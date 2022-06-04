Golf add for June 5

LPGA: Minjee Lee appears to be on mission.

The 26-year-old Australian shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over American Mina Harigae into the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open in Southern Pines, S.C..

“My approach (Sunday) is going to be the same as the last three days — I’m just going to try and make as many birdies as I can and give myself as many opportunities as I can on the greens,” Lee said.

At 13-under 200, Lee was within striking distance of the U.S. Women’s Open scoring record in relation to par held by Juli Inkster, who finished at 16-under 272 in 1999 at Old Waverly. Inkster did that on a par-72 course, while par is 71 at Pine Needles.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” Lee said. “If I play good, it’s going to come with it, right?”

The fourth-ranked Lee won the Founders Cup three weeks ago in New Jersey in the tour’s last stroke-play event for her seventh LPGA Tour victory. She’s trying to win her second major title after taking the 2021 Evian Championship.

Harigae shot a 70. England’s Bronte Law was third at 7 under after a 68.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0