smith;31-33;—;64
Peter Lonard;32-34;—;66
Glen Day;35-31;—;66
Lee Janzen;32-34;—;66
Kenny Perry;35-31;—;66
Scott Parel;33-34;—;67
Larry Mize;34-33;—;67
Wes Short, Jr.;33-34;—;67
Kevin Sutherland;32-35;—;67
Jay Haas;33-34;—;67
Tom Gillis;34-33;—;67
Joey Sindelar;34-34;—;68
Mike Reid;33-35;—;68
Bart Bryant;35-33;—;68
Rocco Mediate;37-31;—;68
LPGA / LET
Women's British Open
Friday
At Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Lytham St. Annes, England
Purse: $3.25 million
Yardage: 6,585; Par: 72
Second Round
Pornanong Phatlum;67-67;—;134
Georgia Hall;67-68;—;135
Mamiko Higa;66-69;—;135
Minjee Lee;65-70;—;135
Teresa Lu;67-69;—;136
Sung Hyun Park;67-70;—;137
So Yeon Ryu;69-69;—;138
Pernilla Lindberg;71-68;—;139
Brooke M. Henderson;69-70;—;139
Madelene Sagstrom;69-70;—;139
Florentyna Parker;69-70;—;139
Mina Harigae;68-71;—;139
Lydia Ko;68-71;—;139
Brittany Altomare;70-70;—;140
Hyo Joo Kim;72-69;—;141
Jessica Korda;71-70;—;141
Catriona Matthew;71-70;—;141
Ariya Jutanugarn;71-70;—;141
Celine Herbin;70-71;—;141
In-Kyung Kim;70-71;—;141
Yu Liu;69-72;—;141
Lydia Hall;69-72;—;141
Mi Hyang Lee;67-74;—;141
Wei-Ling Hsu;73-69;—;142
Amy Olson;72-70;—;142
Sei Young Kim;71-71;—;142
