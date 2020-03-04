Golf agate for March 5

STATISTICAL LEADERS
Through March 1
FedExCup Season Points
1, Justin Thomas, 1,403. 2, Sungjae Im, 1,268. 3, Rory McIlroy, 1,083. 4, Webb Simpson, 1,083. 5, Brendon Todd, 1,066. 6, Patrick Reed, 1,024. 7, Lanto Griffin, 1,009. 8, Sebastian Munoz, 1,006. 9, Hideki Matsuyama, 864. 10, Kevin Na, 809.
Scoring Average
1, Rory McIlroy, 68.205. 2, Webb Simpson, 68.628. 3, Hideki Matsuyama, 69.179. 4, Justin Thomas, 69.231. 5, Bryson DeChambeau, 69.257. 6, Jon Rahm, 69.353. 7, Xander Schauffele, 69.361. 8, Patrick Reed, 69.498. 9, Sungjae Im, 69.665. 10, Gary Woodland, 69.678.
Driving Distance
1, Jazz Janewattananond, 326.4. 2, Danny Willett, 324.3. 3, Rory McIlroy, 322.4. 4, Bryson DeChambeau, 322.0. 5, Cameron Champ, 320.5. 6, Bubba Watson, 319.6. 7, Jason Kokrak, 317.2. 8, Sergio Garcia, 316.6. 9, Grayson Murray, 315.4. 10, Kurt Kitayama, 315.1.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 80.38%. 2, Ryan Armour, 74.95%. 3, K.J. Choi, 74.68%. 4, Chad Campbell, 73.21%. 5, Brian Stuard, 73.07%. 6, Brendon Todd, 72.58%. 7, Boo Weekley, 70.92%. 8, Chez Reavie, 70.91%. 9, Johnson Wagner, 70.19%. 10, Tim Herron, 70.17%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 76.32%. 2, Harris English, 75.29%. 3 (tie), Patrick Cantlay and Boo Weekley, 75.00%. 5, Corey Conners, 74.85%. 6, Xander Schauffele, 74.79%. 7, Hideki Matsuyama, 73.68%. 8, Tommy Fleetwood, 72.78%. 9, Gary Woodland, 72.59%. 10, Webb Simpson, 72.50%.
Total Driving
1, Jazz Janewattananond, 49. 2, Gary Woodland, 71. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 81. 4, Viktor Hovland, 83. 5, Jon Rahm, 96. 6, Doc Redman, 103. 7, Daniel Berger, 105. 8, Webb Simpson, 110. 9, 2 tied with 115.
SG-Putting
1, Denny McCarthy, 1.434. 2, Louis Oosthuizen, 1.360. 3, Patrick Reed, 1.203. 4, Andrew Putnam, 1.059. 5, Jon Rahm, .996. 6, Kevin Na, .992. 7, Kristoffer Ventura, .959. 8, Jazz Janewattananond, .809. 9, Peter Malnati, .779. 10, J.T. Poston, .776.
Birdie Average
1, Webb Simpson, 5.00. 2, Justin Thomas, 4.93. 3, Patrick Reed, 4.69. 4, Scottie Scheffler, 4.68. 5, Patrick Cantlay, 4.65. 6, Rory McIlroy, 4.60. 7, Denny McCarthy, 4.50. 8, 3 tied with 4.45.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Dustin Johnson, 41.1. 2, Rory McIlroy, 51.4. 3, Scott Stallings, 67.1. 4, Sam Burns, 67.5. 5 (tie), J.B. Holmes, Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott, 72.0. 8, Luke List, 73.8. 9, Viktor Hovland, 78.0. 10, Seamus Power, 79.2.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Boo Weekley, 75.00%. 2, Adam Hadwin, 69.39%. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 65.79%. 4, Maverick McNealy, 65.52%. 5, Rory Sabbatini, 65.08%. 6, Brendon Todd, 64.15%. 7, Jon Rahm, 64.00%. 8, Bud Cauley, 63.27%. 9, Webb Simpson, 62.96%. 10, Jason Day, 62.22%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Jon Rahm, 181. 2, Bryson DeChambeau, 221. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 312. 4, Webb Simpson, 318. 5, Hideki Matsuyama, 319. 6, Adam Scott, 336. 7, Scottie Scheffler, 349. 8, Sungjae Im, 390. 9, Rory McIlroy, 391. 10, Daniel Berger, 410.
Champions
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Bernhard Langer, $515,717. 2, Brett Quigley, $469,267. 3, Scott Parel, $419,280. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $408,632. 5, Woody Austin, $320,283. 6, Fred Couples, $291,467. 7, Kevin Sutherland, $233,731. 8, Doug Barron, $230,637. 9, Stephen Ames, $213,067. 10, Rod Pampling, $194,147.
Scoring
1 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Brett Quigley, 67.67. 3, Fred Couples, 67.78. 4, Bob Estes, 68.00. 5, Woody Austin, 68.17. 6, Scott Parel, 68.42. 7 (tie), Stephen Leaney and Rod Pampling, 68.56. 9, Kevin Sutherland, 68.58. 10, Robert Karlsson, 68.83.
Driving Distance
1, John Huston, 305.5. 2, Darren Clarke, 303.6. 3, Robert Karlsson, 301.3. 4, Retief Goosen, 301.1. 5, Scott McCarron, 298.8. 6 (tie), Ángel Cabrera, John Daly and Brandt Jobe, 297.9. 9, Kenny Perry, 296.8. 10, 2 tied with 294.9.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Fred Funk, 88.89%. 2, Bart Bryant, 86.51%. 3 (tie), Stephen Ames and Willie Wood, 85.71%. 5 (tie), Olin Browne and Bob Estes, 84.52%. 7, Scott Verplank, 83.33%. 8, Bernhard Langer, 82.54%. 9, 2 tied with 82.14%.
Greens in Regulation Pct.
1, Stephen Leaney, 82.41%. 2, Tom Lehman, 79.01%. 3 (tie), Rod Pampling, Brett Quigley and Kevin Sutherland, 77.78%. 6 (tie), Tom Byrum and Marco Dawson, 75.93%. 8, Scott Parel, 75.31%. 9, Darren Clarke, 75.00%. 10, Bernhard Langer, 74.69%.
Total Driving
1, Stephen Ames, 24. 2, Rod Pampling, 26. 3, Bob Estes, 32. 4, Darren Clarke, 43. 5 (tie), Tom Lehman and Kenny Perry, 44. 7, Scott McCarron, 45. 8, Billy Mayfair, 46. 9, Brett Quigley, 47. 10, Retief Goosen, 48.
Putting Average
1, Bernhard Langer, 1.620. 2, Chris DiMarco, 1.623. 3, Brett Quigley, 1.631. 4 (tie), Mark Brooks and Wes Short, Jr., 1.636. 6, Retief Goosen, 1.640. 7 (tie), Woody Austin and Bob Estes, 1.646. 9, José María Olazábal, 1.647. 10, Tim Petrovic, 1.653.
Birdie Average
1, Brett Quigley, 6.00. 2, Bernhard Langer, 5.58. 3, Fred Couples, 5.22. 4, Woody Austin, 5.17. 5, Rod Pampling, 5.11. 6 (tie), Stephen Ames and Bob Estes, 5.00. 8, 3 tied with 4.83.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Woody Austin, 43.2. 2 (tie), Darren Clarke, Scott Dunlap, Ernie Els, John Huston, José María Olazábal and Gene Sauers, 54.0. 8 (tie), Retief Goosen and Ken Tanigawa, 72.0. 10, 3 tied with 81.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1 (tie), Mark Brooks and Dudley Hart, 100.00%. 3 (tie), Olin Browne and José María Olazábal, 83.33%. 5, Stephen Leaney, 80.00%. 6, Lee Janzen, 78.57%. 7 (tie), Chris DiMarco and Larry Mize, 77.78%. 9, 4 tied with 75.00%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Bernhard Langer, 119. 2, Darren Clarke, 143. 3, Fred Couples, 146. 4, Brett Quigley, 149. 5, Woody Austin, 150. 6, Stephen Leaney, 154. 7, Stephen Ames, 158. 8, Scott Parel, 161. 9, Kevin Sutherland, 168. 10, 2 tied with 169.
LPGA
Scoring
1, Nasa Hataoka, 67.875. 2 (tie), Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim, 68.875. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.125. 5 (tie), Moriya Jutanugarn and Lexi Thompson, 69.375. 7, Mi Jung Hur, 69.667. 8, Jessica Korda, 69.750. 9, Celine Boutier, 69.857. 10, Charley Hull, 70.000.
Driving Distance
1, Maria Fassi, 292.688. 2, Maia Schechter, 290.500. 3, Anne van Dam, 287.625. 4, Alana Uriell, 278.071. 5 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Jennifer Kupcho, 275.875. 7, Nicole Broch Larsen, 274.500. 8, Nelly Korda, 272.625. 9, Katherine Perry, 272.000. 10, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 271.417.
Greens in Regulation
1, Carlota Ciganda, 86.10%. 2, Maia Schechter, 83.30%. 3 (tie), Chella Choi and Brooke M. Henderson, 81.90%. 5, Sei Young Kim, 79.90%. 6, Jennifer Kupcho, 79.20%. 7, 4 tied with 77.80%.
Putts per GIR
1, Lydia Ko, 1.611. 2, Su Oh, 1.648. 3, Jenny Haglund, 1.650. 4, Minjee Lee, 1.674. 5, Madelene Sagstrom, 1.701. 6, Xiyu Lin, 1.704. 7, Brittany Lincicome, 1.708. 8, Mi Jung Hur, 1.709. 9, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.727. 10, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 1.729.
Birdies
1, Madelene Sagstrom, 60. 2, Jasmine Suwannapura, 59. 3, Cydney Clanton, 55. 4, Celine Boutier, 54. 5, Hee Young Park, 50. 6 (tie), Nelly Korda and Pernilla Lindberg, 46. 8, 3 tied with 45.
Eagles
1 (tie), Perrine Delacour and Elizabeth Szokol, 4. 3, Su Oh, 3. 4, 15 tied with 2.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Lydia Ko, 100.00%. 2 (tie), Na Yeon Choi and Perrine Delacour, 90.00%. 4, Dottie Ardina, 88.24%. 5, Celine Boutier, 86.67%. 6, So Yeon Ryu, 84.62%. 7, Haley Moore, 83.33%. 8 (tie), Jeongeun Lee6 and Jing Yan, 80.00%. 10, 8 tied with 75.00%.
Rounds Under Par
1 (tie), Nasa Hataoka and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 87.50%. 3, Mi Jung Hur, 83.33%. 4, 11 tied with 75.00%.