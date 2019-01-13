SONY OPEN

At Waialae CC

Honolulu

Purse: $6.4 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Final scores

Matt Kuchar (500), $1,152,000;63-63-66-66;—;258

Andrew Putnam (300), $691,200;62-65-67-68;—;262

Corey Conners (134), $307,200;68-67-64-64;—;263

Marc Leishman (134), $307,200;67-64-68-64;—;263

Chez Reavie (134), $307,200;65-65-66-67;—;263

Hudson Swafford (134), $307,200;65-67-67-64;—;263

Davis Love III (90), $214,400;67-68-64-65;—;264

Charles Howell III (83), $192,000;69-66-64-66;—;265

Brian Stuard (83), $192,000;66-69-64-66;—;265

Bryson DeChambeau (70), $160,000;69-67-63-67;—;266

Sung Kang (70), $160,000;70-67-65-64;—;266

Sebastian Munoz (70), $160,000;68-65-68-65;—;266

Patrick Reed (57), $123,733;68-66-68-65;—;267

Patton Kizzire (57), $123,733;67-68-67-65;—;267

Ted Potter, Jr. (57), $123,733;66-65-68-68;—;267

Sungjae Im (50), $99,200;71-64-65-68;—;268

Keith Mitchell (50), $99,200;68-65-63-72;—;268

Brandt Snedeker (50), $99,200;66-69-65-68;—;268

Justin Thomas (50), $99,200;67-68-67-66;—;268

Stewart Cink (44), $80,000;68-62-70-69;—;269

J.T. Poston (44), $80,000;68-66-69-66;—;269

Ryan Armour (36), $57,691;72-64-68-66;—;270

Joel Dahmen (36), $57,691;67-70-66-67;—;270

Harris English (36), $57,691;68-68-67-67;—;270

Brian Gay (36), $57,691;67-69-68-66;—;270

Cameron Smith (36), $57,691;66-68-69-67;—;270

Kyle Stanley (36), $57,691;73-64-68-65;—;270

Emiliano Grillo (36), $57,691;70-68-63-69;—;270

Abraham Ancer (27), $42,560;68-66-68-69;—;271

Keegan Bradley (27), $42,560;68-65-70-68;—;271

Matt Jones (27), $42,560;67-69-67-68;—;271

Carlos Ortiz (27), $42,560;68-69-70-64;—;271

Dominic Bozzelli (19), $31,040;71-64-64-73;—;272

Scott Brown (19), $31,040;68-66-70-68;—;272

Brice Garnett (19), $31,040;70-68-68-66;—;272

Shugo Imahira, $31,040;65-67-71-69;—;272

Scott Piercy (19), $31,040;71-66-66-69;—;272

Ian Poulter (19), $31,040;69-69-66-68;—;272

Rory Sabbatini (19), $31,040;68-67-68-69;—;272

Sam Saunders (19), $31,040;68-69-68-67;—;272

Roger Sloan (19), $31,040;69-65-66-72;—;272

Y.E. Yang (19), $31,040;68-68-70-66;—;272

Julian Etulain (10), $19,488;67-67-68-71;—;273

Jim Herman (10), $19,488;69-68-69-67;—;273

Stephan Jaeger (10), $19,488;69-69-65-70;—;273

Russell Knox (10), $19,488;68-67-69-69;—;273

Anirban Lahiri (10), $19,488;68-68-71-66;—;273

Scott Langley (10), $19,488;70-67-66-70;—;273

Hank Lebioda (10), $19,488;70-67-68-68;—;273

Adam Svensson (10), $19,488;61-74-70-68;—;273

Dylan Frittelli (7), $15,061;67-69-67-71;—;274

Alex Prugh (7), $15,061;73-65-65-71;—;274

Brandon Harkins (7), $15,061;71-66-70-67;—;274

Jim Knous (7), $15,061;66-69-69-70;—;274

Hideki Matsuyama (7), $15,061;69-67-65-73;—;274

Jimmy Walker (7), $15,061;69-69-67-69;—;274

Tyler Duncan (5), $14,080;72-66-66-71;—;275

Fabian Gomez (5), $14,080;70-67-69-69;—;275

Adam Hadwin (5), $14,080;73-65-70-67;—;275

Trey Mullinax (5), $14,080;68-70-70-67;—;275

Wes Roach (5), $14,080;67-68-70-70;—;275

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (5), $14,080;66-70-70-69;—;275

Chase Wright (5), $14,080;69-68-67-71;—;275

Ryan Blaum (4), $13,504;68-66-71-71;—;276

Yuki Inamori, $13,504;69-68-71-68;—;276

Russell Henley (4), $13,312;68-69-71-69;—;277

Rikuya Hoshino, $13,120;66-72-69-71;—;278

Johnson Wagner (4), $13,120;68-69-70-71;—;278

Kevin Kisner (3), $12,864;69-69-68-73;—;279

Michael Thompson (3), $12,864;66-69-70-74;—;279

Danny Lee (3), $12,672;70-66-70-74;—;280

Made cut, did not finish

Eric Dugas, $12,544;67-71-71;—;209

Cameron Champ (3), $12,224;69-68-73;—;210

Jason Dufner (3), $12,224;66-72-72;—;210

Steve Stricker (3), $12,224;71-67-72;—;210

Martin Trainer (3), $12,224;69-68-73;—;210

Mackenzie Hughes (2), $11,840;70-68-73;—;211

Sean O'Hair (2), $11,840;69-68-74;—;211

Brady Schnell (2), $11,648;71-67-74;—;212

Gary Woodland (2), $11,520;71-66-76;—;213

Joey Garber (2), $11,392;71-67-76;—;214

