SONY OPEN
At Waialae CC
Honolulu
Purse: $6.4 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Final scores
Matt Kuchar (500), $1,152,000;63-63-66-66;—;258
Andrew Putnam (300), $691,200;62-65-67-68;—;262
Corey Conners (134), $307,200;68-67-64-64;—;263
Marc Leishman (134), $307,200;67-64-68-64;—;263
Chez Reavie (134), $307,200;65-65-66-67;—;263
Hudson Swafford (134), $307,200;65-67-67-64;—;263
Davis Love III (90), $214,400;67-68-64-65;—;264
Charles Howell III (83), $192,000;69-66-64-66;—;265
Brian Stuard (83), $192,000;66-69-64-66;—;265
Bryson DeChambeau (70), $160,000;69-67-63-67;—;266
Sung Kang (70), $160,000;70-67-65-64;—;266
Sebastian Munoz (70), $160,000;68-65-68-65;—;266
Patrick Reed (57), $123,733;68-66-68-65;—;267
Patton Kizzire (57), $123,733;67-68-67-65;—;267
Ted Potter, Jr. (57), $123,733;66-65-68-68;—;267
Sungjae Im (50), $99,200;71-64-65-68;—;268
Keith Mitchell (50), $99,200;68-65-63-72;—;268
Brandt Snedeker (50), $99,200;66-69-65-68;—;268
Justin Thomas (50), $99,200;67-68-67-66;—;268
Stewart Cink (44), $80,000;68-62-70-69;—;269
J.T. Poston (44), $80,000;68-66-69-66;—;269
Ryan Armour (36), $57,691;72-64-68-66;—;270
Joel Dahmen (36), $57,691;67-70-66-67;—;270
Harris English (36), $57,691;68-68-67-67;—;270
Brian Gay (36), $57,691;67-69-68-66;—;270
Cameron Smith (36), $57,691;66-68-69-67;—;270
Kyle Stanley (36), $57,691;73-64-68-65;—;270
Emiliano Grillo (36), $57,691;70-68-63-69;—;270
Abraham Ancer (27), $42,560;68-66-68-69;—;271
Keegan Bradley (27), $42,560;68-65-70-68;—;271
Matt Jones (27), $42,560;67-69-67-68;—;271
Carlos Ortiz (27), $42,560;68-69-70-64;—;271
Dominic Bozzelli (19), $31,040;71-64-64-73;—;272
Scott Brown (19), $31,040;68-66-70-68;—;272
Brice Garnett (19), $31,040;70-68-68-66;—;272
Shugo Imahira, $31,040;65-67-71-69;—;272
Scott Piercy (19), $31,040;71-66-66-69;—;272
Ian Poulter (19), $31,040;69-69-66-68;—;272
Rory Sabbatini (19), $31,040;68-67-68-69;—;272
Sam Saunders (19), $31,040;68-69-68-67;—;272
Roger Sloan (19), $31,040;69-65-66-72;—;272
Y.E. Yang (19), $31,040;68-68-70-66;—;272
Julian Etulain (10), $19,488;67-67-68-71;—;273
Jim Herman (10), $19,488;69-68-69-67;—;273
Stephan Jaeger (10), $19,488;69-69-65-70;—;273
Russell Knox (10), $19,488;68-67-69-69;—;273
Anirban Lahiri (10), $19,488;68-68-71-66;—;273
Scott Langley (10), $19,488;70-67-66-70;—;273
Hank Lebioda (10), $19,488;70-67-68-68;—;273
Adam Svensson (10), $19,488;61-74-70-68;—;273
Dylan Frittelli (7), $15,061;67-69-67-71;—;274
Alex Prugh (7), $15,061;73-65-65-71;—;274
Brandon Harkins (7), $15,061;71-66-70-67;—;274
Jim Knous (7), $15,061;66-69-69-70;—;274
Hideki Matsuyama (7), $15,061;69-67-65-73;—;274
Jimmy Walker (7), $15,061;69-69-67-69;—;274
Tyler Duncan (5), $14,080;72-66-66-71;—;275
Fabian Gomez (5), $14,080;70-67-69-69;—;275
Adam Hadwin (5), $14,080;73-65-70-67;—;275
Trey Mullinax (5), $14,080;68-70-70-67;—;275
Wes Roach (5), $14,080;67-68-70-70;—;275
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (5), $14,080;66-70-70-69;—;275
Chase Wright (5), $14,080;69-68-67-71;—;275
Ryan Blaum (4), $13,504;68-66-71-71;—;276
Yuki Inamori, $13,504;69-68-71-68;—;276
Russell Henley (4), $13,312;68-69-71-69;—;277
Rikuya Hoshino, $13,120;66-72-69-71;—;278
Johnson Wagner (4), $13,120;68-69-70-71;—;278
Kevin Kisner (3), $12,864;69-69-68-73;—;279
Michael Thompson (3), $12,864;66-69-70-74;—;279
Danny Lee (3), $12,672;70-66-70-74;—;280
Made cut, did not finish
Eric Dugas, $12,544;67-71-71;—;209
Cameron Champ (3), $12,224;69-68-73;—;210
Jason Dufner (3), $12,224;66-72-72;—;210
Steve Stricker (3), $12,224;71-67-72;—;210
Martin Trainer (3), $12,224;69-68-73;—;210
Mackenzie Hughes (2), $11,840;70-68-73;—;211
Sean O'Hair (2), $11,840;69-68-74;—;211
Brady Schnell (2), $11,648;71-67-74;—;212
Gary Woodland (2), $11,520;71-66-76;—;213
Joey Garber (2), $11,392;71-67-76;—;214
