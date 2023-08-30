RACINE — The “Golden Rule” sailboat is slated to arrive in Racine on Tuesday, Sept. 5, kicking off a series of local events that organizers hope will “raise awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war and to build support for the abolition of nuclear weapons.”

The 34-foot wooden boat is sailing on a 15-month voyage around the “Great Loop” of the central, southern and eastern United States, making more than 100 stops along the way.

The Golden Rule is a national project of Veterans For Peace, which owns the boat.

The public can follow the boat’s progress on an online map that updates every 10 minutes. Go to share.garmin.com/goldenrule.

During this stop, the public is invited to “see this historic peace boat, to hear about nuclear issues today and to learn how we can stop the possibility of nuclear war,” organizers said.

Scheduled Activities in Racine and Union Grove include a Welcome Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Racine’s Reefpoint Marina, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. The crew will be welcomed by a Native American Honor Guard and Skip Twardosz, elder of the Potawatomi tribe.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason will make a welcome proclamation. An introduction to the Golden Rule project will be made by project manager Helen Jaccard.

The public can visit the boat from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

From 1 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, David HB Drake will perform music at the Reefpoint Marina, with boat tours from 1 to 5 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, Drake performs from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. at the Ground Zero Veterans Outreach, 1011 Main St. in Union Grove. A presentation starts at 3:15 p.m. at the center.

A dinner is 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Infusino’s, 3225 Rapids Drive in Racine. Members of the public are welcome to attend. RSVP by Sep 1 at RCPJPeace@yahoo.com.

Wednesday evening, a presentation at the First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. in Racine, is 7 to 8:15 p.m.

The boat’s visit is sponsored by The Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice, Ground Zero Veterans Outreach in Union Grove, Kenosha/Racine Quakers, Social Justice Committee of the Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, Coming Together Racine, Racine Dominicans, Michael Kelley, First Presbyterian Church of Racine, Racine Interfaith Coalition, Racine Yacht Club, Dr. Aaron Cruthers, Terry Marcus, and Amy Cermak.