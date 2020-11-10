Global rally fades, but investors' hopes remain for economy

Stocks of smaller U.S. companies, which tend to move more with expectations for the economy than their bigger counterparts, rallied again. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks gained 31.97, or 1.9%, to 1,737.01 and finally climbed back above where it was in January. It's just 0.2% below its record high, which was set in 2018.

Several areas of the market that got beaten down through the pandemic and whose low prices make them look like potentially better values led the way. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 rose 2.5% for the best gain among the 11 sectors that make up the index, for example, though they're still down nearly 44% for 2020.

"We're seeing a continuation of this value trade that really took off in earnest yesterday," said Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network. "We're seeing follow through today, which is good news for those who have maintained a diversified portfolio."

But he said there needs to be more economic growth for a sustained recovery by many of the companies and sectors beaten down by the virus pandemic.