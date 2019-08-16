BMW Championship

At Medinah Country Club (No. 3)

Medinah, Ill.

Yardage: 7,613: Par 72

Purse: $9.25 million

Thursday's first-round results

Justin Thomas;32-33;—;65

Jason Kokrak;34-31;—;65

Jim Furyk;32-34;—;66

Joel Dahmen;34-32;—;66

Lucas Glover;33-33;—;66

Brandt Snedeker;34-32;—;66

Patrick Cantlay;34-32;—;66

Rory Sabbatini;31-36;—;67

Scott Piercy;32-35;—;67

Tony Finau;36-31;—;67

Adam Scott;33-34;—;67

Xander Schauffele;32-35;—;67

Collin Morikawa;31-36;—;67

Adam Hadwin;34-33;—;67

Rickie Fowler;35-32;—;67

Chez Reavie;34-33;—;67

J.T. Poston;34-34;—;68

Kevin Kisner;34-34;—;68

Abraham Ancer;35-33;—;68

Brooks Koepka;35-33;—;68

Patrick Reed;35-33;—;68

Ryan Palmer;31-37;—;68

Justin Rose;34-34;—;68

Jon Rahm;35-33;—;68

J.B. Holmes;34-35;—;69

Corey Conners;34-35;—;69

Rory McIlroy;35-34;—;69

Graeme McDowell;32-37;—;69

Wyndham Clark;33-36;—;69

Kevin Tway;32-37;—;69

Sung Kang;32-37;—;69

Hideki Matsuyama;34-35;—;69

Troy Merritt;34-35;—;69

Keegan Bradley;34-35;—;69

Rafa Cabrera Bello;35-34;—;69

Si Woo Kim;34-36;—;70

Phil Mickelson;34-36;—;70

Ian Poulter;36-34;—;70

Jordan Spieth;33-37;—;70

Sungjae Im;36-34;—;70

Paul Casey;35-35;—;70

Gary Woodland;36-34;—;70

Max Homa;34-36;—;70

Jason Day;33-37;—;70

Louis Oosthuizen;34-36;—;70

Charles Howell III;33-37;—;70

Tommy Fleetwood;35-35;—;70

Dustin Johnson;36-34;—;70

Webb Simpson;34-36;—;70

Bryson DeChambeau;39-32;—;71

Cameron Champ;33-38;—;71

Ryan Moore;35-36;—;71

C.T. Pan;36-35;—;71

Tiger Woods;35-36;—;71

Billy Horschel;36-35;—;71

Andrew Putnam;35-36;—;71

Matt Kuchar;37-34;—;71

Byeong Hun An;34-37;—;71

Nate Lashley;35-37;—;72

Keith Mitchell;36-36;—;72

Francesco Molinari;34-38;—;72

Shane Lowry;35-37;—;72

Emiliano Grillo;35-37;—;72

Harold Varner III;36-36;—;72

Marc Leishman;36-36;—;72

Dylan Frittelli;35-37;—;72

Adam Long;36-36;—;72

Vaughn Taylor;36-37;—;73

Joaquin Niemann;38-36;—;74

High school girls

Badger Par-3 Invitational

At Hawk's View G.C., Lake Geneva

Barn Hollow course, par-54

(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)

TEAM SCORES: 1. Badger Cardinal 261 (tournament record), 2. Union Grove 272, 3. Sussex Hamilton 309, 4. Elkhorn 312, 5. Westosha Central 318, 6. Janesville Parker 331, 7. Waterford 334, 8. Burlington 357, 9. Badger Alt 446, 10. Wilmot 501.

MEDALIST: Holly Murphy, Badger Cardinal, 58.

UNION GROVE: Veronica Parco 62, Norah Roberts 63, Ali Torhorst 71, Liz Torhorst 76, Riley Chizek 80.

WATERFORD: Sophia Schoenfeld 66, Rachel Vant 92, Hailey Tryon 89, Jayde Pollnow 90, Morgan Moericke 89.

BURLINGTON: Saige Heelein 76, Serra Brehm 100, McKenzie Plitzuweit 88, Bridi Allen 93, Lauren Way 111.

