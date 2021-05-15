Golf: 478th time the charm for Bland in Europe

PGA: Sam Burns birdied six of his last eight holes on Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.

Noren shot 64 to get to 15 under, and K.H. Lee had his second 65 to reach 14 under. Doc Redman bogeyed two of his last three holes for a 67 that left him 13 under.

J.J. Spaun was 12 under, following a first-round 63 that left him tied with Jordan Spieth with a 69. Spieth shot 70, leaving the local favorite in the group at 11 under that included Matt Kuchar and Charl Schwartzel.

Scoring went up overall along with the wind a day after the new home of the Nelson, the par-72 TPC Craig Ranch north of Dallas, surrendered 94 rounds in the 60s in its debut. In the second round, there were 93 scores of 70 or higher.

The tougher conditions didn’t affect Burns, playing for the first time since his first PGA Tour win two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

Before Burns won at Innisbrook, the 24-year-old Louisiana native had twice failed to convert 54-hole leads, in the Houston Open last fall and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in February.