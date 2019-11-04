2019 Gold Glove Winners

American League

P — Mike Leake, Seattle-Arizona

C — Roberto Perez, Cleveland

1B — Matt Olson, Oakland

2B — Yolmer Sanchez, Chicago

3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland

SS — Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

LF — Alex Gordon, Kansas City

CF — Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay

RF — Mookie Betts, Boston

National League

P — Zack Greinke, Arizona-Houston

C — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

1B — Anthony Rizzo, Chicago

2B — Kolten Wong, St. Louis

3B — Nolan Arenado, Colorado

SS — Nick Ahmed, Arizona

LF — David Peralta, Arizona

CF — Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee

RF — Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles

