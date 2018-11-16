Byeong Hun An was having a mediocre round at the Australian Open on Friday, at least until the 15th hole.
The South Korean golfer's 7-iron on the par-3, 180-meter hole hit the green, bounced twice and rolled into the hole, taking him from a stroke behind the leaders to one in front. He finished the day in a tie for the lead after two rounds.
An said he didn't pay any attention to the distance.
"Yardage... I'm not sure because my caddie just told me to hit that and it worked out," An said. "I hit it good, everything was perfect. Fading from the left to the hole."
He shares the lead with Australian Max McArdle, who shot 66.
An finished with a 3-under 69 to move to 8-under under going into the weekend at The Lakes in Sydney and a one-stroke lead over Matt Kuchar, amateur David Micheluzzi and Jake McLeod.
Kuchar and McLeod shot 67s, and Micheluzzi carded 69.
An, who was 1-under at the time of his ace, thrust both arms in the air when the ball rolled into the hole, then broke into a big smile.
Kuchar won last week's PGA Tour event in Mexico, his first victory in four years. He shot 70 in his first round in windy conditions.
"Coming here yesterday trying to play in the wind is just a whole different animal," Kuchar said. "You could be hitting it good, but you've really got to be in full control of your golf ball with that much wind in play. Today I felt the game was a little easier."
Keegan Bradley shot 66 and was among those tied for sixth, two strokes behind.
"It's tough to come over here for a week and get right into contention," Bradley said. "I'm really looking forward to this weekend and hopefully giving it a little run."
RSM CLASSIC: Charles Howell III is playing some of his best golf when he least expected it.
Coming from a missed cut in Mexico to a tournament where he missed the cut last year, Howell kept bogeys off his card for the second straight day and was just as good Friday on the tougher scoring course at Sea Island.
He had a 6-under 64 on the Seaside course and matched the best 36-hole score of his career to build a three-shot lead in the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Ga.
"You just never know what's around the corner in this game," Howell said. "I thought I played pretty good in Mexico and just missed the cut there. Came here, I like it here, I didn't really know what to expect and then this happens. So it's a crazy game and we're reminded of it daily. This is another reminder."
Howell was at 14-under 128, his best two-day total on the PGA Tour since the Las Vegas Invitational in 2003, when it was a 90-hole event.
He was three shots ahead of PGA Tour rookie Cameron Champ and Jason Gore, who only recently was certified as an insurance salesman and found out just five days ago there was room for him at Sea Island.
"I haven't played a weekend in so long, I don't know what to do," Gore said. "I've got nothing to lose. This is fun for me. I'm an insurance salesman now. I've got a real job now and all that good stuff. Just glad my boss would let me off to play."
Nick Watney shot an 8-under 64 on the Plantation and was five shots behind.
LPGA: Lexi Thompson shot a 5-under 67 at the CME Group Tour Championship at Naples, Fla., to move to 12 under, three shots clear of first-round leader Amy Olson (72) and Brittany Lincicome (71).
Thompson, who is still winless this season, hit all 18 greens in regulation, and hasn't dropped a shot yet through two rounds.
The tournament within the tournament this week is the conclusion of the Race to the CME Globe, with world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn now in control of that again. She's one of five women who entered this week with the best chance of taking that trophy and $1 million bonus, and she is back atop the projected standings after shaking off a bogey-bogey-bogey start to finish with a 71 and get to 3 under.
• The LPGA will have either 25 or 26 different winners in 32 events this season, depending on what happens when the final putt of the CME Group Tour Championship drops Sunday.
Commissioner Mike Whan is just fine with that sort of diversity.
Whan delivered his annual "state of the LPGA" address during the second round of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, revealing that next year's total purses will exceed $70 million for the first time. A new sponsor for the Women's British Open will be revealed soon, and the entire 2019 schedule is expected by the end of the month.
And having a tour where women from 10 countries have won this year is just fine with Whan.
"I'd definitely prefer the top 10 players in the world rankings come from 10 different countries," Whan said. "And the reason is, if I get one player that wins 33 percent of the time she tees it up, when she doesn't tee it up it's not the same event."
