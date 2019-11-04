2019 Gold Glove Winners
American League
P — Mike Leake, Seattle-Arizona
C — Roberto Perez, Cleveland
1B — Matt Olson, Oakland
2B — Yolmer Sanchez, Chicago
3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland
SS — Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
LF — Alex Gordon, Kansas City
CF — Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay
RF — Mookie Betts, Boston
National League
P — Zack Greinke, Arizona-Houston
C — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia
1B — Anthony Rizzo, Chicago
2B — Kolten Wong, St. Louis
3B — Nolan Arenado, Colorado
SS — Nick Ahmed, Arizona
LF — David Peralta, Arizona
CF — Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee
RF — Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles
